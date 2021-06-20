FAIRMONT — Something a little fishy is going on at Palatine Park.
The B.A.S.S. Nation of West Virginia held the first day of their Buddy Trail Championship on Saturday, as 51 teams of fisherman set off from the park at 6:30 a.m., not to return until 3:30 p.m. with their catch.
A maximum of five fish from each boat were weighed in front of a crowd at the park pavillion. Fish had to be at least 12 inches to be weighed, and whoever’s collective catch has the greatest weight over Saturday and Sunday’s excursions will be crowned champion. A purse in excess of $10,000 will be distributed among the top 20 percent of anglers over the weekend.
Bass caught at the tournament will be live-released back into the waters upon the conclusion of the day’s weigh-in, with a penalty being assigned to anglers who bring in dead bass. All the bass from Saturday made it safely back.
The top 15 teams in the Buddy Trail Championship automatically qualify for the B.A.S.S. Nation of West Virginia’s state championship in the fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.