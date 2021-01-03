FAIRMONT — The goal that even got Fairmont Senior in position to begin with was a dramatic thriller that completely swung the momentum. But the goal that ultimately propelled the Lady Polar Bears back to the state tournament for the first time since 2017 was an all-timer that will live on in East-West Stadium’s lore of wild finishes.
With Fairmont Senior and Oak Glen locked in a 1-1 stalemate in sudden-death overtime Oct. 29, 2020 to decide the Class AA Region I title and a state tournament berth in Beckley, FSHS sophomore Adaline Cinalli delivered the play of her life when she controlled the ball at the top of the 18-yard box and launched a perfect shot for a golden goal that gave the Polar Bears a heart-stopping 2-1 victory.
“I just took the shot and it ended up going in,” said Cinalli, who scored the game-winner with just 1:28 to play in the extra period. “I forgot it was a golden goal at the time, but then when I realized, I was just like, ‘Oh my goodness. That’s crazy.’”
Cinalli’s clutch goal finally broke what had been a 1-1 tie for nearly 50 straight minutes between Fairmont Senior (16-2-1) and Oak Glen (17-3-1) who faced off for the regional crown on Thursday for the third time in the past four seasons, with the Polar Bears winning in 2017 and the Golden Bears winning in 2018.
“A tough game like that, it’s definitely fun to win,” said Cinalli, who also recorded an assist on Fairmont Senior’s other goal of the night. “It was very nerve-racking, but we controlled the ball and ended up possessing it in their half at the end. Everybody said to give it all you have on that final possession and we did.”
In a game that hung in the balance all night long, the overtime session was no different. Both teams mustered scoring opportunities before Cinalli let loose on the game winner, but the Golden Bears, in particular, unearthed a gem that will gnaw at what could’ve been in their quest for a third-consecutive trip to the state tournament. About midway through the period, the Golden Bears booted a longball to star forward Reese Enochs who got a step and broke into the open field only to see Fairmont Senior goalkeeper Rebecca Cox bolt from the goal and snatch the ball off her foot. It was the most crippling example of a night full of chances the Golden Bears just couldn’t quite seize as they won corner kicks 6-1 and owned an 11-10 advantage in shots.
