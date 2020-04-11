Annual East Fairmont Classic expanding to two-day mixer next season

PLEASANT VALLEY – The WVSSAC State Tournament won’t be the only tournament expanding under next season’s new four-classification basketball system as plans have been announced to also bolster the East Fairmont Classic, a mid-January mixer hosted annually by the East Fairmont High girls’ program.
The East Fairmont Classic, which was started by East Fairmont girls’ coach James Beckman in 2016, will become a two-day event next season featuring 18 girls’ teams, including host East Fairmont and in-county foe North Marion. There will also be one boys’ game scheduled as part of the mixer, with East Fairmont hosting Keyser in the final game of the event. The tourney, which has been on Martin Luther King Jr. Day since 2016, will now be a Friday-Saturday mixer on Jan. 15 and 16.
“It’s very humbling to see so many programs coming to East Fairmont High School for this two-day classic,” Beckman said. “We hope everyone comes out to watch these great programs compete.”
The two-day mixer will begin on Friday, Jan. 15, at noon, with the East Fairmont girls’ tipping off in a game in front of the student body. Friday’s games will run from noon until the day’s finale at 9 p.m., while Saturday’s games will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude with the 8 p.m. tip-off. All games have been allotted for a 1 1/2 hour time slot.
Along with the East Fairmont and Keyser boys’ teams, the full list of girls’ teams slated to compete in the East Fairmont Classic are East Fairmont, North Marion, Lincoln, Grafton, Elkins, Frankfort, Gilmer County, Hampshire, James Monroe, Keyser, Midland Trail, Ripley, Shady Spring, Summers County, Weir, Wheeling Central, Winfield and Wyoming East.
The full schedule has not yet been completed, but the majority of matchups have been set for the two days, Beckman said. In Marion County, East Fairmont is scheduled to play Midland Trail and Weir for its two games, while North Marion will take on Hampshire and Shady Spring.
In total, the 18-team field will feature 13 teams from Class AAA, three from Class AA and two from Class A. In Class AAA, East Fairmont and North Marion will be joined by Lincoln, Elkins, Grafton, Weir, Wheeling Central, Hampshire, Keyser, Midland Trail, Ripley, Shady Spring and Winfield. In Class AA, meanwhile, it will be Frankfort, Summers County and Wyoming East, while Class A will be comprised of Gilmer County and James Monroe.
Of those 18 competing girls’ teams, six will be reigning state tournament representatives, with North Marion, Winfield and Lincoln earning the Nos. 1, 2 and 4 seeds, respectively, in the Class AA state tournament this season, while Gilmer County, Summers County and Wheeling Central made the Class A field as the Nos. 3, 5 and 6 seeds, respectively.
