FAIRMONT — Over her four years at East Fairmont High, senior Hope Rogers established an athletic career of influence and instruction as a willing teammate with a knack for guiding underclassmen and a team-first view of achievement.
And over her next four years in athletics, Davis & Elkins College is hoping Rogers can deliver all of that as well as a bit of a pioneer’s spirit for the Senators’ women’s track team. Rogers signed a National Letter of Intent on Friday to officially continue her pole vaulting in college.
“I’ll be the first pole vaulter. I’ll be setting their records as the first girl pole vaulter there,” Rogers said. “As soon as (the coach) told me that, I was like, ‘This is what I want.’
“I’ve never been the first of anything — I wasn’t the first child, I’m not the first person to go to college (in my family) — so it’s kind of interesting to be the first. It’s kind of crazy.”
During her time pole vaulting with the Bees, Rogers quickly worked her way to back-to-back state meet appearances as a sophomore and junior after only first pursuing the field event when she entered the EFHS program as a freshman. She was a near shoe-in for a third-consecutive state meet this spring until the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the spring sports season.
“For Hope to go to D&E College and be a member of the track and field team as a pole vaulter is a bigger deal than many of you might imagine. It’s a difficult event and it takes a lot of dedication and self-motivation,” said Kenny Hibbs, East Fairmont track coach. “And she wasn’t just a pole vaulter. If I said, ‘Hope, I need you in this relay today,’ it was no problem. She’d get right up and jump in, and she was flawless. So even though she’s going to pole vault, that only shows part of her skills and athleticism.”
Rogers, who finished 10th in the pole vault at the state meet as a sophomore and then 7th as a junior, said she didn’t know much of anything about the event when she first started her high school track career. But on the first day of practice her freshman season, she recalls seeing then-EFHS senior Dylan Nesselrotte practicing the pole vault and was immediately enamored with the possibility of taking it up herself.
“When I saw him do it the first day of track freshman year, I looked at Kenny and was like, ‘I think I’m gonna do that,’” Rogers said. “He thought I was joking, he was like, ‘Yeah, sure.’”
Rogers was dead serious.
Hibbs found a pole for her, and she started training with Nesselrotte.
“He taught me basically a lot of what I know because I didn’t know anything about it. He was the reason why I did it truly,” Rogers said. “(Now), I’ve fallen off the mat before, and if you plant and don’t jump, you’re not going up, you just kind of fling yourself backwards, so I’ve done that too. And it all hurts, don’t get me wrong, but there’s something about when you’re going up there and you cross that bar, it’s just amazing. You feel like you’re flying.”
Rogers, who was also a four-year member of the EFHS Lady Bees soccer team, eventually became a mentor to other upperclassmen with East Fairmont track. She assisted Samantha Crookshanks, who will be a senior next year, with the learning curve of the pole vault, and in 2019, both Rogers and Crookshanks qualified for the state meet. Then this season, in the few practices the track team had before the COVID-19 shutdown, Rogers was tutoring a couple of freshman boys who were taking a stab at pole vaulting for the first time.
“It’s kind of upsetting because now I don’t know if they’ll go back to it or not,” Rogers said of the freshman boys, “but I’ll come back and help.”
For as qualified as Rogers is in the pole vault on her results and accomplishments alone, she said she thinks D&E is looking at her to be something more, a trend setter for women’s pole vaulting and a teacher in the event for future recruits.
“I’m pretty sure that’s what they want me to do is help teach some kids, which I’m fine with that,” Rogers said.
“Hope was always good during her four years of helping the younger kids perpetuate and keep the tradition going,” Hibbs said, “which that just shows what a good teammate she is.”
The undertaking is in Rogers’ wheelhouse, for not only did her athletic career at East Fairmont suggest a sacrificial and committed teammate, but she also has an eye on perhaps coaching at the college level or helping with recruiting some day as a profession. She plans to major in sports management with a minor in business at D&E, she said, with a goal to perhaps eventually coach for the Senators.
“Really, it was the smartest decision for me,” Rogers said of her commitment to Davis & Elkins. “I like how small it is. While it doesn’t give a high school feel, it’s basically the same amount of students from my high school, and I like how small the classes are because I’m not the type of person who can focus when there’s 500 people around me.”
Rogers said the most difficult aspect of choosing Davis & Elkins was moving away from her core group of friends at EFHS, the majority of whom have plans to attend either Fairmont State or WVU next year.
“That was kind of hard, but it’s not too far away. I can still come back on the weekends if I want to,” Rogers said. “I’ve just done everything with my best friends. There have been so many memories — there are all of the football games I went to, all four years I played soccer. If my friends are there, it’s a great time.”
