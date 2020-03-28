MORGANTOWN – I was meandering about the Times West Virginian office when I first heard the news the NBA had suspended its season. It was just a couple weeks ago, but it feels much longer than that.
The announcement came across the office from a coworker, who was keeping up with the latest news from the league amidst concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. It was the first in a series of proverbial dominoes that would fall over the course of 48 hours – days before many in the government at both the federal at state level would begin to treat the pandemic with the gravity it deserved – that would sound the alarm on what the United States needed to do.
Surprisingly enough, that alarm came from the world of sports, led by the NBA. The next day, the NCAA canceled their winter and spring championships, including the NCAA Basketball Tournament, and conferences and universities across the nation would begin to indefinitely suspend all athletics over the next day.
At the same time, some of the best girls’ prep basketball programs across the state of West Virginia were duking it out in Charleston at the state tournament, with the final boys’ regional contests set to be played that night statewide. And in the middle of the morning session of the state tournament, the WVSSAC put a stop to those games, postponing them indefinitely. Soon to follow were all school extracurriculars.
At that time, there were between 1,000-1,500 confirmed cases nationwide, and the death toll had yet to reach 50 – for many, the virus seemed more like an abstract threat than the type of contagious disease that warranted all of the media attention it was receiving.
Now, a little over two weeks later, we’re at over 101,000 cases and counting nationwide, with over 1,500 deaths – with epidemiologists predicting we’re weeks or months away from the peak, and potentially a year or more from a vaccine.
As the pandemic has spiraled out of control, like numerous before it across human history, I think it’s important to recognize those in jobs across the sporting world – from the NBA to the NCAA to the WVSSAC and other state sporting commissions which canceled their postseasons – for their early contribution to awakening many across the nation to just how serious this pandemic is.
It would have been easy to continue playing games, brushing off the virus as “just the flu” or another SARS – deadly, but likely to amount to a low death count and little effect in the U.S. After all, there were many in the government, including numerous Congressmen and President Trump, who made similar statements in January and February, despite briefings showing how catastrophic COVID-19 would be.
Instead, these organizations ultimately put profit aside – which many actors in the economy still refuse to do – and decided to put first the health and well-being of their athletes, coaches and fans. They upheld a responsibility to protect public health which more businesses should exhibit, and were willing to sound the alarm on the dangers of the oncoming pandemic when many believed it was nothing short of an overreaction.
There are plenty of alleys that Americans should look to keep up-to-date and well-informed on how global occurrences such as a pandemic outbreak will affect them – first and foremost on that list should be news outlets and their elected government.
But while many in both fields shrugged away their duties in benefit of their own interests, those in an alley where we don’t normally look to for that guidance – sports – did the opposite. And to me, that’d be admirable.
For as both a journalist and American citizen, I’ll never forget reading international reports of a novel coronavirus causing death and despair in other global regions while our President took to TV screens calling the virus a “Democrat hoax.”
And in the same vein, I’ll never forget the NBA canceling their season while no one else thought things were serious. Because, as the death toll continues to rise, it’s clear it was never a hoax, and always something serious.
