HOUSTON — The Latest on Game 1 of the World Series (all times local):
8:07 p.m.
Jorge Soler followed up his historic leadoff homer by driving in another run on a fielder’s choice grounder to put the Braves up 3-0 after two innings in Game 1.
The Braves had a chance to add more, but left the bases loaded when Austin Riley struck out on the 44th pitch thrown by Astros starter Framber Valdez.
Travis d’Arnaud and Joc Pederson had consecutive singles to start the second before both advanced a base on No. 9 batter Dansby Swanson’s flyout to deep center. Soler then hit a grounder fielded by shortstop Carlos Correa, who threw to third baseman Alex Bregman to get out Pederson while d’Arnaud was crossing the plate. Freddie Freeman then walked and Ozzie Albies had his second infield single before the strikeout by Riley.
Atlanta starter Charlie Morton, the former Astros pitcher, had a 1-2-3 bottom of the second. That started with Yuli Gurriel’s comebacker that ricocheted off Morton to first baseman Freeman, who later snagged Martin Maldonado’s liner for the final out.
Soler led off the 117th World Series with a homer, the first ever in the top of the first inning in Game 1 of a series, and Riley added a RBI double for an early 2-0 lead.
Valdez, who allowed one run over eight innings in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series against Boston, has already allowed six hits over two innings against the Braves.
___
7:43 p.m.
Jorge Soler got this 117th World Series off to a smashing start.
