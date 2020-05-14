PLEASANT VALLEY — It was a senior season of revival and resilience for East Fairmont High quarterback Dom Postlewait last fall when he overcame a season-ending injury as a junior to guide the Bees’ program back to statewide relevancy.
Next football season, though, will be one of novelty and adjustment for the EFHS graduate as Postlewait signed his National Letter of Intent at his home on Wednesday to play football in college at Division III Waynesburg University.
“The past couple of years were tough, but I think this past year showed me that I’m not done playing football yet. It gave me a lot of self confidence,” said Postlewait, who led the Bees to a 4-6 record in 2019 after the program won just four games in first three seasons combined. “And when I was going through the whole college process of visiting schools, I was looking for a school that really caught my eye and Waynesburg was a place where I saw myself the next four years, not only because of football but also because they have a top-notch criminal justice program that I’m pretty excited to be a part of.”
Postlewait, who was also a key member of East Fairmont’s wrestling and baseball teams during his high school career, said he originally planned to join the military, but after he grinded his way back from a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder as a junior to finish third in the Big 10 Conference in passing this season, new opportunities for his future emerged.
“I was like you know what, I got a chance to play football and go get a great criminal justice degree, so I figured why not,” said Postlewait who visited Waynesburg in person over the winter and met with their coaching staff and his future teammates. “The coaches are very involved — they’re involved with their students and they’re involved with the community and that’s something we had at East Fairmont. Until you talk to the team and see what the school is about in the community, you can’t really make that decision, so it was good to see those guys in person.
“It just felt like home when I went there.”
Postlewait will continue his football career in college as a quarterback, he said, after talking with the Waynesburg coaching staff. Postlewait, who was also a starting defensive back in the Bees’ secondary in 2019, was a revelation as East Fairmont’s signal caller this season, throwing for 1,511 yards and 13 touchdowns after completing 101-of-199. He also rushed for 322 yards and five TDs.
“I talked to the coach about it and was willing to play anywhere — I just want to play football — but he said he liked me at quarterback so I’m going to give it a shot,” Postlewait said. “The (East Fairmont) coaches did a good job this year of showing me more of the game than I had learned in the past couple of years. But there is still a lot to learn — the college game is going to be a lot faster.”
Postlewait, who also started for the Bees at quarterback as a sophomore before missing all of his junior season due to injury, was the life of the EFHS offense under first-year coach Shane Eakle. Routinely throughout the season, Postlewait’s creative, free-wheeling ability to extend plays were the Bees’ best path to big plays and sustained drives.
He was masterful at escaping pressure with his speed and elusiveness, and he often parlayed such Houdini acts into either self-made scrambles or deep balls after his receivers had uncovered downfield. His legs also added another element to the team’s run game design, and his speedy reads in East’s quick-hitting pass game further diversified the offense.
Postlewait’s dynamism and leadership at quarterback were tailor-made to breathe life into the rebirth of Bees’ football, with his dedication to rehab and eventual return from injury coinciding with the program’s 2019 boost.
“I was down for a while. For a couple of weeks I didn’t really see any bright side to things,” Postlewait said in the wake of his shoulder injury as a junior. “But after I got my sling off, I started seeing progress and that really motivated me.
“I wouldn’t change it for anything because it taught me things while I was young that a lot of people don’t have to go through in life. I couldn’t have had a better (senior) year.”
In his final season at EFHS, Postlewait guided the Bees to wins over Grafton, Braxton County, Philip Barbour and Berkeley Springs, accounting for 11 touchdowns combined in those four wins. The Bees’ 20-14 home win over Grafton in Week 2 snapped a 13-game losing streak for the program, giving East Fairmont its first win since Week 8 of 2017 and its first conference win since Week 8 of 2016.
“It was our first home game of the year and we had a great crowd and the students all stayed for the whole game, which is something we hadn’t had in a long time. I thought we got a lot of confidence from that game. It was awesome,” said Postlewait, who completed 7-of-8 for 153 yards and two TDs and rushed for 97 yards and a TD in the win.
“I think this year taught us to have confidence in ourselves and confidence in our coaches. That’s something we hadn’t had in a long time, but I think we learned that this year. All the seniors who graduated this year, we’re going to be remembered as the 2020 class for a lot of things not only the football season, but I hope we made a big enough impact for a lot of people to remember and to also be the changing point of the football program.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.