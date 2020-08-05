FAIRMONT — Nearly 40 years ago, they both donned the same colors, strolled along the same sidewalks, and represented the same university. It was in the early 1980s at Duke University when Mirta Martin, then a psychology major, and Greg Bamberger, then a management sciences major and college football player, last shared a collegiate campus.
On Tuesday, however, Martin and Bamberger officially announced they’d be reuniting, this time in Fairmont State’s maroon and white instead of Duke’s Duke blue and white, and this time in the city of Fairmont instead of the city of Durham, as Fairmont State University President Martin introduced Bamberger as the new Fairmont State director of athletics.
“When I was contacted about a month ago regarding this opportunity and started to have conversations with Dr. Martin, things just fell into place, including the fact that we are actually classmates from Duke University,” said Bamberger, who graduated with Martin at Duke in 1982. “We did not know it, we didn’t know each other, I just looked at her resume and was like, ‘Huh.’”
Bamberger will join Fairmont State as the university’s new athletic director after serving 15 years as the director of athletics at Kutztown University, a member of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
“I’m thrilled to welcome Greg Bamberger home to Fairmont State where he belongs,” Martin said. “He has an impressive record of athletics leadership, and his experience as a student-athlete, as a coach, and as an athletic director gives him special insight into what makes student-athletes and athletics programs successful. While accomplishments on the field are important to Greg, so, too, is classroom performance. I can’t think of a finer addition to the Falcon Family than Greg Bamberger, and I look forward to working with him as he leads our athletic department, and helps guide our teams and student-athletes to success.”
“I would like to thank President Martin for this tremendous professional opportunity,” Bamberger said. “The Fairmont State Fighting Falcons have always been a strong player in the former WVIAC and now the Mountain East Conference. I am excited to help lead this department and this university as we build on the foundation that has already been created. During my tenure as an AD in the Atlantic Region, I have had the opportunity to observe Fairmont athletics teams in action many times and they have always represented themselves admirably.”
Bamberger’s move to Fairmont State will see him return to the Mountain East Conference and to the state of West Virginia after he began his career in athletic administration at Glenville State College as Pioneers’ athletic director. Bamberger also worked as an assistant football coach and lecturer at Glenville State for three semesters before taking over as director of athletics, serving as assistant head coach, offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for the Pioneers.
“I do see this as a homecoming,” Bamberger said. “Obviously, technically my home is Eastern Pennsylvania because that’s where I was born, but my home as an athletic administrator began at Glenville State College, began in West Virginia. And the thing that’s really important to me that I hope everybody understands is that it’s all about the people. It’s about the people and it’s about the relationships because that’s how things get developed, that’s how things become cohesive is when people work together to accomplish a singular goal. This is not a one person show, it’s going to be a team effort because this is all about team.
“I look forward to working with the administration, coaches, support staff and loyal Falcon fans to achieve even greater heights in the Mountain East Conference, Atlantic Region and NCAA. I believe the ingredients are there for consistent success on the playing field and more importantly in the classroom.”
Since arriving at Kutztown on May 1, 2005, Bamberger has presided over one of the most successful eras of Golden Bear Athletics. Under Bamberger’s leadership, Kutztown won its first Dixon Trophy in 2005-06, and has finished in the top-five six times. The trophy is presented annually to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference’s most successful institution based on league playoffs and/or regular season finish.
Bamberger was also at the helm for KU’s highest Learfield Sports Directors’ Cup standings finish ever, when it placed 16th in 2009-10. The Golden Bears have finished in the top 50 of the Learfield standings five times under his guidance. Kutztown Athletics also won 15 PSAC Championships under Bamberger’s leadership.
Bamberger’s successes at Kutztown included seven athletics programs that each made multiple NCAA Tournament appearances during his tenure, including five NCAA Division II playoff appearances for the football program. Prior to Bamberger taking over as athletics director in 2005, the football program was over .500 just five times and didn’t record more than seven wins in a season during a 10-year stretch from 1995 to 2004.
And perhaps the biggest accomplishment during his tenure at Kutztown was the softball programs run to the NCAA Division II National Championship Game in 2013. The KU softball program racked up 10 NCAA Tournament appearances since 2005. The Golden Bear women’s soccer and men’s tennis programs also made eight NCAA Tournament appearances, while men’s basketball (4 appearances), women’s tennis (3) and field hockey (2) also saw postseason success during Bamberger’s tenure. The Kutztown field hockey team advanced to the NCAA Division II final four in 2019.
The Kutztown football and softball programs also earned their first-ever PSAC Championships under Bamberger’s leadership.
Also, under his leadership, Kutztown student-athletes were just as accomplished in the classroom. According to a 2011 NCAA report, KU student-athletes easily eclipsed the national student-athlete graduation rate by 17 percent, and also graduated at a higher rate than the average for students in general. The Golden Bears have produced at least 110 PSAC Scholar-Athletes in each of the past six years. In 2019-20, the Kutztown Department of Athletics set a record with 206 student-athletes earning PSAC Scholar-Athlete honors.
Kutztown athletics has also produced 27 Academic All-Americans and 17 PSAC Top 10 Award winners since 2005.
“With the opportunity to get to meet Greg through this process, there were some things that really resonated with me that he talked about and that was that it’s about academics, it’s about character, it’s about making sure the regard and reputation of the school matches the regard of our student-athletes, and that at the end of the day we’re graduating men and women to be men and women,” said David Goldberg, chairman of the Fairmont State Board of Governors.
Bamberger also served on several NCAA committees during his time at Kutztown, most recently as a member of the NCAA Division II Championships Committee from 2016-20. He was also on the Division II Academic Requirements Committee Task Force from 2011-13, the Division II women’s basketball committee from 2008-13 and Division II football committee from 2004-07. He was chair of the DII football committee in 2006-07.
Bamberger will remain at Kutztown for a couple more weeks, he said, before he officially takes over Fairmont State athletic director duties from interim athletic director Ryan Courtney. Courtney has been serving as the Falcons’ interim athletic director since Chad Fowler resigned from the position in February. Courtney will remain in the university’s athletic department as the deputy director.
“I want to express my gratitude to a gentleman who chose to stand up in the midst of adversity, someone who cares about others more than himself, and somebody who jumped into the fire of leadership because our university and our athletic division needed him,” said Martin. “Ryan has earned my respect and my admiration for the love he has for our university and its people, for his work ethic, for his unending desire to help others, and for striving to achieve excellence.”
Bamberger also thanked Courtney and echoed many of Martin’s sentiments in his opening statement.
Bamberger was born in Abington, Pennsylvania. He and wife, Bernadette, are the parents of three children, Caitlin — assistant women’s basketball coach at the University of Findlay, Gregory — team member with Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Kendra — assistant women’s basketball coach at Frostburg State University. He earned his master’s degree in sports administration from Temple University in 1989, and is a 1982 graduate of Duke with a bachelor’s degree in management sciences.
