FAIRMONT — The first matchups of the Marion County Tournament of Champions have been decided, with 2019 Fairmont Senior boys’ cross country and 1961 Barrackville boys’ basketball earning opening victories on to advance to the next round on Monday.
The Marion County Tournament of Champions, a 32-team bracket of the county’s greatest high school teams ever, will eventually name the greatest single-season team in county history as matchups are decided daily on the basis of fan voting.
The 2019 Fairmont Senior boys’ cross country and 1961 Barrackville boys’ basketball team are the first entrants into the bracket’s Sweet 16 after Monday’s victories. They’ll face off after the completion of the tournament’s first round for a spot in the Elite Eight.
The ‘19 Fairmont Senior boys’ cross country squad recorded its victory in an all-cross country showdown in the first round as it defeated the 2017 East Fairmont boys’ cross country team. The ‘61 Barrackville boys’ hoops team, meanwhile, took down the 1955 Fairview boys’ basketball team in a matchup between two of Marion County’s past high schools that have since consolidated into North Marion High School.
Voting for the next pair of first round matchups is now live (1976 Rivesville boys’ basketball vs. 1979 Mannington wrestling & 1980 North Marion football vs. 2004 East Fairmont softball). Votes can be cast online at timeswv.com/sports or on Twitter @bradheltzTWV.
As Fairmont Senior cross country and Barrackville boys’ basketball move on, East Fairmont’s 2017 boys’ cross country squad and 1955 Fairview hoops exit the tournament. Following each decided matchup, we’ll take a short look back at history to recognize those squads now out of the tournament.
2017 East Fairmont boys’ cross country
The 2017 Bees’ boys’ cross country team won the Class AA/A state championship by totaling 96 points at the state meet to finish eight points ahead of, ironically, runners-up Fairmont Senior. The Polar Bears would go on to win back-to-back Class AA/A state titles in 2018 and 2019, giving Marion County three straight and counting Class AA/A boys’ cross country state championships.
The 2017 EFHS squad was coached by current cross country coach Ken Hibbs, who was in his 14th season with the Bees in 2017. In addition to it’s Class AA/A state championship, the Bees also won the Class AA/A Region I title and finished Big 10 Conference runners-up. They won the regional crown by a landslide as they totaled 63 points to best runners-up Philip Barbour by 28 points and third-place Fairmont Senior by 32 points. At the Big 10 meet, they finished with 83 points to clip Philip Barbour for runners-up by a point behind Preston.
The Bees were led that season by senior Mark Ellis, who capped a brilliant career at East Fairmont. He finished fifth at the Big 10 meet, won the individual regional title, and then earned state runner-up behind only Winfield’s Aaron Withrow when he clocked a time of 16:30.39.
East’s four other qualifying runners at the state meet were sophomore Trevor Saunders (18th), junior Dominic Butler (20th), sophomore Trevor Cavanaugh (26th) and senior Blake Ashcraft (30th).
1955 Fairview boys’ basketball
The 1955 Faiview boys’ basketball team was the school’s fourth and final state championship squad, with Fairview also winning a boys’ basketball state title in 1951 and baseball state titles in 1940 and 1953. The ‘55 team finished the season 22-5 and won the Class B state championship with a 91-82 victory over Chattaroy.
Bill Reppert coached Fairview for the ‘55 title season, his last with the program; he was transferred to Fairmont Senior High School in 1956 and handed the boys’ basketball coaching reins to Ray Hedrick. The ‘55 championship was the third state title of Reppert’s career as he also coached Fairview hoops to the ‘51 title and was the coach of the title-winning ‘53 baseball team.
Reppert’s top player and the start of that ‘55 squad on the hardwood was senior guard Ronnie Retton, who became the program’s fourth all-time leading scorer with 1,291 career points before etching a successful collegiate career at West Virginia University. Retton, a three-sport athlete at Fairview (baseball and football) led the Indians in 1955 in scoring with 24 points a game. Alongside Retton, Fairview’s ‘55 squad was powered by Nick Sedrich — who also went on to play at WVU — Walter Kolvek, Keith Jones, Lloyd Hunter and Dave Tennant.
Fairview’s running-and-gunning, up-tempo style in ‘55 guided the Indians to key postseason wins over Barrackville in sectional play and then Paden City in the regional. Once at the state tournament, Fairview defeated Trap Hill before taking down Chattaroy in the championship game.
