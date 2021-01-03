FAIRMONT — It was a Tuesday afternoon at South Side Park on Oct. 25, 1921, when Fairmont High School took on East Side High School and emerged triumphant 14-7 to officially mark the birth of the East-West game.
One hundred years later, it was a Friday night at East-West Stadium on Nov. 6, 2020, when Fairmont Senior High rolled past East Fairmont High 41-14 to officially mark the 100th East-West game and continue the state’s longest running and most storied rivalry.
“It’s a special win because it’s the 100th East-West game and this is something that can never be taken away from you,” said Nick Bartic, Fairmont Senior head football coach. “Fate had it for these guys to be going through the program at this time, and only a select group of guys will ever have had the opportunity to play in the 100th East-West game.
“They made the most of it with the win.”
Fairmont Senior, which now leads the all-time East-West series 65-28-7, outscored East Fairmont 21-0 in the first 14 minutes of the second half on Friday before toggling into cruise control en route to the 41-14 win and 13th straight win over the Bees. With the victory, the Polar Bears finished the regular season at 7-2 and now will prepare to host a first round playoff game next weekend. East Fairmont, meanwhile, ended its season with a 2-8 overall record with the loss.
“Just making it this far and completing the regular season is an accomplishment for everyone,” Bartic said in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “When we were doing workouts in pods over the summer where we could only have 10 guys here at a time and it took over three hours of different shifts to get guys workouts, you just thought, ‘How are we ever gonna be able to get to the point of playing again?’ For us to get here, I think it’s a testament to how good of a job people have done in all sports across the state in terms of doing the right things and doing their part in limiting the spread. The issues with COVID spread isn’t with (the state’s) athletic programs and, again, that’s a testament to all of us and is in itself an accomplishment.”
