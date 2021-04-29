BRIDGEPORT — Mountain East Conference football champion Notre Dame claimed two of the league's top honors and placed 20 players on the All-MEC first and second teams, the league announced today.
NDC's Tabyus Taylor was selected as the Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for over 1,000 yards with 12 touchdowns in the five-game season. First-year head coach Mickey Mental was tabbed as the league Coach of the Year after leading the Falcons to the conference championship.
Frostburg State's Zach Strand was voted as the MEC Defensive Player of the Year after leading the league in solo tackles for a loss (7) and solo sacks (4) from his spot on the defensive line. UNC Pembroke had a pair of freshmen earn top honors in Jai'Veon Smalls (Offensive Freshman of the Year) and Dante Bowlding (Defensive Freshman of the Year).
In addition to the individual awards, the league also announced the All-MEC teams. The all-conference teams and individual award winners are selected by a vote of the league's coaches.
