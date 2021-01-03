FAIRMONT — At what was a monumental day for Fairmont at the state wrestling tournament on Feb. 29, 2020, East Fairmont’s Blake Boyers became a program icon, while Fairmont Senior heavyweight Zach Frazier became a statewide legend.
Both wrestlers prevailed to the top of the podium for individual state championships at the Big Sandy Super Store Arena Saturday in Huntington, with Boyers claiming his third state title in his first three seasons in the 126-pound class, and Frazier stamping his name into the West Virginia history books with an unprecedented four state heavyweight titles in each of his four high school seasons.
Frazier, who ends his career with a ridiculous record of 159-2, including undefeated marks in each of his last three seasons, is just the 20th wrestler in state history and the first in Fairmont Senior history to achieve the career grand slam of four state titles in four years.
Boyers, a junior, will enter next season in pursuit to join that elite company after ripping off another terrific campaign with a 41-8 record to bring his career mark to 117-18.
Frazier, who was also joined by Oak Glen’s Peyton Hall Saturday at the newest member of the state’s elite 4-for-4 club, was as dominant as ever in his quest for a record fourth championship. Pitted against Nitro’s Will Frampton, Frazier took less than a minute to bulldoze his opponent as he gobbled up a pin for the title in just 54 seconds to finish his senior season with a 38-0 record.
Boyers, meanwhile, was forced to outlast Point Pleasant’s Chris Smith in a rematch of last year’s 113-pound final for the full three rounds to earn a 3-1 decision and his third state championship with the Bees, an achievement that already puts him in an elite class of wrestlers within the East Fairmont program with a potentially historic senior campaign on the mend for next year.
Along with the state championships won by Frazier, Boyers and Casuccio, Marion County had another seven wrestlers place in the state tournament, led by Fairmont Senior’s five total place finishes, including Frazier’s record title.
