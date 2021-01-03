BLUEFIELD — Perhaps the gleam of a trophy will never resonate from it, or maybe an asterisk alongside it will never officially certify it, but Fairmont Senior’s 21-19 victory against Bluefield on the road Nov. 28, 2020 will forever live on within the program as a triumph equal to a title and a conquest akin to a championship.
“Whether it was the state championship or the semifinal, it doesn’t matter,” said Fairmont Senior coach Nick Bartic. “For our program, after last season to come down here and play Bluefield at Mitchell Stadium and redeem ourselves and even out this series by getting a win, whatever else you want to say in terms of a championship, or an asterisk, or if it’s official, it doesn’t matter.
“This validated our postseason right here.”
Saturday’s victory marked almost exactly one year since the Polar Bears watched as the Beavers snapped their 26-game winning streak and destroyed their repeat bid in the 2019 state semifinals at East-West Stadium. And over those 12 months — even while COVID-19 raged and uprooted the high school football landscape and far more importantly the structure of society as a whole — Fairmont Senior never allowed its vision to falter and never permitted its resolve to waver.
“A whole year’s worth of work finally paid off,” said Fairmont Senior star quarterback Gage Michael, who rushed for a game-high 187 yards and accounted for two touchdowns. “We didn’t even know if we were going to get to have a season 3-4 months ago, but the way it ended (here) is so sweet. It’s an amazing feeling.”
Fairmont Senior was ultimately declared the official 2020 Class AA state champions by the WVSSAC in a statement released Saturday night after the game, while St. Marys was named the Class A state champion and South Charleston was named the Class AAA state champion. The state title games in all three classifications originally scheduled for next week were canceled in accordance with COVID-19 protocols related to the state’s COVID-19 metrics education map.
At the heart of Fairmont Senior’s revenge as the Polar Bears bullied Bluefield at the line of scrimmage behind their line of Aidan Green, Iain Campbell, Will Runyan, Darius Hubbard and Eric Smith en route to 333 rush yards on 48 total attempts (6.9 yards/carry) and 16 first downs via the run.
On the other side of the ball, Smith and Runyan, along with defensive linemen Barelyn Michael and Koby Toothman, were almost equal as they short-circuited Bluefield’s run game and relentlessly pressured Beavers quarterback Carson Deeb. Senior linebacker Nicky Scott led Fairmont Senior’s defense with five tackles and a sack. Toothman also recorded a sack, while outside linebacker Jace Dalton tallied a team-best two tackles for loss.
All told, Fairmont Senior’s two-way control of the line of scrimmage amounted to a 391-227 advantage in total yards of offense over Bluefield.
