She couldn’t run and she couldn’t jump. For the first time in her athletic career, Taylor Buonamici had no other choice but to sit and let time pass.
“She wasn’t allowed to do anything,” said Buonamici’s mother, Lydia. “It took a big part of her life out for a while.”
Unable to play any sports and essentially banned from all types of physical activity for almost two months, Buonamici would sit in the driveway on a bench and dribble the basketball. She’d dribble between her arched legs, crossing over from one hand to the other. She’d dribble two basketballs at once, one in each hand back and forth, back and forth.
“I’d just sit out there dribbling almost every day,” Buonamici said. “I couldn’t really shoot or move around much. That was really all I could do.”
But at least, for the first time in months, every dribble Buonamici took was a path forward.
It was in late January 2017, Buonamici’s freshman year of high school at North Marion and her debut season with the Lady Huskies’ basketball team when Lydia decided it was finally time to get a mole on her daughter’s leg checked out by a doctor.
“It first looked like a little tiny freckle, but then it kept getting bigger and bigger. It eventually got to looking like a pencil eraser,” Lydia said. Buonamici was advised by the doctor to see a medical specialist for further diagnosis.
Upon review, the specialist deemed the mole an “atypical Spitz nevus” and recommended surgery to remove it and send it away to test for “juvenile melanoma.” Midway through her freshman year of high school and not even a full season into what would become an illustrious basketball career at North Marion, Taylor awaited word on whether she had skin cancer.
“You don’t know how to answer your child when they come to you and ask, ‘Do I have cancer?’” Lydia said, choking back tears. “I didn’t know how to answer that because I didn’t know.”
Two months later, after Buonamici played out the remainder of her freshman season with the Lady Huskies fully knowing she could have cancer, she lay in Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown, the gash in her leg sewn up with the skin pulled tight to avoid a graft and the surgically-removed mole sent away to be tested for cancer. At best, Buonamici faced about a two-month recovery from surgery, and at worst, she’d be in a fight, possibly for her life.
“She held it together through all that not knowing if there was really, truly something wrong,” Lydia said. “Thank God it came back negative.”
Buonamici, who still visits the doctor annually for a full-body scan for potentially serious moles, was cancer free. And for the next two months while waiting for her leg to heal post-surgery, she spent hours in the driveway rhythmically working slow-motion crossovers, her health restored and her basketball future reborn.
Almost exactly three years after her surgery, Buonamici’s high school basketball career again hangs in limbo, and again she has no option, no recourse but to simply let time pass.
Buonamici was in the Charleston Mall less than 24 hours after dropping a game-high 23 points in a state quarterfinal overtime victory against Bridgeport to keep her career and the Lady Huskies’ one-loss season alive. She had just finished eating lunch and was with classmates and teammates when she first heard the rumor that the WVSSAC 2020 Girls’ Basketball State Tournament had been suspended due to growing concerns over the coronavirus COVID-19. Moments later a screenshot tweet by North Marion junior sharpshooter Kiley Brown appeared in the team’s group chat that confirmed the news.
“I never expected they would cancel it while we were all there,” Buonamici said. “It was crazy.”
For the second time in her high school career, Buonamici is staring at an unjust end to what she’s made into an all-time career with the Lady Huskies.
Currently, she ranks fourth on the program’s all-time scoring list, with over 1,300 career points. She’s been named all-conference in each of her final three seasons, including earning Big 10 Conference Player of the Year this season as a senior after posting averages of 17.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.8 steals a game.
She’s also a three-time all-state selection, climbing from third team as a sophomore to second team as a junior to first team this year as a senior. She led the Huskies to the Class AA state championship, winning MVP honors in the title game after scoring 33 points and hitting a state-tournament record 21 free throws.
And during her four seasons at North Marion, the Huskies own an overall record of 93-13 (.877), including marks of 27-1 in 2018 and 25-1 this season.
“That’s a pretty good stat,” said North Marion girls coach Mike Parrish with a chuckle.
Lydia Buonamici was ruthless, she says now, looking back at the mother-daughter 1-on-1 games versus Taylor in the driveway. It was simply who she was, a no-nonsense competitor who was once a renowned high school player in her own right.
“I was pretty good,” she said. No one, and especially not her daughter, was immune to that cutthroat mentality.
“I don’t believe in letting a kid win just because they’re little,” Lydia said. “I made her work for everything she got. And she knew she better not cry because it wasn’t going to do her any good. I wasn’t gonna let up.”
Lydia, who was good enough to play in college if she had wanted to, according to Taylor, tallied win after win, handing her daughter a series of losses. But never once did Taylor cry, and she rarely got upset. She just kept coming back, just kept playing.
“I was just competitive and wanted to beat her,” Taylor said. “I did whatever I could to win.”
Those games in the driveway, which Taylor said were fundamental in her development as a player, were just a snapshot of the expectations and standards that were set throughout her upbringing. Pouting and attitude wouldn’t be tolerated. Diligence and respect were everything.
“I’ll tell you how it is, I don’t care,” Lydia said. “She knew her dad and I didn’t put up with foolishness because we let her know.”
Taylor rarely had to be reminded throughout her childhood. She was “straight as an arrow,” Lydia said, whether it was academics, athletics or being respectful and considerate of others. She carried a 4.65 GPA into her final semester at North Marion. She’s always heeded her coaches’ instructions in the many sports she’s played over the years without a peep – basketball, volleyball, track, football, softball, soccer. And as a person and a friend, she’s about as low maintenance as they come, Lydia said, loyal, drama free and loath to gossip.
