FAIRMONT — The 2020 season had gotten off to quite an exciting start for WVU baseball.
The previous season had been historic in its own right for the program, as they tallied 38 victories — the second-most in program history — and, in the Mountaineers’ 13th NCAA Championship appearance in program history, they had earned a selection as a regional host for the first time since 1955.
Fast forward to this spring, and WVU was off to its best 15-game start since the 2016 season — this past Wednesday, with a 7-0 win over Liberty, they extended their midweek home game winning streak to 14 games, dating back to a 9-6 win over Niagara on April 3, 2017. The victory marked the Mountaineers’ fourth shutout of the 2020 campaign and haven’t allowed a run at home in 21 consecutive innings.
But then, on Thursday — as the United States of America braced to handle the COVID-19 pandemic now spreading globally — dominoes started collapsing one-by-one. First, the NCAA announced the cancellation of all winter and spring sports championships and, later that day, WVU suspended all athletic events through March 22.
The next day, the Big 12 Conference announced that all team activities, whether organized or voluntary, including team and individual practices, meetings, and other gatherings, had been suspended until March 29 and would be re-evaluated at that time. In addition, all conference and non-conference competitions were canceled through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year, essentially halting the season for all athletes competing — and for a number of seniors, perhaps their careers.
“It’s tough. We started off hot, having one of the best seasons we’ve had so far — it was the story of the Big 12 at the beginning. And it kind of just gets taken out right from under you. It’s tough being a part of, but it will get easier with time, no doubt,” said WVU redshirt senior Braden Zarbnisk.
Meanwhile, just 20 miles down the highway, another collegiate baseball senior by the name of E.J. Trickett finds himself in a situation that feels different yet similar to Zarbnisky at the same time.
Trickett is a native of Fairmont and an alumnus of East Fairmont High — following his prep career, he decided to continue his athletic path at La Roche College in Pittsburgh, but would eventually find himself back in his hometown as he transferred to local Division 2 program Fairmont State.
The Falcons had earned just a .500 record following two losses to open the Mountain East Conference Tournament last season, and was just 7-9 to open the season — but like Zarbnisky, despite the differences between the teams and the division, Trickett had been a standout in his conference in previous years and was gearing up for his final season on the diamond, only to see it cut short with no warning.
“It’s kind of — oh boy — it’s kind of upsetting. All of us, we’ve worked so hard to prepare ourselves for the season. Me personally, I’ve been out for the first four or five weeks here, so I haven’t got to play yet. I get the public safety … but it sucks. We’re still in question as to what could have been our senior season — with this group of kids that we had, we all gelled together and our record really didn’t show here at the beginning, but we were just getting started,” Trickett said.
It was announced by the NCAA that all three divisions of the organization have made plans to grant eligibility relief to all athletes, including seniors, missing the spring season — but those seniors involved in spring sports, particularly those at the small college level, may have numerous factors interfere with their ability to take up that opportunity and finish their career, leaving a lot of things uncertain as to whether or not many get to finish their playing days for their respective institutions.
“Some of us are ready to begin the real world, to get a job and start our careers outside of baseball, because at the end of the day baseball is eventually going to come to an end, even though we all don’t want it to. Some of us could have jobs lined up and it could impact our lives. That’s a question we all have is will we still get scholarships, or will we have to pay out of pocket for the 12 credits to be full-time to be a student athlete again. Will they compensate?” Trickett said.
“You don’t know what’s going to happen — I mean, we still had three months left in our season. You don’t know what’s going to happen with us older guys when you have the draft, and whether or not guys want to come back for another season. My next season would be my sixth one, so I’m still up in the air, I don’t know what I’m going to do. It’s still early to tell what’s going to happen with everything,” Zarbnisky said.
