MORGANTOWN — The Backyard Brawl has been with us for 127 years, but it picked up a new meaning this week.
This isn’t a bare-knuckle battle between West Virginia and Pittsburgh. As acrid as is the atmosphere between those two rivals, it seldom has reached the boiling point that the new Backyard Brawl between West Virginia neighbors Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher spent a day snarling at each other.
The two, of course, grew up the coal country of West Virginia which has come to be known as the Cradle of coaches, producing not only those two but Fielding Yost and John McKay, men who have combined for 15 national titles.
Saban came out of Monongah, Fisher from Fairview, just 13.5 miles separating their “backyards.” They even worked together for four years at LSU, Fisher learning at Saban’s knee.
But the world being as unpredictable as it is, Saban wound up owning the college football world at Alabama while Fisher’s travels took him from Florida State, where he won a national championship, to Texas A&M, making the two men conference rivals.
That had to put a strain on their relationship, although just a year and two weeks ago Doug Samuels, writing in “Football Scoop,” penned this sentence:
“The two have a great friendship and mutual respect for each other.”
They did, too, but there were cracks developing. In that same article, it was pointed out that Fisher, in answer to a question whether he would have to wait for Saban to retire before he could win his second national championship replied:
“We’re going to beat his ass.”
It became something of a joke between the two, as Saban’s retort was “In golf, maybe,” turning down the thermostat.
But this week the air conditioning was broken as Saban turned up the heat between them.
Sooner or later, it had to happen ... if not between Saban and Fisher, then between other coaches caught up recruiting in this new, uncharted world of college recruiting where name, image, likeness payments have become the central point in all recruiting.
It is the wild west all over again, Saban believing it is being misused and, at an event earlier in the week he pointed his six-gun directly at Texas A&M and Fisher.
Saban said “A&M bought every player on their team” using rule changes related to NIL, which allows players to be compensated for the use of their name or celebrity.
“We were second in recruiting last year,” he said. “A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image and likeness. We didn’t buy one player. But I don’t know if we’re going to be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it.”
Now Saban has had questions raised over his own school’s actions in this area, his quarterback reportedly receiving a million dollar NIL deal.
But the practices are under pressure everywhere, for this rule was passed without much thought about where it was taking the game, never thinking it would bring millions of dollars into the players’ hands.
Fisher was livid, calling an unscheduled press conference, shooting at the hip at Saban.
Friendship?
“We’re done,” Fisher said. “He showed you who he is. He’s the greatest ever, huh> When you got all the advantages, it’s easy.”
Fisher held nothing back.
“It’s despicable that a reputable head coach can out and say this when he doesn’t his way or things don’t go his way,” Fisher said. “The narcissist in him doesn’t allow those things to happen. It’s ridiculous, when he’s not he’s not on top.
“Some people think they’re God,” Fisher continued. “Go dig into how God did his deal. You may find out ... a lot of things you don’t want to know. We build him up to be the czar of football. Go dig into his past or anybody’s that’s ever coached with him. You can find out anything you want to find out, what he does and how he does it. It’s despicable.”
Saban offered something of an apology after Fisher spoke out, but did not back down from his feelings about the NIL money and how schools are using it.
“I really wasn’t saying that anyone was doing anything illegal in using name, image and likeness. I didn’t say that,” Saban said. “That was something that was assumed, which is not what I meant and not what I said.”
He maintained the NIL is a “great thing for the players” but ...
“I think a lot of us are concerned about [how schools are using it in recruiting].
“I think a lot of us are concerned about that,” he said. “A lot of people are concerned about what’s happening. People really want to understand what’s happening in college football. People want to understand why people are transferring schools and getting money to do it.”
Now, let’s all return to our corners.
Round two of the new Backyard Brawl will be played on October 8 in Tuscaloosa.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.