“She puts everyone else before herself, on the court and off the court. She’s one of the most unselfish players I’ve ever played with and she’s that same way off the court,” said former NMHS teammate and long-time friend Cara Minor. “She’s just super sweet and super kind, and she can be funny at times.”
Buonamici’s most universally known personal trait is her reserved nature – her youth and middle school coaches Steven Harbert and Jeff Hyde joke she barely said anything to them over multiple years of coaching her – but that quietness also lends way to Buonamici having her moments as a true humorist.
Minor recalled one time in the locker room eighth grade year when they were teammates at Mannington Middle School, Buonamici followed along with every lyric to a popular rap song – she doesn’t remember what specific song. “She knew every single word to this song, we were not expecting it,” Minor said. “It was funny.”
“She’ll just say something sometimes that’s absolutely hilarious,” Lydia said of Taylor. “You’ll be sitting out there and out of the blue she’ll say something, and it kinds of takes you back for a second where you’re like, ‘Did she really just say that?’”
“Her main thing is her humility,” said Hyde, who’s coached girls’ basketball at Mannington Middle School for the past 13 years and went to three league championship games in three years during Buonamici’s 6th-8th grade seasons. “It’s not about ‘I’, it’s about ‘we’ and ‘team.’ She’s a coach’s dream.”
“Taylor doesn’t like if everything is centered around her, she never has,” said Harbert, who’s coached Buonamici in middle school, high school and summer travel ball. “I’ve seen on the boys’ side and the girls’ side for years, there are a lot of players who are good individual players, but when those players care about the team, that’s when you’re special.”
That selflessness, that mentality of camaraderie are core traits within Buonamici’s basketball DNA that appeal to a larger, overall team view. The style she plays, the attitude she exhibits, it’s all part of her basketball soul that elevates a team through a shared sense of togetherness and equity.
“She’s a superstar, but she’s an unselfish superstar,” said former WVU point guard and current Notre Dame High boys’ basketball coach Jarrod West, who trains with several local high schoolers, including Buonamici. “Her smile is contagious, her energy is contagious and her silent leadership is contagious.”
During Buonamici’s eighth grade year, for example, almost half of the Lady Gators’ team were sixth graders, including current NMHS sophomores Katyln Carson and Kennedy Beaty, and Buonamici’s passes had so much zip on them, few of her teammates could catch them cleanly.
“She threw passes in eighth grade like she does now,” Hyde said, “and she’d throw the ball to Carson or Beaty or someone and almost knock them down.”
After a few practices, Hyde said he noticed her dialing back the velocity, almost lobbing passes to her teammates. “I got on her and told her to keep throwing them (fast) and they’ll eventually learn how to catch them,” Hyde said, “but she’s such a team player.”
Taylor still remembers the discomfort and the frustration. In her youth, around when she first started playing basketball, Buonamici played as the only girl on an otherwise all boys team. She never ever got the ball because the boys wouldn’t pass it to her.
“I hated it,” she said. “I never want anyone else to feel like that.”
Even in middle school when Buonamici developed into a star and a dynamic 1-on-1 scorer, she remained conscientious of her teammates’ experience and opportunities.
“She said to me one day, ‘I’m not a ball hog, I don’t want to be called that,’” Lydia recalls, “so she just quit shooting.”
She molded the way she played toward an egalitarian brand of team basketball where sharing the ball was infectious and attacking to score was an equal opportunity proposition across the roster.
In high school, the most frequent gripe from Buonamici’s coaches is that she doesn’t shoot enough, doesn’t look to score enough, doesn’t hog the ball enough.
“If I was coaching her, we’d probably butt heads sometimes,” admits West over Buonamici’s deference, following a refrain by both Parrish and Harbert during her career at North Marion.
But Buonamici has never budged on the subject – it’s the one matter where she’s resisted the words and advice of her coaches. “Whenever you’re on the floor, you see it totally different than people on the sidelines,” Buonamici says in rebuttal. “Most of the time (passing it) usually pays off, and if something is working I don’t want to change it a whole lot.
“Everyone on our team can make plays, and if they can make plays, you need to let them make plays. When you let everyone get involved, I think that makes the best teams,” she said.
Buonamici’s belief of how the game should be played has spurred her development into a true all-around player, one so well-versed that she can be effective in practically any role or situation, even toggling between them if necessary. She’ll facilitate and she’ll attack. She’ll space the floor and she’ll grab-and-go in transition. She’ll rack up deflections and steals in a press, or she’ll lockdown in the half court.
“Her eighth grade year, she averaged like 16 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, seven steals, over two blocks,” Hyde said. “It’s sort of like she does in high school now.”
“She’s one of those kids who probably could’ve scored a lot more career points, but she was more about team first and winning,” said Parrish. “She grew up watching our other kids play and she saw back in ’09, ’10 ’11 how those teams won championships, and she plays a lot like those kids. She’s someone anyone would like to play with because she’s not selfish and it’s not about her, it’s all about winning.”
Buonamici was just a tiny sixth grader at the time pressed into point guard duties for Mannington Middle after starting point guard Leah Parrish tore her ACL. “She had a couple of growing games,” Hyde said, “but she worked hard and didn’t pout about it like some girls that age.”
But in a mid-season game against Clay-Battelle, one in which the Lady Gators never led, according to Hyde, Buonamici was fouled at the buzzer in overtime of a tie game and stepped to the line with a chance to win it.
“She’s a little sixth grader and you could tell she’s really nervous, but she stepped to the foul line and made the foul shot like a senior in high school,” Hyde said. “Remembering back, I don’t think she had a real great game that day, but when it counted, she stepped up.”
