FAIRMONT — Baseball may be the game that has defined his career for decades, but the notorious prestige and the well-known persona that have come to define the man, that has always stemmed from the piercing, yet soft shade of blue in his eyes. Be it the steely confidence working behind home plate or his no-nonsense swagger as he jogs up the court, folks all across the state of West Virginia are familiar with the referee known as “Catman”.
“If you were to go around the state of West Virginian – and I’ve been in all 55 counties – and asked, ‘Do you know Ron Whiting or do you know Catman, it wouldn’t even be close. They’d say, ‘Yeah, I know Catman. But who is Ron Whiting?” admits Whiting, 60, who has worked as an umpire and basketball official in the state for four decades now.
Over the course of his officiating tenure, Whiting has become perhaps the most well-respected and well-accomplished official in the business in West Virginia. He’s been a fixture on the high school sports scene for 36 years now, most notably in baseball where he’s umpired in the state tournament 16 times and was named the WVSSAC’s West Virginia high school umpire of the year in 2018. In 1997, he started umpiring at the Division I college level on a rotational basis as well, calling games in the ACC, Big 10 and Conference USA, and he’s also worked at the professional ranks, umping in minor leagues such as the Frontier League, Appalachian League, New York-Penn League and South Atlantic League.
But for all of Whiting’s accrued achievements and through all of his gained experiences working games across the Mountain State, it’s his legacy, his aura as the “Catman” that has truly stood the test of time.
“It never left me,” says Whiting of the nickname, which he’s gone by for 45 years now.
According to Whiting, the seeds for the nickname were planted early in his childhood when he went to Miller Elementary School in Fairmont after his parents moved to the local area shortly after he was born in Youngstown, Ohio. While attending Miller school, Whiting was the subject of many racial slurs by his peers and friends as half African American and half Italian with baby blue eyes. “I’d get in fights all the time,” Whiting said. Along with disparaging terms concerning his skin color, Whiting’s classmates also mocked his “cat eyes” he said. “They used to say, ‘You got cat eyes,’” Whiting said, “and I hated it, man. I hated it.”
Gradually, Whiting became neutral to the “cat eyes” remark, and eventually, he said he even started to warm up to it. Then in Whiting’s eighth-grade year in 1973 just before he’d begin an all-state baseball career at Fairmont Senior High, Whiting, while donning a poofy afro, was first bestowed the “Catman” nickname, he said, by then FSHS freshman baseball coach Bill Lawson.
The “Catman” nickname stuck as Whiting went into high school, and from then on, he embraced it and grew to really like it. Now, more than 50 years into a baseball life as an All-American player, a pioneer head coach, and a revered umpire, Whiting is better known as “Catman” than he is anything else.
Whiting’s love for the game of baseball and varied career path in the sport has spread his “Catman” nickname all across West Virginia and beyond as he’s dabbled in nearly every job there is at practically every level there is.
“It’s just always been a part of me for some reason and it kind of came from nowhere,” said Whiting of his love for the baseball which he didn’t start playing until he was 12 years old.
His roots in umpiring first took hold when he was just 16 when he started working games in the Marion County Babe Ruth League following his career playing in it from 1971-72. Just as he was first getting into umpiring, Whiting also started what would end up as an all-state high school career at Fairmont Senior as the Polar Bears’ centerfielder under coaches Lawson and Tom Dragish from ’73-77. He was also a star in basketball for the Polar Bears, making all-state honorable mention in ’77.
Following his high school career, Whiting started at centerfield for Fairmont State baseball from ’78-82, and he also played basketball for the Falcons as a freshman in ’78 under legendary coach Joe Retton. Whiting was named all-conference in back-to-back seasons for the Falcons and was also an NAIA All-American honorable mention selection as a senior in 1982, where he once put together an unbelievable 30-for-41 streak at the plate. “It wasn’t the zone (anymore), I called it ‘The Matrix,’” Whiting said. “I’ve only been there one time in my life. I teetered in the zone all the time when I played slow-pitch softball and that’s totally easy, but I never got to the matrix (again).”
Whiting got a professional tryout after college as a free agent in Bradenton, Florida, where he was roommates with former MLB six-time all-star Bobby Bonilla, but it didn’t take and he continued his career as an umpire and middle school basketball and track coach.
Four years later, though, and Whiting’s career took another turn when he returned to his alma mater at Fairmont State as the head coach in 1987. Whiting was just 27 years old at the time, but he said then-Fairmont State athletic director Colin Cameron had no hesitation, hiring him on the spot when he came in to interview for the position. “I’m a 27-year-old head coach in NAIA who had players that were older than me playing for me,” said Whiting, who was the first African American coach in program history. “NAIA was crazy back then, and I was one of the youngest coaches in the country.” He coached the Falcons until 1996, while also working on the side as a pro scout for the Major League Scouting Bureau, compiling a 200-200 career record, including the Northern Division title in 1988-89.
Whiting’s worked as an umpire and basketball official ever since leaving Fairmont State in ’96. He’s become a central figure in designing and implementing training programs for the generations of umpires after him, which at one time included his son, Ron Jr., who now works for Honeywell out in Las Vegas and is the best ump Whiting says he’s ever worked with to this day. Whiting has been heavily involved for years in the WVSSAC’s training programs for officials, and he holds his Elite Umpire Clinic in Morgantown on an annual basis.
And while on the diamond himself, Whiting has seen practically all there is to see in his four-and-a-half decades of umpiring. Just this spring while umpiring college games before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the remainder of the season, Whiting was behind the plate for consecutive no-hitters. First, on March 4, Whiting was the plate umpire for a combined no-hitter by WVU that featured four different pitchers in the Mountaineers’ 8-0 win over Kent State. Three days later on March 7, Whiting was again on hand behind the plate for a no-hitter by Kutztown left-hander Doug Conrad in a 4-0 win over Salem. In the next game Whiting umpired after the back-to-back no-hitters, a no-hit bid was broken up in the eighth inning, he said. “If it would’ve been three straight, I would’ve retired right then on the spot,” Whiting said with a laugh.
“It’s been my passion. It’s been my adrenaline. It’s been my synergy,” Whiting says of umpiring. “I’ve had coaches say to me – like (the late) Gene Randolph, a former coach at Bridgeport High School, he’d say, ‘Catman, when you come through the door and my kids see you dragging their bag, it raises their level of play.’ And I’m thinking, ‘Wow, what am I, Gandhi?’ I get kind of choked up telling people, but, man, that’s one of the most impactful things I’ve ever had anybody say to me.
“That’s the synergy you get from the kids around it, it just propels you to keep going. It just does. It seems like it’s those intangible things that drive people, that propels people to do what they do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.