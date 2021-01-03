BECKLEY — All season long, Fairmont Senior High boys soccer touted its unshakeable belief in one another as the backbone of its quest for a repeat state championship, and played up its family-like togetherness as the heart of its mission for the program’s third star.
Time and again, as Fairmont Senior rolled through the regular season, then the sectional tournament, and then the regional to get back to the state tournament in Beckley, head coach Darrin Paul and FSHS’s team captains beamed over such traits as the true identifiers that made the Polar Bears an elite team.
But come the Nov. 7, 2020 Class AA-A state championship game, with it all on the table for Fairmont Senior — the repeat, the program’s third-ever title — opponent Charleston Catholic forced the No. 1-seeded Polar Bears to prove their mettle was exactly as strong as their mouths said it was. The Irish, who were trying to win the program’s first state title since 2014, were unafraid and undaunted by defending champion Fairmont Senior to start the title game and they hit FSHS with consecutive gut punches in the opening 20 minutes to take a 2-0 lead and bring the Polar Bears to their knees.
But the Polar Bears stayed true to their word. They didn’t fracture, but instead strengthened. They didn’t waver but instead resolved. And they didn’t quit, but instead battled like champions.
And when the final seconds ticked away, there they were, standing as repeat Class AA-A champions having just etched their finest triumph yet with a come-from-behind 3-2 victory.
“I told the boys after the game that I didn’t think anything could top last year’s (title game), but the fact that they went down 2-0 and they showed their resiliency that they’ve shown all year, it just shows how committed this team is and how much this team loves each other,” Paul said. “They refused to quit, and I’m just very proud of them.”
The Polar Bears rallied back to outscore the Irish 3-0 over the games final 70 minutes, with senior captain Jonas Branch ultimately delivering the go-ahead goal on a rocket of a shot in the 47th minute.
Branch had a pair of goals for Fairmont Senior, while Bubby Towns also scored a goal for the Polar Bears.
