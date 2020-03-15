Bridgeport native, Fairmont State freshman Del Greco made waves in first season

FAIRMONT — As the name Sophia Del Greco echoed across the public address system at Joe Retton Arena Feb. 27, all 400-plus onlookers turned northward where the Fairmont State acrobatics & tumbling freshman and Bridgeport High native prepared to perform.
The mat was empty — it was a solo pass for Del Greco — and all attention in the arena was focused on her. As she prepared to begin her run-up, she had a look of determination in her eyes. Just a few feet away, Del Greco’s teammate, junior Gabi Lesko, was hunkered in a squatting position, shouting words of encouragement and motivation.
Suddenly, with a final shrug, Del Greco decided she was as ready as ever, and began sprinting across the mats. She quickly went aerial, somersaulting into a front flip as her feet left the ground.
After a dizzying series of athletic movements, Del Greco stuck the landing at the end of her routine as the home crowd — filled with numerous friends and family members of the freshman — erupted into cheers. As the judges assessed, it was by no means a perfect pass — but it was certainly another demonstration of the composure and raw talent Del Greco possesses as a freshman performing on the national stage during her first year of a new sport.
Those skills were quickly gaining attention from more than just those in her hometown, just miles down Interstate 79 from her campus, and the Fairmont State fans. Just mere weeks before the 2020 National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association season was brought to a premature end by the COVID-19 pandemic, Del Greco was named NCATA Freshman of the Week for the second week of regular season competition, an award she earned by outperforming a high number of freshman competing across the 33 programs nationwide.
“It’s very difficult as a freshman, because it’s a lot. You’re trying to adjust to college, to living on your own — you don’t have your parents helping you out. It’s really nice to have the older girls and the coaches too, they work with me really well,” Del Greco said. “Being a part of this team, especially as a freshman, it’s really nice to get recognition for me doing so well, because back then in high school I didn’t really get that, so it’s really nice to get know and have people realize how hard I work and how much I do.”
Following a historic 2019 season that saw the Falcons finish 8-2 in competition and claim the inaugural Mountain East Conference Tournament Championship, 12 individual MEC titles, and qualify for the NCATA National Championship as a team, they had picked up that momentum and began to run with it in 2020.
Fairmont State was undefeated at 4-0 on the year before the season was canceled, and the team was ranked atop the MEC as they prepared to enter the March portion of their schedule. And, according to Fairmont State head acrobatics and tumbling coach Kristi Kiefer, Del Greco’s skill set and ability to perform at a high level as a freshman was playing a large role in that success.
“I think that many times it’s difficult for freshmen to come in for their first year and have the opportunity to make a strong impact, but I feel that Sophia has been able to do that for our team. She’s been able to implement her tumbling skills and secure an individual pass which she has been scoring very well with. Her versatility as a top and her ability to execute her tumbling is what we’ve needed this year to do so well in our scoring,” Kiefer said.
“We’re really excited she’s a part of our team. She does a great job, and we’re really excited to see how she’s able to progress over the next three years.”
While Del Greco’s performance in 2020 was quite impressive and quickly made waves nationally across the sport, no one would have been surprised if Del Greco hadn’t performed at such a high caliber. She often finds herself in positions during meets where she is the center of attention and bearing a lot of pressure.
“I think that she does a really good job because she’s able to stay focused during the times she has to execute those skills and she stays in that zone. That’s an important piece for most athletes, especially when they’re tumbling, is that they have to be able to block everything out, block out the crowd and the people yelling and really stay honed in,” Kiefer said.
“Sometimes it takes a year or two to be able do that, until you’re not affected by your surroundings or the environment around you, and she’s been able to do a really good job at doing that so she’s able to perform.”
According to Del Greco, there are a few ways she helps herself combat that pressure and stay calm on the mat. One of the biggest ones comes with the help of Lesko, who has become one of Del Greco’s biggest supporters both on-and-off the mat.
“She literally just hypes me up and gets me going before my tumbling passes. It’s the only thing I need. I actually used to compete against her in gymnastics when I was little, and we were rivals. But it’s kind of nice now because we’re both on the same team — it’s really nice to have someone who understands what I’ve gone through growing up, and understands what I’m going through now,” she said.
Del Greco also practices an age-old art inside of sports — imagining the stands are empty, that no crowd is watching her perform. That, she said, allows her to focus on the task at hand, which she is usually confident that she can handle.
“To handle that, I literally act like nobody is there, that nobody is around me — it’s just me and whoever is with me out there, and we know what to do. So, if I just picture that nobody is there and block everything out, I can do what I do best,” she said.
As an athlete that lives so close to campus, she enjoys the opportunity to be close to her parents, childhood friends, and brothers — the latter both also attend Fairmont State when not back home in Bridgeport.
She also relishes the fact that her local connections are a chance to bring a larger fan base to Fairmont State athletics, with many of her old friends and classmates making the short trip to watch meets, and represent a high school that’s known as an athletic powerhouse across the state.
“I get to go home on the weekends and my family is very supportive so they come and watch me. My parents are very supportive and my brothers both go to Fairmont State so I see them both on campus,” Del Greco said.
“Coming from Bridgeport, Bridgeport is very competitive and all-around loves sports, is all about sports. So it’s really nice to have people who know me and know that I’m good at tumbling and can come watch me in college and do what I love to do.”
Kiefer, who has been at the forefront of the emergence of acrobatics & tumbling during the past decade, has used the platform of having a local college team in the sport to both utilize talents in the state which would have otherwise chosen a different path after their prep careers and bring a dynamic fan base to the program as they support local athletes. That’s why, for her, bringing athletes like Del Greco into the program has been a pivotal part of how she has built the program.
“Fairmont State is one of the original schools that was at the start of acrobatics and tumbling from the very beginning, and we’ve been able to be a part of that process of watching the sport develop. Since we began, I’ve always been very cognizant of the local talent that we have and trying to seek that out and secure that for our team,” Kiefer said.
“I think that’s good for us, for our local athletes because it gives them that opportunity to be able to compete and perform in front of their family, and their friends, and peers as well. They’re not halfway across the country where people don’t get to watch them from that perspective. That’s kind of a win-win for both Fairmont State and our local athletes as well.”