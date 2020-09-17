FAIRMONT — It had been nearly three years to the day since Fairmont Senior had last lost a regular season game, and even that defeat Sept. 22, 2017, at University was fraught with controversy.
On Thursday, however, defending Class AA state champion Bridgeport strolled right into East-West Stadium and left no doubts as to legitimacy of this monumental defeat of the Polar Bears, putting the hammer to Fairmont Senior en route to a 44-33 victory. The win snapped Bridgeport's four-game losing streak to Fairmont Senior and also gave Indians' head coach John Cole his first ever win over the Polar Bears in four tries.
"All the credit goes to our kids," Cole said. "They do all the work, they go through all the practices, and they played hard and they did what they had to do."
The fuel to Bridgeport's victory, as has seemingly been the case since the dawn of time, was their advantage in the trenches as the Indians rolled up 358 rush yards on 52 attempts (6.9 yds/carry) and limited Fairmont Senior's run game to just 113 yards on 27 carries (4.2 yds/carry).
"I think the game was won on the line of scrimmage," Cole said, "and that's always been really big, especially the last couple of years we played this team. Coach (Tyler) Phares, our offensive coordinator had a great plan, and Coach (Adam) King on defense did a great job tonight."
"Up front they're tough, and they controlled the line of scrimmage," said Fairmont Senior coach Nick Bartic, who suffered just his fourth ever loss as head coach and now owns a 39-4 career record. "Their offensive line is good, and then when we did have guys in position, they were missing tackles. In the second half, we started to have a better feel for it on defense, but we gave them too many opportunities."
Be it Bridgeport's run dominance in the era of its power pistol, the ole' Stick-I, or, now, its new single-wing, the Indians' hallmark has long been their line play. Year in and year out, opposing coaches salivate over the unit's technique and discipline, while opposing players bear the brunt of the group's physicality and relentlessness. The Polar Bears of the past 4-5 seasons were always one of the few the outliers, boasting two-way fronts frothing with meanness and flush with college-caliber talents.
But the graduations of those 2019 stalwarts in the trenches — Zach Frazier, Dom Owens, Lance Payton, Nate Kowalski — left the Polar Bears bereft of the bulling brawn to stand up to the punishment of the Indians' front line of Devin Hill, Tanner Saltis, Peyton Henderson, Tate Jordan and Wyatt Minor.
"I don't care if you spread the ball out or what you do, the game is won on the line of scrimmage, and (Fairmont Senior) was stronger and a little more talented than we were. And I mean our kids played hard and they did the best job they could," Cole said of those past matchups with the Polar Bears, "but this year, I think the lines were a little more even and I think that was the difference in the game."
This year's version of the Indians cleared the way for a whole battalion of runners on Thursday, with Cam Cole and Hayden Moore each clearing the 100-yard benchmark and John Love not too far off from joining them with 75 yards. Cole, the Indians' de facto quarterback, led the way with 150 rush yards and two TDs on 23 attempts, and he also threw a 22-yard TD pass. Moore added another 102 yards and two more TDs on 16 carries and was the recipient of that 22-yard pass TD. Love added his 75 yards on 11 carries and scored a touchdown of his own. The majority of the damage done by the Cole-Moore-Love trio was either on iso keepers right up the middle or power plays just off tackle.
"We tried like heck, and Coach Phares will tell you, to get to that edge, but the single-wing in intricate," Cole said.
In spite of Bridgeport's overall command up front on both sides, Fairmont Senior's big fellas and outside backers fought to stay the course — they contained Bridgeport's outside runs and set up a few penetrating plays for inside linebackers Nicky Scott (1.5 TFLs) and Dylan Ours (7 tackles) — with the goal of evening out the trenches just enough to where Fairmont Senior's spread attack behind star quarterback Gage Michael and the Polar Bears' overall dynamism could take over. And for the first one-and-a-half quarters on Thursday, the formula worked for Fairmont Senior.
On the game's opening drive, Fairmont Senior's offense made quick work of favorable field position after an illegal touch by Bridgeport on the squibbed kickoff gave FSHS the ball at the BPHS 45. In just four plays, the Polar Bears found the end zone when Kieshawn Cottingham sprinted off the left edge for an 8-yard touchdown run. Bridgeport, however, fired right back in a jiffy as the Indians went 65 yards in a mere four plays when Cole bolted up the middle for a 34-yard TD run.
The inevitable shootout, it appeared, was on.
On the next possession, though, Bridgeport halted Michael and Co. when JT Muller tallied one of the Indians' four sacks on the day, and then the Indians quickly grabbed the lead on a 46-yard run by Moore to make it 14-7. Michael knotted things back up at 14-14 a series later when he capped a 9-play, 66-yard drive with an incredible 13-yard TD run in which he exhibited both his ingenuity and elusiveness as he revered field as well as his guts and determination when he drug three BPHS defenders across the plane.
