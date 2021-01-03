BRIDGEPORT – After the decision by the NCAA to cancel winter and spring championships for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year, the Mountain East Conference has announced it is indefinitely suspending spring sports competition.
“In the interest of the safety and well being of everyone involved in intercollegiate athletics and the public, the Mountain East Conference has suspended all athletic competitions indefinitely. The decision was made with unanimous support of the league’s Board of Directors,” conference commissioner Reid Amos said in a press release on Thursday.
The National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association, a separate organization from the NCAA which runs the collegiate sport of acrobatics and tumbling and has six MEC programs competing under its banner, separately announced around the same time on Thursday that they are canceling the remainder of their 2020 season, including the organization’s annual national championship in April.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.