MORGANTOWN — The news that broke this week that Elgin Baylor — one of the all-time greats from the NBA’s early days, a player who had changed the way the game was played — had died was mostly passed over in our town and state, but it probably should have drawn banner headlines.
Elgin Baylor, see, is part of the thread that connects West Virginia’s two greatest basketball icons — Jerry West and Hot Rod Hundley — who did more to spread the fame and the glory of our state than anyone else. Baylor is part of both their stories.
Both were NBA teammates of Baylor’s, Hundley as a veteran when he came out of Seattle to join the then-Minneapolis Lakers and accompany Baylor and the team to Los Angeles, and West as a protégé who could look up to Baylor as a role model, a feeling West has kept to this day.
Jerry West and Elgin Baylor
Upon hearing of Baylor’s death, Jerry West went on Los Angeles television with the veteran sportscaster Jim Hill and noted:
“Obviously, when I found about it this morning, I think I was stunned. But as the day has gone on and more and more people who knew how much I loved this guy and how much I respected him, it has gotten more difficult, I will tell you.”
The relationship between West and Baylor was best laid out three years ago at the dedication of the Elgin Baylor Statue that now stands outside the Coliseum in Los Angeles. West told the world of the relationship in a heartfelt speech.
“I’m going to tell you who this man really is. In 1960, coming out of a state that was backward in a way, never traveling very much, and not having the privilege of having seen Mr. Baylor play when he was a rookie and a few years after that, I had an opportunity to get drafted and it changed my life forever.
“More importantly, to be around someone who gets no more admiration among any person I know than Elgin Baylor.
“If you had the privilege of being in the locker room or being around him, you would have really known how special this man was. Forget about his basketball playing, I was a scared rookie who didn’t even know if I belonged in the ‘The League’ or not, and to walk into a locker room and have someone like this man walk up to you with open arms, you would have never known that he was a star.
“You would have never known he was different than most players that played the game. But you would have known he was different as a human being. I laughed with him. I’ve been to the depth of the ocean with him as a player. I loved him like a brother [West is now breaking up, fighting back tears]. I still do today. This is one of the greatest men I’ve ever met in my life.”
It is hard to imagine the man who became the NBA logo was a scared rookie, not knowing if he belonged, but that was a much different era and West was a kid from a then-far-more-countrified West Virginia in a world without internet and where the NBA was mostly an afterthought to baseball and football.
“For me to watch him when I was just wet behind the ears, trying to grow up and become a player of importance, I can’t tell you how his teammates looked at him in the locker room. I’ve always said there were two players I thought when you looked at them on the court they were regal looking. Elgin was one, Bill Russell was two,” West went on to say in his speech.
“There have been a lot of great players who have played this game, but I don’t think there has been anyone who combined this incredible play with being the kind of person he was. He never changed, the humility, the strength of character.”
Baylor was sitting there when West made those remarks, looking embarrassed by the compliment. Along with him was Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Shaquille O’Neal, with Bill Russell also in the audience ... and that should tell you something about the status Elgin Baylor held then and still does today.
Why?
West gave an example of the kind of man he was.
“Our first two games in Los Angeles...4,200 and 4,800 fans and we’re playing the Celtics and the Knicks back to back on a Friday and Saturday night. There were two newspapers in town then and we were on the back page of the newspaper. There we were, with one of the greatest players ever in the back of a truck talking into a microphone saying ‘Come out and see the Lakers play.’”
Hot Rod Hundley and Elgin Baylor
This has become a famous incident, for it shows a side of Hundley — always the showman, always a lampshade on his head and a beer in his hand — that is rarely seen. Yet, it shows the human side of Hundley and what he did for Baylor in his own home state of West Virginia in the days of segregation.
Over the years it has been reported upon by some fine reporters — Mike Whiteside of the Charleston Gazette-Mail, Brad Rock of the Deseret News in Utah and Sid Hartman, once of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune — and from those reports we are able to recreate the incident.
In those days the NBA was often a traveling show, sort of an unscripted and less respected band of players than the Harlem Globetrotters. A regular season game was put together on January 16, 1959, in Charleston, between the Minneapolis Lakers and the Cincinnati Royals.
West Virginia was segregated then and when the Lakers arrived at their hotel, they were greeted by a clerk at the Kanawha Hotel like this, according to the report in the Charleston Gazette-Mail:
“The three colored boys will have to go somewhere else. This is a nice, respectable hotel. We can’t take the colored boys.”
That set Hundley off.
“You listen to me,” Hundley said. “You know who this is? This is Elgin Baylor. Now you find us rooms. All of us.”
That, at least, is how Baylor remembered it 50 years later in his autobiography, “Hang Time: My Life in Basketball”.
The team eventually gave in and went to a different hotel, with Baylor deciding not to play in the game because of the racist incident.
Hundley originally urged Baylor to play in the game, until he got this response from Baylor:
“Rod, I’m a human being. I’m not an animal put in a cage and let out for the show.”
That got to Hundley.
“Don’t play. You’re right. I was wrong,” Hundley said. “Baby, don’t play.”
The Lakers lost the game, 95-91, and it was a front page story in the Star Tribune the next day.
“Hotel Snubs Baylor, He Refuses to Play” was the headline.
Upon returning to Minneapolis, a reporter grabbed Baylor at the airport and asked him about the incident.
“I would do the same thing again,” Baylor said.
And what if he were fined?
“I would have done it if it had cost me my whole year’s salary,” Baylor answered.
The incident caused protests, with the NBA Commissioner Maurice Podoloff pushing through a rule that NBA games would not be held in segregated states unless it was guaranteed the teams would be able to stay and eat together.
Baylor and Hundley remained close for the rest of their lives.
“Hot Rod was a fun guy to be around, a lover of life,” Baylor said in an interview when his book came out. “The thing I liked about Hot Rod was he was a man of his word, a very honorable person.”