Then on the next Bridgeport series, Fairmont Senior hit it big, inviting a bit of chaos in what looked destined to be a my-turn, your-turn style trading of scores. Scott bulleted into the backfield on a third down for a TFL to force the Indians' first punt of the game, and the ensuing boot by Cole was partially blocked at the line of scrimmage, leaving both teams disorganized as the live ball bounced off the turf. Perhaps against his coach staff's wishes and certainly against their calls of "posion", FSHS running back/linebacker Germaine Lewis fielded the ball off the hop, zipped around the edge past the initial wave of the BPHS coverage, and broke loose down the sideline for a 60-yard punt return touchdown to put the Polar Bears up 20-14.
"We had that punt block returned for the touchdown, but then after that, we never got a big momentum play," Bartic said. "And then we gave them too many opportunities."
The Lewis touchdown loomed as a potential sinker for the Indians, but instead it served as the crossroads that defined their victory. From that point forward, Bridgeport outscored Fairmont Senior 30-6 the rest of the game, save for a garbage-time FSHS touchdown with 26 seconds left.
In the immediate aftermath of Lewis' score, Bridgeport's Trent Haines broke the ensuing kickoff and set up the Indians at the FSHS 8 yard-line, which Cole turned into a touchdown one play later. Two possessions later, Love scored on a 28-yard touchdown off right tackle with just 34.6 seconds until the half, and then FSHS bumbled the ensuing kickoff and essentially gift-wrapped the Indians a 33-yard field goal just before the horn that made it 30-20 Bridgeport at halftime.
Bridgeport got the opening second half kickoff and proceeded to march down the field on the strength of its run game to the FSHS 22 yard-line, where upon the game's ultimate swing play unfolded. The Indians' drive stalled into a 4th-and-4, at which point, for the first and only time in the game, Phares dialed up a pass for Cole. Cole faked a handoff and uncorked a fluttering pass down the sideline to Moore who was in 1-on-1 coverage with FSHS's Alex Brophy. Both players went up for the jump ball, and both players came down with it in the end zone, placing the officials into a very evident and very momentous quandary. A rule in favor of Fairmont Senior would've be an interception and a touchback, giving the Polar Bears the ball at their own 20 down 30-20. A rule in favor of Bridgeport meant a 22-yard TD pass and a 17-point lead.
Dual possession = Offense wins. Ask Golden Tate.
"It appeared our guy caught the ball and landed in the end zone, and then their guy grabbed it and they called it joint possession," Bartic said. "So we had one official coming over calling it a touchback and then the other guy froze and then called it a touchdown.
"So that was a huge momentum swing. Instead of a stop on fourth down, they scored. And then we didn't end up getting that touchdown back until the end of the quarter so it ended up we lost a lot of time there."
A 17-point margin early in the third quarter, that's still a doable rally by Michael and the Polar Bears' explosive passing attack most nights. On this night, though the Indians' defense shut the door with a slam. Through mostly zone coverage on the backend and a vicious pass rush up front, Bridgeport held Michael to just 16-of-29 for 217 yards and two TDs through the air, and, even more impressively, limited him to just three yards and a TD on the ground on 13 total attempts,
"They did what we thought they were going to do coverage-wise, but they got some pressure though," Bartic said. "And we missed some reads, had turnovers and had some untimely penalties."
Bridgeport 44, Fairmont Senior 33
FS 14 6 6 7 — 33
BP 14 16 7 7 — 44
Records: Fairmont Senior (1-1), Bridgeport (2-0)
FIRST QUARTER
FS — Kieshawn Cottingham 8-yard run (Nicky Scott kick)
BP — Cam Cole 34-yard run (Taylor Thomas kick)
BP — Hayden Moore 46-yard run (Thomas kick)
FS — Gage Michael 13-yard run (Scott kick)
SECOND QUARTER
FS — Germaine Lewis 60-yard punt return (Kick missed)
BP — Cole 8-yard run (Thomas kick)
BP — John Love 28-yard run (Run failed)
BP — Thomas 33-yard field goal
THIRD QUARTER
BP — Cole 22-yard pass to Moore (Thomas kick)
FS — Michael 21-yard pass to Kayson Nealy (Pass failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
BP — Moore 16-yard run (Thomas kick)
FS — Michael 10-yard pass to Scott (Scott kick)
TEAM STATISTICS FS BP
Total first downs 18 15
by rush/pass/penalty 6/10/2 15/0/0
Rushing plays 27 52
net yards 113 358
yards per rush 4.2 6.9
Passes (comp/att/Int) 16/29/0 1/1/0
yards passing 217 22
Total plays 56 53
net yards 330 380
yards per play 5.9 7.2
Penalties/yards 7/77 2/27
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Bridgeport: Cole 23-150 2 TD, Moore 16-102 2 TD, Love 11-75 TD, JT Muller 3-24, Trent Haines 1-10, Kemo Summers 1-8, TEAM 3-(-11). Fairmont Senior: Cottingham 8-59 TD, Dylan Ours 3-38, Lewis 2-17, Michael 13-3 TD, TEAM 1-(-4).
PASSING — Bridgeport: Cole 1-1, 22 yards, TD. Fairmont Senior: Michael 16-29, 217 yards, 2 TD.
RECEIVING — Bridgeport: Moore 1-22 TD. Fairmont Senior: Evan Dennison 3-79, Cottingham 5-64, Nealy 3-32 TD, Ours 3-21, Jayden Cheriza 1-11, Scott 1-10 TD.
