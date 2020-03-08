WHEELING — There were a varied number of factors in play during the second half of Fairmont State's Mountain East Conference semifinal battle with Charleston on Saturday night that would play into the eventual outcome.
So, when Fairmont head coach Tim Koenig was asked about his thoughts on the final 20 minutes of play during the postgame press conference, he didn't focus in particular of one facet of his team's play. In earnest, he simply admitted that the Falcons had simply been outplayed in the most crucial stretch of a back-and-forth game that ended in an 84-77 loss of Fairmont.
"I thought it was a really good game, but somebody had to lose. I'm proud of our guys and we battled, but they made shots and made plays down the stretch, they went on a couple of runs. They out rebounded us, and it hurt us. But kudos to them, Charleston played well, and they got us tonight. It happens," Koenig said.
The game was a bit of a reverse situation to what the Falcons have grown accustomed to this year, as they were neck-and neck with the Golden Eagles at the halftime break after leading in the first half, and retook the lead by as many as six points in the second. However, Charleston battled from behind to put together an 18-3 run to storm past Fairmont and take the lead that would secure the eventual win.
Led by senior leaders Drew Rackley and Devon Robinson, who scored 13 points in the second half, the Golden Eagles showed late in the game an adept ability to do what Fairmont has done all year, including in previous meetings between the two teams in the regular season — calmly handle adversity and flip the momentum in their favor.
"I feel like we handled adversity pretty well, and things weren't going our way. So I just wanted to calm everybody down and show them that we were still in the game and still do this," Charleston senior Devon Robinson said.
"I think a lot of it for us goes back to what I probably spend as much time talking to them about as anything...is our five core values and how we try to live those out. and the first core value for us is honor. One of the things we want to do, is we don't want to demand it, we want to deliver it," Charleston head coach Dwaine Osborne said.
As Charleston was able to control the tempo and keep the momentum working in their favor, they were able to force Fairmont out of their game plan and keep their offense off-balance for a decent portion of the second half.
"I think they just sped us up, and we tried to go back and forth with them instead of calming down and just playing together. They just went on a run," Dale Bonner said
"We took too many quick shots, and we kind of got away from what we did in the first half," Isaiah Sanders said.
Despite being eliminated from the MEC Tournament, the news isn't all bad for Fairmont — they entered the week sitting fourth in the Division 2 Atlantic Region, out of which the top eight teams, including three conference champions, will advance to the NCAA Division 2 Tournament.
Due to a regular season resume that bolsters wins over two of the top five teams in the region combined with an unblemished out-of-conference record against regional foes and a win this week in the MEC Quarterfinals, the Falcons are likely to receive an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament during tonight's Selection Show, which will air on NCAA.com at 10:30 p.m. EST.
"I'm very thankful and very grateful we can play again. A lot of times in this tournament, if you lose, you don't get to play again. I'm just glad we get to lace up and practice again. It's a great opportunity for us, and kudos to what these players did throughout the year to earn that opportunity," Koenig said.
The Falcons also saw one of their key starters pass notable career milestone as Morgantown High alum and Morgantown native Kenzie Melko-Marshall became the 51st player in Fairmont State history to eclipse 1,000 points. Melko entered the game with 994 points and now has 1,006 points in his three years with the Falcons.
