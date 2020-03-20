A week after cancellations, local coaches applaud officials' action on COVID-19

FAIRMONT – It’s been about a week since the world of sports – and soon to follow, the world around us at large – changed as we know it.
For many average citizens who also find respite in athletics, perhaps the seriousness of the novel coronavirus which emerged in late 2019 and the illness it transmits, COVID-19, didn’t fully set in until those sports organizations they followed recognized the risks and began to take preventative steps.
First came the NBA, which announced following the positive test of Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert that it was suspending its season. The NCAA then canceled their remaining winter and spring championships last Thursday, and soon conferences across the NCAA and NAIA alike would make the same call.
Last Thursday is also when it would set in for West Virginians, as the Gov. Jim Justice and the WVSSAC postponed the state girls’ basketball tournament in the middle of the morning, with the announcement all school and related extracurriculars were going to be shut down. At the time, there were no confirmed cases in West Virginia, and 1,625 confirmed cases nationally. Just 41 people had died from the virus.
Now, just a week later, we are up to a whopping 1,300-plus cases and counting nationally, with 191 deaths and while just two cases have been confirmed in West Virginia as this is written, more will surely come in the following hours and days.
There are reports from hospitals in Italy – where the pandemic started to worsen roughly 10 days before it did inside our own borders – that “it is like a war” with triage plans being drawn and no room for corpses in local cemeteries. And with the uptick in testing and subsequently confirmed cases in the U.S., it is reasonable to assume we could be on the same path without drastic measures.
At the time of the initial mass cancellations of sporting events nationwide, there was a ton of controversy over the calls, and the officials making calls in the state of West Virginia weren’t exempt. There were frustrated athletes, particularly seniors facing the potential end of their careers, and numerous calls to finish the current basketball postseason at the least, even if without a crowd looking on.
Looking back with more perspective just seven days later, coaches in West Virginia still feel sorrow and frustration regarding the situation, but are even more awakened to the risk of the virus now and seem happy a call was made.
“It’s taken about a week to sink in, but I can see why, you know, they took all these precautions now. It’s something that has to be done, and everyone has to do it. At my age and experience, I’m still in shock that they’ve done this. Obviously, it’s for a good reason. I’m sure the precautions are – they’re really trying to take care of this early so a lot of people don’t become sick or affected by it,” said Vic Seccuro, North Marion head baseball coach.
“I think we made the right choice. It hadn’t really hit us hard but we knew when it was going to hit, it was going to hit bad. I’m not sure how many cases there are in our state, but it’s all around us. I’ve been watching a lot of the news on it and they’re just starting to get a lot of testing kits out, so there are probably a lot of people who have it who haven’t been tested yet,” said Mike Parrish, North Marion head girls’ basketball coach and athletic director.
While these decisions certainly have massive effects on student-athletes across the state, the increasing reassurance in the aggressive and swift choices made clearly have many feeling better just days later. Still, the task remains to try and convey the significance of the current pandemic to those young athletes, who are one of many groups of people struggling mentally during this trying time.
“We had a meeting and I talked to them for about 10-15 minutes, and there were a lot of mixed emotions. It’s a little confusing to them, I’m sure – like I said, I don’t think they really understand the seriousness of it. I’m sure it’s more serious than a lot of people realize,” Seccuro said.
“When you’re younger you don’t really think of stuff like this, and you don’t really take it as serious, and the older you get you tend to be a little bit more cautious with things, and to a certain degree it seems to be having a worse effect on older people than the younger generation. They’ll grow up and realize that ‘hey, we did make the right choice,’” Parrish said.
As time wears on and COVID-19 works its way through our population, coaches do want to advise those that are looking for guidance to take all precautions and advise from health professionals and major institutions such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, as they hope to see the virus contained with the least damage possible done to society.
“Just follow and do the things they’re trying to keep you doing, if you’re sick don’t go around people – just try to ride it out and don’t make it any worse for people,” Parrish said.
“I hope everyone listens to all the health people that are telling them what to do. It’s very important they do all that and listen, and take all the precautions necessary to prevent this from getting worse than it is. I’m still catching up on a lot of it, I know it’s serious in a lot of other countries and it’s starting to escalate here. I just hope everyone follows the instructions that we’re given by these people who know what’s going on,” Seccuro said.
