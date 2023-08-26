FAIRMONT — When sisters Holly and Tedi Favro used their home kitchen to open Whisky June Bakery Bar last August, they were making the most of a difficult situation.
The sisters first grew up in Kingwood, but spent the latter half of their childhood in California, their home for many years — until their father’s passing. As a West Virginia native, their father requested that his ashes be spread in his home state.
It was a difficult time for the sisters, but they made the trek all the way back to the Mountain State.
Then something surprising happened. Amid their grief, the Favro sisters rediscovered the beauty of their home state.
“We fell back in love with it,” Tedi said.
With rising prices in California and a need for new scenery, the sisters began experimenting with the idea of returning to West Virginia. The sisters have been close their entire lives, and recognized they could even afford to buy a house together not far from their hometown.
“We just wanted to come back home,” Tedi said.
Throughout their lives, the Favro sisters had also been avid bakers, providing desserts for family events and friends’ celebrations.
In the throes of a hard time, a passion for baking, love of West Virginia, and desire to honor their father’s memory ultimately manifested into one idea. The Favro sisters were going to return to the Mountain State and open a home bakery.
“We just took that leap of faith and risk and moved out here,” Tedi said. “We bought a house kind of sight unseen, and we just got to work.”
In honor of their late father, the sisters named their bakery Whisky June. Their father celebrated both his birthday and Fathers’ Day in June, and ultimately passed away in June. Whisky, too, refers to their fathers’ love of whiskey — while also sneaking in a whisk-related baking pun, the sisters added.
Tedi said it made sense to pay homage to their father with the business, because their parents always encouraged them to chase their entrepreneurial dreams.
“Our dad always wanted us to be in business together,” she said. “He loved everything we do.”
Finding a home in Fairmont, the sisters converted their third bedroom to what they described as a “full-on cookie room.”
In it, racks and racks of cookies are cooled, decorated, and boxed every day, serving an array of events from bridal showers to birthday parties.
Getting reacquainted with their home state took time, but ultimately the sisters agreed pursuing their passions has been life changing. And their cookie designs speak for themselves.
A brief glance on the Whisky June Instagram page absorbs viewers with colorful treats that are equal parts tasty desserts and works of art.
Posts generally have a theme, often incorporating many desserts from the same order, and capture the skill and dedication the sisters put into their work.
From intricate lettering to portraits of popular cartoon characters, the sisters make an effort to post topical designs, priding themselves on the originality of their work.
Holly specializes in the duo’s cookie orders, and Tedi takes on the cakes. They both said they avoid directly copying cookie or cake designs by other artists their clients bring in, adding personal touches to create works entirely their own.
In just one year’s time, the sisters have done quite well for themselves. They were recently named finalists for the 2023 Best of West Virginia bakeries competition, and said that their kitchen has been nothing but busy.
With support from family, friends, and a mother as their “cheerleader,” the sisters are forging ahead, and hope one day to open a food truck or — in a perfect world — a brick-and-mortar store.
But, for now, the sisters are proud of what they have accomplished, and all they have learned in the process.
“I underestimated us in a way,” Tedi said. “We’re way further than I expected.”
To others, the sisters have offered a simple piece of advice: “Follow your dreams, because life is so short.”
