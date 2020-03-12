MORGANTOWN – West Virginia didn’t make its annual trip to Kansas City for the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championships just to sample the barbecue.
They are looking for a championship.
Three times they’ve reached the Big 12 finals – in 2016, 2017 and 2018 – and lost each time. First it was Kansas, 81-71, then to Iowa State, 80-74, and then to Kansas again, 81-70.
Even last year, with a team that finished the year 15-21, they came to KC made a run in the tournament, won two games, including an upset over Texas Tech, which went on to become national runner-up to Virginia.
“They want to win something,” Huggins said of his team at Wednesday’s pre-tournament interview session. “They want to be able to hang a banner. Winning a tournament here would hang a banner. We’ve been to the finals of this tournament three times. We haven’t won. We’ve almost gotten there.”
And that has left a hunger that needs to be satisfied.
“These guys want to be the ones who got there,” Huggins said.
And, they believe they can pull it off.
They understand the skid they went through came about from a lack of making shots and a lack of giving full effort and believe that is back now with wins over Iowa State and No. 4 Baylor propelling them into the tournament.
“When we play hard we can beat anybody in the country, honestly,” said guard Jermaine Haley, a senior. “That’s something that’s within us. Coach gives us the recipe to be successful every week and when we go out and execute it. When we do that and play hard we are unstoppable.”
“We kind of went through a little bit of a rough patch and weren’t playing our best basketball but we’re starting to click now,” said guard Chase Harler, who is also a senior. “I think these last two games have given us some momentum and the confidence is definitely back up.”
The problem started with the poor shooting and that ate into their confidence, as Huggins explained.
“What you notice is when you don’t make shots, your head goes down,” Huggins said. “Your head goes down a whole lot faster than it comes up. It takes people a while once they put their head down to get it back up.
“I think we started to make some shots and we have our head back up now.”
Huggins changed the team’s practiced approach, used more of a get tough approach on them.
It got through to them.
“The intensity has picked up a lot in drills. They are harping on the little things, things that maybe seem pointless to everybody else but how we want to carry ourselves and play with the high motor it is vital to us.” Culver said.
“We have to pay attention to detail,” Culver said. “I’d say I was one of the biggest ones to blame against them, losing my man, giving him open 3s and stuff like that. But we will be paying attention to detail this time.”
The truth is, if WVU draws No. 1 Kansas or No. 2 seed Baylor it wouldn’t be any more challenging than it is to play Oklahoma a third time, knowing they have lost twice this season to the Sooners by double figures.
Oklahoma is a unique team with big men who can – and do – pop outside and make 3-point shots and they have a great offensive mind on the bench in coach Lon Kruger.
“It’s kind of hard guarding them because they have a 4 and 5 that play like guards. We have to fight over the screens and make sure the bigs get back on their man,” Haley said. “This is just going to be an effort thing. That’s kind of been our problem the last few weeks, giving effort the whole 40 minutes.”
Huggins isn’t really fretting over the defense.
“Defense honestly hasn’t been our problem. We haven’t made any shots,” the coach said. “Through the stretch we had a hard time winning, it wasn’t that they made that many glaring defensive mistakes. It was missing shots.”
The shooting did seem to come around and, even late in the Baylor upset the team, save for Culver, began canning free throws.
Sean McNeil and Miles McBride both regained their touch from the outside and Culver and Tshiebwe have been important forces inside.
The keys, however, well may be the play of Haley and Emmitt Matthews Jr., the two wings.
If they can provide the offense that they showed against Baylor, WVU becomes a balanced offensive team that plays solid defense and in conference tournaments that is often enough to win.
