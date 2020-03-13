FAIRMONT — Aday after the high school state basketball playoffs were postponed indefinitely due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavrius, the entirety of West Virginia prep sports went dark with Friday’s announcement by the West Virginia Department of Education that all extracurricular activities have been cancelled until at least April 10.
The web of cancelled extracurriculars includes all high school practices, games, offseason conditioning, etc., for all sports in each of the spring, winter and fall seasons.
Hours later, W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice went a step further into preventative measures of the COVID-19 coronavirus when he announced all schools would be closed indefinitely during a media press briefing just before Noon.
Friday’s dominos further muddled what was already an unprecedented situation full of unknowns for West Virginia high school sports after the indefinite postponement of both the girls’ basketball state tournament and the boys’ basketball regional playoffs on Thursday.
“Everybody has questions, but nobody has answers yet. We’re just going to have to be patient,” said North Marion girls’ basketball coach and athletic director Mike Parrish.
The status of whether or not the girls’ and boys’ basketball seasons will be completed was still hanging in limbo as of Friday, according to West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission Executive Director Bernie Dolan, and the April 10 date imposes more logistical hurdles in resuming play. Extracurriculars could be cancelled beyond April 10 depending on the status of the COVID-19 virus in the week leading up to the April 10 date, which has been set as the designated evaluation period.
“I don’t have a set date, but I would think it would have to be relatively soon for us to get started again if we were to save the boys’ and girls’ tournaments,” Dolan said during Thursday’s press conference in Charleston regarding how long play could be suspended for it to be tenable to still resume the basketball state playoffs. “I think over the next couple of days into early next week, I think with some communication with schools, we’ll say, ‘Hey how far out do you really want to go with this? Can you keep your team together that long? Do they have other commitments?’”
The April 10 date also severely bleeds into the high school springs sports calendar, with spring sports having started practice on March 2 and originally eligible to begin competition on March 18.
“The thing for all the coaches, at least for basketball, is just let us know what you’re going to do,” said North Marion boys’ basketball coach Chris Freeman. “If it’s over, then it’s over.
“Everybody out here tells me it’s over, but then I talk to Coach Parrish and he’s like, ‘Well they’re talking like they’re going to try to do everything they can possible to try to make this thing work.’ So I don’t know who to believe.”
Parrish said he had “no idea” as to the odds of whether he thought the West Virginia Board of Education and WVSSAC will find a solution to complete the basketball seasons.
Parrish, as well as Fairmont Senior coach David Retton, said they don’t expect to gain any further information on the situation until at least Monday at the earliest. It will very possibly be later in the week, Parrish said, and any new developments may be related more to a possible timeline for an update or decision as opposed to something material.
“Really not much has changed except now we have a date of April 10,” Retton said. “We’re waiting to find out what they decide. I really can’t answer questions about what are hypothetical things right now. I don’t know what they’re going to do.”
“I talked to (the team) and said, ‘This is what I know. As far as what I understand they want to try to play this any way they can,’” Freeman said.
That includes possibilities of playing games without any spectators, playing games at a different venue than the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, playing games at an assortment of various venues, or playing games deep into the spring.
“I just don’t see (the basketball postseason) happening (though) with everything else shut down,” Freeman said. “College is shutdown, MEAC is shutdown, the NCAA tournament is shutdown — how are they gonna say, ‘Well, West Virginia we’re gonna let you guys go ahead and play, but we’re not gonna let anybody else play.’”
The cancellation of extracurriculars, including practices and weight training, still has a lot of great areas that Parrish said hasn’t been addressed by the WVSSAC or another governing body. For example, what technically constitutes a practice? If an adult who is not a school coach organizes a training session with the team, does that qualify as a practice? What if the session does not involve using school facilities? What if only 2/3 of a team or a handful of players is present?
“We don’t know either. Those are questions we’ve been asking, but we don’t have answers yet,” Parrish said.
The consensus amongst Parrish, Retton and Freeman, three coaches whose teams are still alive in the basketball postseason, is they will respect whatever decision is ultimately made without a fuss, but they’re currently lacking in any sort of clarity as to what and when a decision will be made.
“The Governor needs to get on there or Dolan needs to get on there and say, ‘Listen, we tried every possible avenue we thought we could to finish out boys’ and girls’ basketball and we just don’t see any way to have it be safe enough for everybody to do it.’ That’s all they gotta say and it’s over,” Freeman said.
“These people, they’re making very difficult decisions for people,” Retton said. “Yes, a basketball game is important to a lot of kids, but they also have decisions they’re making that affect people’s lives, their family’s lives. Usually I have tunnel vision about basketball, but this, it’s certainly not about tunnel vision about basketball, it’s a broader vision and a bigger problem.’”
