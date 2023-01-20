Sports on TV for January 21-22
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, January 21
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
12 p.m.
ESPN — Miami at Duke
ESPN2 — Mississippi at Arkansas
ESPNU — UCF at South Florida
FS1 — Georgetown at Xavier
12:30 p.m.
USA — Dayton at George Washington
1 p.m.
CBS — TCU at Kansas
SECN — Vanderbilt at Georgia
1:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Navy at Army
2 p.m.
ABC — UCLA at Arizona
ESPN — Texas A&M at Kentucky
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Kansas St.
ESPNU — Virginia at Wake Forest
FOX — Iowa at Ohio St.
FS1 — DePaul at Providence
2:15 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Penn St.
2:30 p.m.
USA — La Salle at Saint Louis
3 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Pittsburgh
3:30 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at South Carolina
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Marquette at Seton Hall
ESPN — Tennessee at LSU
ESPN2 — Baylor at Oklahoma
FS1 — Colorado St. at Wyoming
5 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at North Carolina
6 p.m.
CBSSN — UNLV at Fresno St.
ESPN — Texas at West Virginia
ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Clemson
ESPNU — Indiana St. at Murray St.
SECN — Alabama at Missouri
8 p.m.
CBSSN — BYU at San Francisco
ESPNU — Tulane at Tulsa
PAC-12N — Washington at Utah
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Mississippi St.
10 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at Air Force
ESPNU — Southern Cal at Arizona St.
11 p.m.
FS1 — Oregon at Stanford
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.
CBSSN — Navy at Army
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington
COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Minnesota
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Simmons-Harvey Invitational: From Ann Arbor, Mich.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
4 p.m.
ESPNU — NC State at Virginia Tech
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Third Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Third Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Final Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii
2 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Final Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.
ABC — UFC 283 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
ESPN — UFC 283 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
NFL FOOTBALL
4:30 p.m.
NBC — AFC Divisional Round Playoff: Jacksonville at Kansas City
8 p.m.
FOX — NFC Divisional Round Playoff: NY Giants at Philadelphia
NHL HOCKEY
12:30 p.m.
NHLN — Anaheim at Buffalo
7 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at Montreal
SOCCER (MEN'S)
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Everton at West Ham United
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Ajaccio at Toulouse, Round of 32
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Crystal Palace
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
6:25 a.m.
CBSSN — FASL: Aston Villa at Manchester City
TENNIS
7 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia
WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
9:30 a.m.
ESPNU — FISU World University Games: Men's Ice Hockey - Semifinal 1, Lake Placid, N.Y. ---
Sunday, January 22
AUTO RACING
1 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 3, San Diego (Taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
12 p.m.
CBS — Michigan St. at Indiana
FOX — Butler at UConn
1 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
ESPN2 — Memphis at Cincinnati
FS1 — Maryland at Purdue
3 p.m.
ESPN — Temple at Houston
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Furman at Wofford
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Washington St. at Colorado
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Duke
CBSSN — Davidson at Duquesne
ESPNU — UMass at Dayton
1 p.m.
ABC — NC State at Louisville
SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.
2 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Notre Dame
ESPNU — UCF at South Florida
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arkansas at South Carolina
FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette
SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M
4 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina
5 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.
ESPN2 — Texas at Baylor
PAC-12N — Colorado at Stanford
SECN — Mississippi at Auburn
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at California
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.
8 p.m.
ESPN — Utah at Oklahoma
COLLEGE WRESTLING
3 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Wisconsin
GOLF
2 p.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Final Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
8 p.m.
ESPNU — NIBC Series: Christ The King (N.Y.) vs. Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.), Queens, N.Y.
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Brooklyn at Golden State
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — College Park at Fort Wayne
NFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
CBS — AFC Divisional Round Playoff: Cincinnati at Buffalo
6:30 p.m.
FOX — NFC Divisional Round Playoff: Dallas at San Francisco
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.
NHLN — Pittsburgh at New Jersey
7 p.m.
NHLN — Los Angeles at Chicago
RODEO
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Gwinnett Chute Out, Championship Round, Duluth, Ga.
RUGBY
3 p.m.
CNBC — HSBC: World Rugby Sevens Series, Hamilton, New Zealand (Taped)
SKIING
5 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester City
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal
12:20 p.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Pau at Lille, Round of 32
2:45 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at Juventus
TENNIS
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia
WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
5 p.m.
ESPN — FISU World University Games: Men's Ice Hockey - Gold-Medal Game, Lake Placid, N.Y. ---
