FAIRMONT — Aerial Port’s Mountain Magic’s Gymnastics teams turned in an impressive showing at the 2021 West Virginia State Meet in Beckley last weekend, winning state championships across three separate divisions.
Mountain Magic’s Gymnastics’ Level 3, 5, and 8 divisions brought state titles back to the Friendly City.
“We were pleased with our team members who fought through three virtual meets and only two live meets this season,” said Aerial Port owner and head coach Gary Rafaloski. “They rallied at the right time to finish the season successfully!”
The state championship performances from the Level 3, 5, and 8 divisions, in particular, were of note, with both the Level 3 and 8 divisions posting season-high point totals of 112.375 and 107.975. The Level 5 division tallied 108.225 points to claim its state title.
The closest of the three championship triumphs was the Level 8 division, which defeated second-place Revolution by a mere 0.25 points at 107.975 to 107.725. “It was a close battle that saw our team depth come through to win,” Rafaloski said.
Across all three of the Level 3, 5, and 8 championship divisions, Aerial Port had 15 gymnasts earn place finishes, including six who finished first place in their respective level classes.
On the Level 3 team, each of Lily Harvey in Class A, Kerrigan Rose in Class B, and Edie Craddock in Class C, took first place. Harvey posted a total score of 37.20 across three events, Rose recorded 37.25 points across all four events, and Craddock tallied a score of 37.525, also across four events.
Serena Williams also took a third place for the Level 3’s in Class A with a score of 36.60.
The Level 5 title team was propelled by first place finishes from Marley Clutter in Class A and Kierstyn Bach in Class B, while each of Addy Barnes in Class A, and Brooke Naternicola, Kailey Lueken, and Aubrey Swihart in Class B also earned place finishes.
Clutter posted a score of 36.25 over four events to win it all in Class A, and Bach tallied a total of 35.75 in three events to win Class B.
Barnes finished with 33.80 points to take fourth in Class A, while Naternicola (35.175 points), Lueken (35.15 points), and Swihart (33.60 points) finished third, fourth, and fifth overall, respectively in Class B.
On the Level 8 championship squad, five gymnasts placed across Classes A, B and C, with Harlyn Nelson’s first place finish in Class A with a score of 35.80 leading the way.
Each of Kylie Bowsher and Anna Bowsher also took place finishes in Class A, with Kylie finishing at 35.025 to come in third and Anna at 34.85 to come in fifth. Anniston Hazuka, meanwhile, took third in Class B with a score of 33.70, and Maris Corwin came in fifth in Class C at 35.025. Gabby Satterfield also competed in Class C for the Level 8 division.
Aside from the championship Level 3, 5 and 8 divisions, Aerial Port had another 13 gymnasts earn place finishes across from the Level 4, 6, 7, 9 and 10 divisions, including three who took first overall in their class-division.
On the Level 6 division, Sophie Noe in Class C and Skye Gerkin in Class D both took first overall with scores of 36.35 and 36.95, respectively, while Level 10’s Ava Miranov also earned a first place in Class B with a score of 34.025.
Elsewhere, the Level 4 division had three gymnasts earn place finishes. Chandler Urse came in third overall in Class A with a score of 36.10, Lyla Harbert took fifth in Class B at 34.65, and Leeya Lear finished fourth in Class C with 34.875.
On the Level 6 division, Noe’s and Gerkin’s first place finishes in Class C and D, respectively, were complemented by additional place finishes from each of Harvey, Channine Gillum, and Addisyn Hearn. Harvey finished third in Class D with a score of 35.90, Gillum finished second in Class E at 36.325, and Hearn came in fourth in Class E with a score of 34.40.
In the Level 7 division, Kinleigh Woodman was Aerial Port’s lone representative, as she finished third in Class A with a score of 36.175.
On the Level 9 division, Allie Howell and Jalynn Park earned place finishes. Howell finished fourth in Class A with a score of 31.70, while Park came in second in Class C at 34.15.
Finally, there were three gymnasts who placed on the Level 10 division, with Miranov and Lily Hamilton finishing first and second, respectively, in Class B. Miranov posted a score of 34.025, while Hamilton finished at 33.80. Sophie Balko was also on the Level 10 division, but did not compete.
The regional competitions for the Level 8, 9 and 10 divisions are still on the schedule. The Level 9 and 10 regionals are this weekend in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, while the Level 8 regional will be in June at Penn State University.
The regional qualifiers for the Levels 9 and 10 this weekend are Howell and Park on Level 9 and Miranov, Hamilton and Balko on Level 10.
The regional qualifiers for Level 8 are Nelson, Hazuka, Corwin and each of Anna and Kylie Bowsher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.