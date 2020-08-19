Buonamici among three in-state recruits as Lady Falcons announce five-player 2020 class

FAIRMONT — After verbally committing to Fairmont State four years ago as a high school freshman, North Marion High graduate Taylor Buonamici was officially introduced as a Falcon Tuesday by women’s basketball coach Stephanie Anderson.
Buonamici, who graduated from NMHS in the spring as the Lady Huskies’ third all-time leading scorer, was joined by four other recruits, including fellow in-staters Madeline Huffman of Parkersburg Catholic and Bre Wilson of Parkersburg, in Anderson’s 2020 recruiting class. Anderson and the Lady Falcons are also bringing aboard Alyssa Deangelo out of Thomas Jefferson High in Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania, and Jalen Gibbs out of Wellington High in Wellington, Ohio.
The five-player class is expected to improve both the guard and forward positions this winter for the Lady Falcons, which went 15-14 and lost in the first round of the Mountain East Conference Tournament quarterfinals last season in Anderson’s first year as head coach.
Buonamici joins the Fairmont State program after etching one of the finest high school careers ever at North Marion. Buonamici, a 5-foot-7 combo guard, scored over 1,300 career points and helped the Huskies to an overall record of 93-13 (.877) during her four years of play. She was a three-time Class AA all-state selection, earning third team honors as a sophomore, a second team spot as a junior and a first team nod as a senior.
“Taylor is a highly-skilled player who loves the game. She has a knack for scoring and is passionate about what she does,” Anderson said. “We can’t wait to get Taylor and her work ethic on campus.”
As a senior, Buonamici averaged 17.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.8 steals a game as she led North Marion to a 25-1 overall record and the No. 1 seed in the Class AA state tournament before the season was shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic ahead of the Lady Huskies’ state semifinal game. Her accomplishments as a senior earned her Big 10 Player of the Year honors as she also was named first-team all-conference for a second-consecutive season.
“She’s one of those kids who probably could’ve scored a lot more career points, but she was more about team first and winning,” said North Marion coach Mike Parrish, who coached Buonamici all four years of high school. “She grew up watching our other kids play and she saw back in ’09, ’10 ’11 how those teams won championships, and she plays a lot like those kids. She’s someone anyone would like to play with because she’s not selfish and it’s not about her, it’s all about winning.”
“She puts everyone else before herself, on the court and off the court,” said former NMHS teammate Cara Minor, who played at Shepherd University last season as a college freshman. “She’s one of the most unselfish players I’ve ever played with and she’s that same way off the court.”
Buonamici and Minor were teammates with the Lady Huskies in 2018 where they were key figures in leading North Marion to the Class AA state championship. Another NMHS graduate from that 2018 title team, Hannah Shriver, currently plays in the MEC as well as West Virginia State University.
Buonamici, who was a sophomore on the 2018 squad, was named the Class AA state title game MVP after she scored 33 points, including a state tournament record 21 made free throws.
Buonamici will become the second former North Marion Husky on the Lady Falcons’ roster next season, joining current Fairmont State senior and NMHS 2017 graduate Presley Tuttle.
Huffman, meanwhile, joins the Lady Falcons after her own standout high school career at Parkersburg Catholic where she developed into perhaps the state’s best point guard as a senior this past winter. She scored nearly 1,500 career points with 673 career assists and 367 career steals with the Crusaderettes. She led Parkersburg Catholic to the Class A state tournament in each of her final three seasons, including a 26-0 overall record this past season as a senior before the season was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Madeline is a true point guard with fantastic leadership skills,” Anderson said. “She has a high motor and an intensity and passion for the game that we are excited to see on the floor for the next four years.”
Huffman was a three-time Class A all-state first team selection at Parkersburg Catholic, earning such honors in each of her final three seasons. Huffman was also a three-time All-Little Kanawha Conference first team selection, and was named the league’s player of the year in 2018-19. She also set a state tournament record in Parkersburg Catholic’s quarterfinal victory over Tucker County this past season when she tallied 15 assists in a single game.
“It could not have happened to a finer young lady,” said Parkersburg Catholic coach Marty Vierheller after Huffman’s record-setting 15-assist game. “You talk about heart and soul and she’s got it. From Day 1 when Madeline came into this program, she changed the culture; everything you see here has centered around her, but you’re saying that about somebody who is not egocentric — she makes things happen, but it’s never about her. When you have a player with her God-given talent, her heart, and her ability to lead, then you see what happens.
“Madeline Huffman is as special a young lady as I’ve ever been around.”
Wilson also hails from the Parkersburg area as a four-year standout at Parkersburg High. Wilson, a 5-foot-10 guard, was part of a dominant Parkersburg program over her four years as the Big Reds won four regional titles, three MSAC conference championships, and a pair of Class AAA state titles. The Big Reds were also the No. 1 seed in the Class AAA state tournament this past season before the season was shut down.
“Bre is a long, athletic player. She brings a great element to our defense and comes from a winning program. Her winning and competitive mindset is something we are excited to bring to the program here at Fairmont State,” Anderson said.
Wilson was a four-time Class AAA all-state selection at Parkersburg, earning third team honors as a freshman and sophomore, a second team as a junior, and a first team nod this past season as a freshman. She was also a four-time all-conference selection in her career.
Wilson ended her career at PHS with 1,154 career points, which puts her in the Top 5 in the program’s history. She averaged 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 3.3 steals per game over her four years, while shooting 39 percent from 3 and 77 percent from the foul line.
The Lady Falcons’ three in-state recruits are also joined by two well-accomplished out-of-state high school players in Deangelo and Gibbs.
Deangelo, a 5-foot-10 guard from Thomas Jefferson High, led TJHS to a Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League runner-up finish and a Top 4 ranking in the state of Pennsylvania. She was also a two-time second team all-state selection and was an All-Tournament selection in the Keystone Oaks Christmas Tournament.
“Alyssa is a long, skilled player at 5-foot-10. She brings versatility with the ability to step out and knock down shots, but also get to the rim. That’s what makes her so dangerous on the offensive end,” Anderson said. “Alyssa is also a great rebounder and has a very high basketball IQ. We are very excited to see her progress in the maroon and white.”
Gibbs, meanwhile, joins the Lady Falcons as a 6-foot forward out of Wellington High, where she was a three-time first team All-Ohio, All-Conference, All-County and All-District honoree. She wrapped up her career as the all-time school leader in scoring (1,295), rebounding (867), field goals (500), free throws made (235) and blocks (212). She also holds the single-game school record for rebounds (23) and free throws made (12). In addition to her first-team accolades, Gibbs was also a two-time conference Player of the Year and one-time Lorain County Player of the Year. During her four seasons leading Wellington, the team notched a record of 65-26 and won a conference and sectional championship.
“We are excited to bring Jalen in as a 6-foot post that’s athletic and very skilled in the paint. She gives us a lot of versatility in the five position and will help with our rebounding margin tremendously,” Anderson said. “Jalen’s a great kid with a tremendous upside and potential to step in and help us immediately.”
