PARKERSBURG — The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission announced April 21 that, coinciding with Gov. Jim Justice’s decision to cancel the remainder of the academic school year, they will officially cancel the remainder of the 2020 Boys’ and Girls’ State Basketball Tournaments, as well as the 2020 baseball, softball, tennis, and track and field seasons.
“This is an extremely difficult time for our students, coaches, schools, and communities. West Virginians are a resilient group who will overcome this virus and all the problems that come with it,” WVSSAC executive director Bernie Dolan said in a press release.
Regarding the annual three-weeks period the WVSSAC typically provides for member schools, Dolan said the WVSSAC will “provide guidance” as “more information comes to light.”
Until then, he reinforced that though tough, both the governor’s decision as well as the WVSSAC’s is in the best interest of the safety of the state, and encouraged everybody to continue to do everything in their power to combat the virus and keep in good health.
“For the safety of our students, schools, and the communities, this was the right decision,” Dolan said.
“The WVSSAC wishes that everyone stay safe during these difficult times. Even though we a practicing physical separation, it is more important than ever to stay connected with our family, teammates, and friends,” Dolan said.
