FAIRMONT — For the second time in three weeks, East Fairmont welcomed an uncommon opponent on an uncommon night to East-West Stadium. But whereas as the Bees' first-ever meeting with Cameron two weeks ago on a Thursday night ended in a triumphant victory, their debut matchup versus Clay County this Thursday night ended in another painful defeat.
The visiting Panthers burst out to a 20-0 lead by halftime and led 34-0 early in the fourth quarter to handily take down the Bees 34-14 and improve to 5-1 on the season. East Fairmont, meanwhile, dropped to 1-5 with the loss.
"We're 5-1, so we're happy to be there, but we definitely can get better," Clay County coach Jason Nichols said. "We have to keep practicing hard."
While Thursday's road win over the Bees wasn't the 79-0 pasting they put on Webster County last week, the Panthers' offense still flashed plenty of aerial dynamism while the defense continued its overpowering dominance.
Senior quarterback Grant Krajeski slung it all over the field for the Panthers, zapping East underneath with quick-hitting screens and drag routes while also burning them over the top with loping deep shots. Krajeski finished the game 22-of-31 for 279 yards and three touchdowns, with his favorite targets being Caleb Atha, who posted game-highs of nine catches, 110 yards and two TDs, and Andrew Adkins, who hauled in four receptions for 98 yards, including a 66-yard TD.
"We like to run tempo and put the ball in the air," Jacobs said. "(Kerjeski) is able to read the box and decide what to do. He's a heck of a player and he's really smart; he's always top-notch."
Clay's defense, however, outdid even what Kerjeski and company could muster on offense, with the Panthers holding the Bees to a mere three first downs in the game's first three quarters while also racking up five sacks and a pair of interceptions by Adkins, one of which he returned 91 yards for a house call to increase Clay's lead to 34-0 with just under eight minutes left.
"We were able to put ourselves in good situations where we could pin our ears back and get after them a little bit," said Jacobs, whose Panthers limited East Fairmont to 191 yards of offense, including just 45 in the first half.
Perhaps the most telling stat of all on Thursday was that Clay buried East Fairmont to minus-2 rush yards on 27 total attempts, with the Bees accruing almost 60 yards lost in sack yardage. CCHS senior defensive end Riley Perkins, in particular, was a problem as he tallied three of Clay's five total sacks and recorded an additional tackle for loss.
"It's just (a matter of) consistency," East Fairmont coach Shane Eakle said. "At times we make the right reads, run good routes and pick up guys and we get a first down or two, but then we'll have a breakdown and it kills (the drive) where we get behind the sticks and we're just not quite the offense that's able to overcome a 2nd-and-15, a 2nd-and-20.
"So we just have to be more consistent, and I know that's tough because we can't (afford) to make a mistake — you have to almost be perfect."
Will Sarsfield led EFHS with 35 rush yards on 12 carries, but the rest of the team was responsible for minus-45 yards on 15 attempts. And through the air, starting quarterback Clay Hershberger completed just 4-of-10 passes for 10 yards with an interception before he was replaced by freshman Ian Crookshanks at the half.
"I know everybody looks at the offensive line, and we had some breakdowns there," Eakle said, "but we also had some breakdowns on our route combinations and stuff too, so even when we do what we're supposed to up front to give us a second or two, we may not be running the routes we're supposed to be.
"So for whatever reason, I just have to do a better job — I have to make sure we're on the same page with things and better with our timing."
Crookshanks finally got East's offense moving in the fourth quarter when he threw back-to-back TD passes, first to Joel Myers for 30 yards and then Alex Culp for 31 yards, but by that point Clay's lead was well secured and the Panthers were playing mostly backups. Crookshanks finished the game 12-of-21 for 183 yards with two TDs and an INT, and Culp led East in receiving with seven catches for 83 yards and a TD.
Defensively, the Bees gave up the aforementioned 66-yard TD strike from Kerjeski to Adkins on a go route in the second quarter and were then bamboozled by Atha on a 49-yard catch-and-run TD in the third period in which he eluded multiple would-be tacklers. But overall, East's defense was it's only real lifeline for much of the game, with the Bees stopping the Panthers twice on fourth down in the first half and registering seven total tackles for loss to go with a sack apiece from Evan Helm and Gage Dean.
"Clay does a nice job of moving the ball around — (Kerjeski) is a mobile quarterback and he gets it out quick — and they're averaging 37 (points) a game for a reason so we knew it was a tough task (defensively)," Eakle said. "We had a couple of breakdowns that led to big plays, but early on, I thought we played fairly well.
"We got to (Kerjeski) a lot, probably as much as anyone has all year based on watching the film, and we've been more of a bend-don't-break (defense) where teams will be able to get some yards but our kids are more resilient. We still had some blunders where we gave up a couple of big plays, but the last three weeks or so, we've played better (defensively) at times."
Clay County 34, East Fairmont 14
EFHS 0 0 0 14 — 14
CCHS 6 14 6 8 — 34
Records: East Fairmont (1-5), Clay County (5-1)
FIRST QUARTER
CC- Levi Burnette 3-yard run (Pass failed)
SECOND QUARTER
CC- Grant Krajeski 17-yard pass to Caleb Atha (Krajeski pass to Atha)
CC- Krajeski 66-yard pass to Andrew Adkins (Pass failed)
THIRD QUARTER
CC- Krajeski 49-yard pass to Atha (Run failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
CC- Adkins 91-yard interception return (Krajeski pass to Isaiah Payton)
EF- Ian Crookshanks 30-yard pass to Joel Myers (Justin Stinespring kick)
EF- Crookshanks 31-yard pass to Alex Culp (Stinespring kick)
TEAM STATISTICS EFHS CCHS
Total first downs 11 14
by rush/pass/penalty 3/6/2 6/7/1
Rushing plays 27 31
net yards -2 70
yards per rush -0.1 2.3
Passes (comp/att/Int) 16/31/2 22/32/0
yards passing 193 279
Total plays 58 63
net yards 191 349
yards per play 3.3 5.5
Penalties/yards 6/43 4/40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Clay County: Elijah Payton 16-69, Lucas Lynch 2-8, Burnette 2-6 TD, Benjamin Williams 5-3, Eugene Sams 1-1, Grant Krajeski 5-(-17). East Fairmont: Will Sarsfield 12-35, Clay Hershberger 7-9, Nicholas O'Dell 3-5, Ian Crookshanks 5-(-51).
PASSING — Clay County: Grant Krajeski 22-31, 279 yards, 3 TD, Benjamin Williams 0-1, 0 yards. East Fairmont: Ian Crookshanks 12-21, 183 yards, 2 TD, INT, Clay Hershberger 4-10, 10 yards, INT.
RECEIVING — Clay County: Caleb Atha 9-110 2 TD, Andrew Adkins 4-98 TD, Dalton Anderson 4-45, Elijah Payton 2-12, Riley Perkins 1-11, Colten Pritt 1-6, Benjamin Williams 1-(-3). East Fairmont: Alex Culp 7-83 TD, Joel Myers 3-39 TD, Colin Mayo 1-35, Adam Earls 2-22 Nicholas O'Dell 2-12, Will Sarsfield 1-2.
