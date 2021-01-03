ONA — Where there was doubt, they overpowered with defiance. Where there were tribulations, they overcame with togetherness. And where there was once only a far-fetched daydream, they overturned into a tried-and-true reality.
All season long — from the preseason up to the very day itself — the Fairmont Senior Lady Polar Bears were longshots to repeat as Class AA state champions, but on Oct. 31, 2020 they trampled the odds and outpaced the projections, edging Winfield by six points at the WVSSAC State Meet to secure back-to-back state titles for the first time since 1997-98.
“There was no way I thought we were going to win,” said Fairmont Senior coach Mark Offutt, whose Lady Polar Bears were forecast by runwv.com to finish third overall and nearly 30 points back of Winfield on Saturday. “It took every girl and everybody did what they needed to do. It was awesome.”
“We had a mantra: ‘We’re tougher than most things and we can do hard things,’” said FSHS sophomore runner Stella Episcopo, “and we just kept saying that (today).”
Sophomore Lydia Falkentsein powered Fairmont Senior’s upset bid as she, herself, smashed pre-race expectations and entered into Polar Bears’ history by claiming the Class AA individual state title at a time of 19:21.65. Freshman Bella Haught also authored a fantastic effort for the Lady Polar Bears finishing 11th overall to vault into FSHS’s No. 2 spot. Senior Sophia Tomana was steady in the No. 3 hole to place 19th overall, and junior Taylor Kendziora was the FSHS’s No. 5 finisher at 27th overall.
But it was Fairmont Senior’s No. 4 runner, Episcopo, who truly put the Polar Bears over the top, according to Offutt, with a clutch performance that may have been her best of the season. Slated as FSHS’s No. 7 runner going into Saturday, Episcopo clocked a 22:01.29 to finish in the No. 4 slot.
“More than anything this year, it was a team effort,” said Offutt, with Fairmont Senior also getting strong non-qualifying runs from freshman Caroline Logue in 31st place and sophomore Neveah Premo in 36th place. “Usually, for example, when we went out on our runs (in past years), the groups would split up, like your Nos. 1 and 2 runners go together, but this year we were always running in packs in our warm-ups and at the end of our practices. They pulled each other all year and it was our depth (today) that won it.”
“I think it was about sticking together honestly,” said Tomana, FSHS’s lone senior. “I’ve never seen a more supportive group of girls and that was everything.”
