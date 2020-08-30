Here are the top numbers from 40 years of football in Mountaineer Field:
IndividualRushes: 41, Amos Zereoue vs. Pitt, Nov. 26, 1997 in a 41-38 loss
Rushing yards: 344, Tavon Austin vs. Oklahoma, Nov. 17, 2012 in a 50-49 loss
Rushing TDs: 5, Steve Slaton vs. Louisville, Oct. 15, 2005 in a 46-44 win, 3 OT
Longest run: 96 yards, Pat Randolph vs. Northern Illinois, Sept. 6, 1986 in a 47-21 win
Pass attempts: 65, Geno Smith vs. LSU, Sept. 24, 2011 in a 47-21 loss
Pass completions: 45, Geno Smith vs. Baylor, Sept. 29, 2012 in a 70-63 win
Passing yards: 656, Geno Smith vs. Baylor, Sept. 29, 2012 in a 70-63 win
Passing TDs: 8, Geno Smith vs. Baylor, Sept. 29, 2012 in a 70-63 win
Passes intercepted: 4, four times, Austin Kendall vs Texas, Oct. 5, 2019 in a 42-31 loss
Longest pass completion: 93 yards, Rasheed Marshall to Travis Garvin vs. Virginia Tech, Oct. 15, 2003 in a 28-7 win
Receptions: 14, twice, Tavon Austin vs. Baylor, Sept. 29, 2012 in a 70-63 win; Sam James vs. Texas Tech, Nov. 9, 2019 in a 38-17 loss
Receiving yards: 303, Stedman Bailey, vs. Baylor, Sept. 29, 2012 in a 70-63 win
Longest reception: Travis Garvin, 93 yards vs Virginia Tech, Oct. 15, 2003 in a 28-7 win
TD receptions: 5, Stedman Bailey vs. Baylor, Sept. 29, 2012, in a 70-63 win
Longest interception return: 97 yards, Vann Washington v. Louisiana Tech, Oct. 29, 1994 in a 52-16 win
Longest punt: 78 yards, Mark Fazzolari vs. Virginia Tech, Nov. 6, 1999, in a 22-20 loss
Longest punt return: 80 yards, Antonio Brown vs. Rutgers, Oct. 16, 1999 in a 62-16 win
Longest kickoff return: 100 yards, five times, Tavon Austin, vs. Kansas State, Oct. 20, 2012, in a 55-14 loss
Longest field goal: 55 yards, Paul Woodside, vs. Louisville, Sept. 8, 1984, in a 30-6 win
Solo tackles: 14, David Long Jr., vs. Oklahoma State, Oct. 28, 2017 in a 50-39 loss
Total tackles: 20, twice, Dennis Fowlkes vs. Pitt, Oct. 10, 1991 in a 17-0 loss and Chris Haering vs Rutgers, Nov. 11, 1989 in a 21-20 win
Tackles for loss: 7, David Long Jr. vs. Oklahoma State, Oct. 28, 2017, in a 50-39 los
TeamPoints: 80, vs Rutgers, Nov. 3, 2001, in an 80-7 win
Most rushes: 76, vs. Temple, Nov. 16, 1985 in a 23-10 win
Rushing yards: 536, vs. East Carolina, Sept. 28, 2002, in a 37-17 win
Rushing TDs: 8, vs. Cincinnati, Oct. 21, 1989 in a 69-3 win
Pass attempts: 65, vs. LSU, Sept. 24, 2011 in a 47-21 loss
Pass completions: 45, vs. Baylor, Sept. 29, 2012, in a 70-63 win
Pass interceptions: 4, twice, vs. Oklahoma State, Oct. 28, 2017, in a 50-39 loss; vs. Texas, Oct. 5, 2018, in 42-31 loss
Passing yards: 656, vs. Baylor, Sep.t 29, 2012, in a 70-63 win
Passing TDs: 8, vs. Baylor, Sept. 29, 2012 in a 70-63 win
Longest pass completion: 93, vs. Virginia Tech, Oct. 22, 2003
Times sacked: 8, three times, last vs. Virginia Tech, Oct. 26, 1995, in a 27-0 loss
Plays: 98, vs Oklahoma State, Oct. 10, 2015, in a 33-26 loss
Total yards: 807, vs Baylor, Sept. 29, vs 2012, in a 70-63 win
Interceptions: 5, twice, vs Cincinnati, Oct. 13, 1990, in a 30-28 win; vs Boston College, Oct. 19, 1985, in a 13-6 win
Fumbles recovered: 4, vs. Rutgers, Nov. 3, 2001, in a 80-7 win
Sacks: 12, vs. Idaho, Oct. 7, 2000, in a 28-10 win
Tackles for loss: 17, vs Idaho, Oct. 7, 2000, in a 28-10 win
