PLEASANT VALLEY — For the past half decade, East Fairmont High’s boy’s soccer team’s annual state championship aspirations have been constructed within a melting pot of top tier stars, capable role players, and on-field adaptability in terms of style and identity.
Year in and year out, however, as all-state seniors have graduated, wunderkind freshmen have arrived, head coaches have come and gone, and the playing style has shifted, one core tenet of the Bees’ ideology has always stayed the same: Work hard and play harder.
Past stars have blended talent and skill with intensity and effort. Role players have humbly taken up the blue-collar tasks of infusing games with hustle and work rate. Tactical approaches from the coaching staff have prioritized superior conditioning and stamina.
And plenty of victories have been gained from all of it.
“The talent stuff changes every year with freshmen coming and seniors leaving — which that balances out — but that hard work mentality, that culture, that’s remained,” said East Fairmont second-year coach Jeff Merrifield, who became the program’s third coach in the past five seasons to win at least 14 games in a single season, joining former Bees coaches Mark Harvath and Tristan Wierbonski. “You could say I’m lucky as a coach because that’s the culture that’s been in the group since before I came. There was already a hard work mentality and I just came in and worked with that energy they provided.”
That deep-seeded character in the Bees has so often been overshadowed in the past five seasons or so by their soccer-specific expertise and attitude. Sure, it’s long been in the Bees’ team-wide DNA to play hard and play together, but those traits by themselves only get a team so far. East Fairmont’s been a program with legitimate state title aspirations in recent seasons, and when that’s the goal, fundamental qualities, such as effort and hustle have been the base expectation, with the collective technical skills, on-the-fly reads, and overall on-field team cohesion acting as the true competitive trump cards.
For the past five seasons, a stretch that has seen East Fairmont win the Class AA state title, earn Class AA state runner-up, claim three sectional championships and never win less than 14 games, the Bees have dealt those trump cards in abundance. Both their state title team in 2016 and runner-up team in 2018 boasted historic defensive units, their season-by-season offenses blitzed teams with North-South pop, and their supreme individual talents — the Slusser brothers, Andrew and Aiden, the Cerullo brothers, Logan and Lance, Corey Fluharty, Michael Gaskill, etc. — straight-up demolished some opponents.
This year’s East Fairmont squad, however, may be more of the every-man’s team, a group more dependent on those workmanlike qualities to actually swing games as opposed to serving as a buttress within a championship pursuit. The Bees are coming off a 14-4-2 season in 2019 that ended with a loss in the sectional title game to county rival and eventual Class AA state champion Fairmont Senior, but they’ve lost a handful of multi-year cornerstones.
In all, EFHS graduated seven seniors this spring. Out of those seven graduates, just four players were everyday starters, but three — Aiden Slusser, Kadin Maxey and Trey Rogers — were stars in which everything the Bees did revolved. Slusser was bar none one of the state’s best players, a solo force that could bend an entire game to his will. Maxey was the connective link between the Bees’ defense to its devastating transition offense, a fiery ball winner with grade-A technical skills. And Rogers was the leader of the team’s defense, a player who organized the Bees’ backline to keep its shape but who was also able to put out fires when things broke down.
“Last season we had some really key standout players, but this season I think we’re looking at more of a balance across the whole board,” Merrifield said. “It’ll definitely change the way we approach every game I think and the way we go about it throughout the season, but with that being said, we’re still keeping the same philosophy that we’ve had with the same energy and hard work going forward.”
“It’ll be more possession-based — we’ll have to work it forward it a little more. We won’t be able to go to the same thing every time, and we’ll have to pass it around and pick different routes of where we go,” said rising senior forward Lance Cerullo, who was named captain of the Class AA-A all-state second team last season.
Cerullo will be the team’s engine after back-to-back second team all-state selections as a sophomore and a junior. He finished only behind Slusser on the Bees last season with 32 goals, and he also tallied 24 assists. Like his older brother Logan, he’s a maestro with the ball at his feet, capable of stitching together highly-technical sequences to pierce opposing backlines. Cerullo can create on his own on the ball or pressure defenses off of it with speedy runs and give-and-go’s; his two-man game mind meld with Slusser frequently left defenses spinning in a daze last season.
“We’ll still have that leader who I think is going to be Lance this season. He’s been leading the group,” said Merrifield.
Cerullo too is accepting that onus full-on; his top priority this offseason, he said, was focusing on how he could step up as more of a leader for the team.
It’s the other players around Cerullo, however, that will dictate the Bees’ ceiling, especially against top-tier defenses who won’t allow Cerullo to rip through them like Styrofoam. Players, such as rising senior Luke Hawranick and rising juniors Travis Hardwick and Jesse Rush, who had simple mandates to compete hard, challenge for possessions, and sprint the flanks on runs last season, will be cast into bigger roles this year as the Bees try to build attacks more gradually with accurate passing and soft touch.
“Our chemistry is better than I thought it was going to be. We’re passing the ball really well and connecting. We’re just all kind of clicking together,” Cerullo said. “We’re looking really good honestly.”
Defensively, the Bees will also be more of a sum-of-their-parts outfit, although defense in soccer naturally skews that direction anyway. Rising senior and three-time state wrestling champ Blake Boyers will be the focal point as a returning multi-year starter.
“He’s been leading by example and has shown a lot of hard work and everybody’s been following that momentum,” Merrifield said.
Evan Parr, a rising sophomore, is also projected to return as a 2019 backline starter.
“We want to be super organized this season. That’s been one of our goals is to be super organized as a team, defensively and when we’re attacking,” Merrifield said. “I’m actually pretty optimistic about it. The boys seem super motivated to play, and they’ve been working hard.”
