As of June 29, the West Virginia Black Bears had scored at least nine runs 10 times this season, going 9-0-1 in those contests.
Against the Frederick Keys on Tuesday night, the Black Bears brought in nine in the third inning alone.
West Virginia would not squander their offensive explosion in the third frame, burying Frederick 14-to-4 while slugging four home runs on the night.
After the Keys scored two first-inning runs off West Virginia starter Peyton Alford, the Black Bears scored on the first pitch they saw in Monongalia County Ballpark, as leadoff man Garrett Spain sent one over the left field wall to slash the early deficit in half.
"Just saw a fastball, knew that it was coming," Spain said after the game. "I was hoping I'd get a strike, and it was, in a place I liked it. I took advantage of it."
Spain would finish 2-5 with two runs, three RBIs and a home run.
Frederick tallied another run in the second off a sacrifice fly from the University of Kentucky's Jake Plastiak, as the Black Bears did much of the damage to themselves, walking four batters and hitting one over the first two go-rounds.
The flood gates opened in the third, with West Virginia recording 12 at-bats in the frame. Jeron Williams started the inning off with a base hit, but the next two men at the plate would both end up back in the dugout— Spain on a groundout, and Freylin Minyety being caught stealing after a double to left center which scored Williams.
The two-out rally was on from there though, as Wabash Valley College's Ryan McCoy blasted a two-run home run following a Tucker Mitchell walk, and the next three batters would all hit doubles, each driving in the last. Jake Reinhardt would be hit by a pitch to bring Jeron Williams back up to the plate.
Kamron Fields, the Key's starter, was then pulled in favor of Jase Dalton, but that would not slow West Virginia's momentum, as Williams would walk to load the bases, and Spain would deliver a base hit to score two more.
"We've been getting a lot of hits lately, we've been hot, I saw a cutter, middle-middle, put a good swing on it," McCoy said of his long-ball. "And we stayed hot."
By the time the inning ended (Minyety was caught stealing once more, this time after smacking a single up the middle), the Black Bears went from trailing 3-to-1 to leading 10-to-3.
The Black Bears would pick up where they left off in the fourth, Kyle Hess and Parkersburg South senior Grant Hussey both homering in the period, as West Virginia piled on the points. The Black Bears' bats would be relatively quiet the rest of the game, but the damage had been done.
On the defensive end, Alford picked up the win, going three innings before being relieved by Kevin Dowdell to start the fourth. Dowdell pitched two shutout innings, striking out three while not allowing a hit. West Virginia recorded 13 strikeouts as a staff against ten walks.
Five Black Bears earned themselves multi-hit games Tuesday. Spain, Minyety, McCoy, Hess, and Hussey all battered the opposition at Mon County Ballpark, with McCoy hustling out a triple and Minyety, McCoy, and Hussey each recording a double.
West Virginia trailed the Mahoning Valley Scrappers by just half a game for first place in the New York-Penn League entering Tuesday's game. The Black Bears win— coupled with a Scrappers loss— vaulted them into a first place tie, as the Trenton Thunder, also a half game back coming into Tuesday, won their game as well.
"It's been awesome, competing is the most fun thing to do for me, and I'm sure it is for a lot of other guys in the clubhouse," Spain said.
"Winning fixes everything," McCoy added. "It's a lot more fun in the clubhouse when you win."
The Black Bears collectively went 12-34 with eight walks in an offensive day West Virginia will look to duplicate tomorrow at 6:35 when they match back up against Frederick.
