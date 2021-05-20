After nearly five years of telling other people’s stories, my own story with the Times West Virginian has come to an end.
My last official day with the Times West Virginian was on Friday, and this past Monday I began my next venture when I started online classes to pursue a future career in teaching.
While I’m excited for the next phase of my personal journey, I’m also sad to see this current chapter with the Times West Virginian come to an end. Professionally, the opportunity to tell other people’s stories through the lens of sports writing has been a blessing, and personally, the relationships I’ve formed through the years with my co-workers has been a godsend.
But what I’ve appreciated, respected, and cherished most of all during my five years at the newspaper has been the Marion County community.
I’ve truly grown to love and treasure this community over my five years with the Times West Virginian, and, to be quite honest, that adoration is what’s kept me working at the newspaper for as long as I have. The relationships I’ve made with coaches, players, administrators, community members, and the everyday people throughout Fairmont has brought me a level of joy, laughter, and companionship that goes beyond simple words. It’s truly been an experience I’ll hold on to forever.
The relationships I’ve come to hold most dear during my time with the newspaper, however, have been those I’ve fostered with the coaches and players I’ve interacted with day after day and year after year while on the job. When I first came into this job as my first professional work experience, I didn’t know what to expect, but the graciousness, respect, and affability of the coaches and student-athletes of Marion County made my job not only easier, but so much more rewarding.
From my first-hand experiences, I genuinely believe so many of the athletic coaches from East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior and North Marion high schools are truly model citizens of Marion County — ideal role models and teachers that will help mold future generations for success in athletics, academics, and, most importantly, life.
As for the student-athletes themselves — and I say this with all honesty — they have completely floored me through the years with their levels of respect, friendliness, and overall conduct at every interaction. They have been so gracious and appreciative with me, and I hope I’ve returned that same level of dignity and gratitude to them.
From my personal experiences in speaking with and interacting with Marion County’s student-athletes, the parents of these young men and women should be so, so proud of their sons and daughters, regardless of what they achieve athletically or even academically. They are truly fine and upstanding young people, first and foremost.
While this will be a farewell in a sense, it will not be a final goodbye. I’ve agreed to continue my sports coverage with the Times West Virginian as a correspondent while I pursue my other future endeavors, so I’ll likely still be around here, there and everywhere.
And in the wake of all this community has done for me and come to mean to me, I hope to intertwine my new journey of teaching, and perhaps coaching, with the City of Fairmont as well as continue my relationship as a whole with Marion County.
Thank you all.
