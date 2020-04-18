FAIRMONT — The sports world has stopped, but it won’t be forgotten.
The COVID-19 coronavirus has halted sports across the globe, across the country and the state of West Virginia, but it won’t completely stop competition...at least not in Marion County.
With Marion County’s high school sports on hiatus from Loop Park, to The Hive, to Rachel, it’s time we manufacture our own competition. It’s time to get players, coaches, parents and fans back in the game. It’s time to bring some of that school spirit back to life.
It’s time to decide the best team in Marion County high school sports history!
The field has been set, and a bracket has been formed. Now it’s time for you — the players, coaches, fans and followers — to decide which of the carefully-selected 32 teams will earn the crown as the county’s best by hitting up the polls. Yes, fan votes collected via daily polls on my Twitter feed @bradheltzTWV as well as on our website timeswv.com/sports/ will determine winners of each round-by-round matchup as well as the ultimate title of Marion County’s Greatest Team of All Time.
Voting will officially begin for the first two matchups of the bracket today at 11 a.m. on both Twitter and online and will conclude Monday at 11 a.m. equating to a 24-hour voting period. Voting for the next two matchups will then begin immediately thereafter on Monday at 11 a.m. and conclude Tuesday at 11 a.m. the following day, and so forth until the first round is completed. So two first-round matchups will be decided per 24-hour period, with voting for both matchups beginning at 11 a.m. and concluding the following day at 11 a.m. The votes from the Twitter and online polls will be totaled together in determining the winner of each matchup.
Once the first round is completed, the field will be cut in half from 32 teams to 16 teams. The voting will continue to follow the same structure with two matchups being decided per 24 hours until the field is cut to eight teams. From the Elite Eight through the championship, one matchup will be decided per 24 hours.
Determining the field and matchups
There may understandably be gripes over which teams did or didn’t make the field and that’s completely fair. There are a lot of all-time, historic teams that won state championships but did not make the field.
The primary goal of the bracket was to field a quality, representative sample of the county’s greatest teams without overflowing the field and complicating logistics. I considered expanding the field to 48 teams to acknowledge more of the county’s past great teams, but the number of teams as well as the duration of the tournament started to become untenable logistically.
The 32 teams chosen were selected based on several factors. First, is the team’s merit. Second, is diversity among each of the county’s three schools now (East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior and North Marion) as well as past high schools that eventually consolidated (Barrackville, Fairview, Farmington, Mannington, Monongah and Rivesville). Third, I was biased in selecting more recent teams, both for the sake of voter engagement and overall knowledge of the team’s accolades from voters. And fourth, I tried to take the best version of athletic programs that won multiple championships in a 5-10-year span (i.e. Fairmont Senior boys’ swimming, North Marion girls’ basketball, Barrackville boys’ basketball, Monongah football, etc.).
Deciding which teams made the bracket and which ones didn’t was the toughest part of the exercise, and if a team didn’t make the field, it’s not necessarily an indictment of how good the team was. All of the teams in the field — and plenty left out — were state champions.
The seedings and matchups of the bracket were determined at random.
First-round voting schedule
Sunday, April 19 (11 a.m.) — Monday, April 20 (11 a.m.)
Barrackville boys’ basketball (1961) vs. Fairview boys’ basketball (1955)
East Fairmont boys’ cross country vs. Fairmont Senior boys’ cross country (2019)
Monday, April 20 (11 a.m.) — Tuesday, April 21 (11 a.m.)
Rivesville boys’ basketball (1976) vs. Mannington wrestling (1979)
North Marion football (1980) vs. East Fairmont softball (2004)
Tuesday, April 21 (11 a.m.) — Wednesday, April 22 (11 a.m.)
East Fairmont boys’ soccer (2016) vs. Fairmont Senior boys’ basketball (2017)
Farmington football (1954) vs. Fairmont Senior girls’ cross country (1998)
Wednesday, April 22 (11 a.m.) — Thursday, April 23 (11 a.m.)
Fairmont Senior golf (2019) vs. East Fairmont baseball (1990)
Fairmont Senior girls’ basketball (2019) vs. East Fairmont girls’ cross country (1999)
Thursday, April 23 (11 a.m.) — Friday, April 24 (11 a.m.)
Mannington football (1977) vs. North Marion girls’ basketball (2011)
North Marion girls’ basketball (2018) vs. North Marion wrestling (1998)
Friday, April 24 (11 a.m.) — Saturday, April 25 (11 a.m.)
North Marion football (1997) vs. Rivesville football (1975)
Monongah football (1968) vs. Fairmont Senior football (1946)
Saturday, April 25 (11 a.m.) — Sunday, April 26 (11 a.m.)
North Marion boys’ cross country (1995) vs. Fairmont Senior boys’ swimming (2001)
North Marion boys’ basketball (1999) vs. Fairmont Senior boys’ soccer (2019)
Sunday, April 26 (11 a.m.) — Monday, April 27 (11 a.m.)
Fairview baseball (1940) vs. Fairmont Senior football (2018)
Fairmont Senior boys’ basketball (1996) vs. Fairmont Senior girls’ lacrosse (2009)
