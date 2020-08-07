FAIRMONT — Greg Bamberger ticked off the benchmarks one after another during his introductory press conference Tuesday where he was officially announced as the new Fairmont State director of athletics.
Bamberger’s first list of items was about what the position of Fairmont State athletic director offered him: A chance to return to the Mountain East Conference and West Virginia, a chance to oversee what has been one of the MEC’s most accomplished athletic institutions, a chance to apply Fairmont State’s top tier resources, and, perhaps what is the rarest opportunity that comes with the Fairmont State AD, a chance to make his voice heard as a cabinet member of the university president’s office.
Bamberger’s second set of items, however, was about what he could offer the Fairmont State athletic director position: An adopted collection of six criteria by which he believes every athletic department should abide by, from the classroom, to the field, to the community.
“Greg has encouraged, modeled and led strategy to ensure that his athletes are just as accomplished in the classroom as they are in their competition,” said Fairmont State University President Mirta Martin as she introduced Bamberger. “While the accomplishments on the field are so important, so too is classroom performance, and that’s where we just came together because at Fairmont State we expect excellence on and off the field, and our student-athletes are the hallmark of that excellence.”
“That’s one of the main things that really attracted to me to this is getting the opportunity to work in an environment where we are practicing what we are preaching,” said Bamberger of the overall ties between athletics and academics at Fairmont State, as evidenced by his spot in the president’s cabinet.
Bamberger, whose prior stint in the MEC was as an assistant football coach and then athletic director at Glenville State College, has established quite a track record of both academic and athletic success while serving as the athletic director of Kutztown University, a position he’s held for the past 15 years and will continue to hold for a few more weeks before officially starting at Fairmont State. Over the course of Bamberger’s tenure at Kutztown, the university’s athletic programs have won 15 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships and had seven athletic programs make multiple NCAA Tournament appearances, including five NCAA Division II playoff appearances for the football program. Multiple Kutztown athletic programs, such as football, softball, women’s soccer, men’s tennis, men’s basketball and field hockey reached all-time heights during Bamberger’s tenure.
“The successes that I’ve been able to achieve at Kutztown and at Glenville were really wrapped around the fact that we had good people working hard,” Bamberger said. “It’s all about hiring good people and having good people because a good person is going to do a lot of the things that you can’t teach. A good person is going to find an answer to a question, a good person is going to go out and recruit other good people to be with them, a good person is going to recruit smart student-athletes.”
From that base level of prioritizing good, hard-working people, Bamberger then constructed his six criteria for success during his time as athletic director at Glenville State and Kutztown, which essentially operate as six all-encompassing goals and standards for the athletic department, ranging from intangible traits to evaluations of resources. The full list of the six criteria explained by Bamberger are as follows:
1): Graduate student-athletes
“That’s the ultimate goal first and foremost,” Bamberger said. “(The student-athletes) got to do the work, they’ve got to go to class, they’ve got to do all that, but it’s our job as an athletic department to make sure they have that opportunity.”
2): Ensure instruction for student-athletes carries beyond just sports
“It’s about the intrinsic values that they can learn,” Bamberger said. “It’s about leadership, it’s about perseverance, it’s about learning how to overcome adversity.”
3): Match standards for success with resource allocation
“We’re going to be as successful as our resources allow. Now, what does that mean?” Bamberger said. “If we have a program that is funded towards the top among Mountain East schools, the expectation is then going to be that we should be finishing towards the top. If we have the proper facilities, we’re on par from a coaching staff standpoint, and we’re supporting a program financially, then the expectation is going to be that we have success. (Alternatively) I can’t expect a team that’s funded at the bottom to win a championship.
“But if our resources are set and our resources are in good shape — our physical resources, financial resources, personal resources — then I think the expectation would be there for us to have that success on and off and the field.”
4): Integrity following the rules
“No result is acceptable if you have to violate the rules to do it,” Bamberger said. “Compliance with the NCAA in the athletic department goes further than just the coaches and the student-athletes, it’s goes into the boosters and a lot of other different areas. Everybody in the athletics department, everybody at the institution is in charge of compliance.
“However, while there’s an NCAA rule book, if there’s a rule in a certain area that says you can do this, then I expect us to push the envelope with it. We’re not going to break any rules, but we’re going to push the envelope and work harder than the next man.”
5): Athletics have a responsibility to positively represent Fairmont State as an institution
“We have to understand in the world of athletics we are the front porch,” Bamberger said. “It’s the first thing you see when you look at an institution sometimes, you look at how the student-athletes act. So athletes have to understand that they are going to be leaders on campus whether they want to or not because of the stature they have. They have to accept that role and embrace it to represent the institution in a positive fashion.”
6): Develop contributing members of society
“We do not want to have a program where athletes come in and athletes go out. We want these athletes to come in and do more than just play their sport,” Bamberger said. “We’re not going to force them to, but we’re going to encourage them to — be a contributor on campus, get involved in other things, go see a theater show, get involved in student government. Develop yourself as a full person.”
Abide and prioritize those six criteria, Bamberger said, and any institution is going to have an athletic department worth being proud of.
“If you noticed during those six criteria of success, not one time did I mention winning,” Bamberger said, “but if you do all of those things, winning is going to happen. If you do all of those things, you’re going to win, there’s no question in my mind.”
