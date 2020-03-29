MORGANTOWN – For the past couple of weeks we’ve all been living in a science fiction movie, expecting to see Dustin Hoffman, Kevin Spacey or Morgan Freeman trying to save the world.
They did it, you know, on the big screen back in 1995 in the movie “Outbreak” about a disease that started by a bite from an infected monkey and threatened to wipe out the world’s population.
There was this line of dialogue:
Casey Shuler (played by Spacey): I hate this bug.
Sam Daniels (played by Hoffman): Come on Casey. You have to love its simplicity. It’s one-billionith our size and it’s beating us.
Shuler: So, what do you want to do – take it to dinner?
Daniels: No.
Shuler: What then?
Daniels: Kill it.
Isn’t that how we all feel? We’ve had similar feelings before, of course, like when the bomb dropped on Hiroshima and all of a sudden we understood we could destroy ourselves; when the planes hit the World Trade Center and the Pentagon and we realized no one was safe anywhere.
We live now in isolation and in fear, prisoners in our homes, stocking up on toilet paper, for goodness sake.
We can’t shake hands or hug or kiss or dance. Neighbors would come walking at you and you’d cross the street to keep your social distance.
We need a diversion from this, yet that is exactly what went away first.
Our sports were canceled, ripping out our hearts at the time when it is bursting with the greatest joy. March Madness was scheduled for the Elite Eight this weekend but it was gone. Spring football was supposed to be in full stride. Baseball teams were supposed to head north from Florida or home from Arizona as spring training end and the regular season began.
The NBA was in full swing. Oliver Luck’s XFL experiment was just beginning to grow on us.
Instead, our TV sets are taking us back in time, leaving the present and mentioning little of the future.
You could watch NCAA games from the past but you could not watch Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe overpower people inside today. If you saw Bob Huggins it was a younger, thinner version of him, and if you went looking for West Virginia football, you were as likely to see a Rich Rodriguez or Don Nehlen coached team as a Neal Brown team.
Talk reverted back to what we once referred to as “the good old days”, only now they were bombarding our reality on a daily basis.
The media is trying — honest we are — to give you some diversion. We’re visiting the past, interviewing those who dominate the present, but we can’t really talk of the future because of the uncertainty of just what that will be.
We give you lists of the greatest players, the greatest plays, the greatest games, the biggest upsets … but what we can’t give you is WVU’s Noah Adams wrestling for an NCAA championship or Deuce McBride hitting a clutch 3 down the stretch of an NCAA Tournament game.
Get in a car and drive around town and go by a ball field. Empty. No kids playing.
I come from a simpler era. You got up, had breakfast on a Saturday or Sunday, then went out and, depending upon the season, you and your friends played football or basketball or baseball or stickball.
On a rainy day you would pull out your APBA baseball game or your Strat-O-Matic baseball game. If you didn’t have them, you would grab a pair of dice, write out lineup cards, play and keep score on a game of dice baseball.
You rolled the dice and 1-1 was a strikeout, 1-2, 1-3, 1-4, 1-5 a ground out and 1-6 you reach on an error. Then 2-2 was a double, 2-3 a single, 2-4 a strikeout, 2-5 a single, 2-6 a pop out …. and so on and so on.
Believe it or not, I got my sports writing start on that, for I not only would play games on rainy days and in the evening, but I kept score and wrote a story about the game while trying to make it through a season of then 154 games.
I don’t know if the writing was very good, but I made up some pretty good quotes from Willie Mays and Mickey Mantle and Jackie Robinson.
If what’s going on has driven anything home it is that sports are something more than a pastime or a recreation or a diversion. They are the zipper that holds so many lives together, that brings families together whether it be just playing catch in the backyard or sitting together and watching the NCAAs on television.
It is father and son, mother and daughter, brother and brother, brother and sister … a bond they create.
It is hard to imagine the feeling you had as a child being taken to your first major league baseball game; you walk into this wonderful sports palace with the green lawn laid out before you, the organ music blaring, the smell of the hot dogs. There’s the patriotic feeling you were overcome with as you stood and sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” and then the warmth that came over you as you sang “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the seventh inning stretch.
It was no different at your first WVU game, the tailgate with the family, the cheerleaders, the Mountaineer himself, the band marching across the field, the playing of “Take Me Home, Country Roads”, the blue and gold uniforms glistening in the sunshine.
The only thing that feels better to your hand than a foam No. 1 finger is an ice cream cone. You’d go to the souvenir stand and have your dad buy you a Mountaineer jersey to put on it’d bring visions to your mind of you racing down the sideline to score the touchdown that beats Pitt.
We need these distractions. Without them we all are scared. It is the human reaction, as they inferred in that movie “Outbreak”.
Sam Daniels: You know, Salt, fear gets a bad rap. I don’t want anybody in my outfit that doesn’t get scared.
Salt (played by Cuba Gooding Jr.): Then I’m your man, sir.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel.
