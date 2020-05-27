FAIRMONT — There’s always somewhat of a sobering feeling in completing what is now the third annual version of my “Best games” column from the latest season of high school athletics. Prep sports are finished up for the school year, and the relatively blank slate of the summer makes for sports writing doldrums. This year, though, whew boy, there’s an entirely new level of somberness after spring sports season and WVSSAC basketball state tournaments were wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, robbing high school athletes of treasured memories and moments.
Nonetheless, there’s still so much joy to be had and things to be grateful for in the present day as well as the future, and the whole tone of this column is meant to be uplifting anyway as we drum up nostalgia from Marion County’s brightest and best moments from the last season of high school sports.
As we dive into the third edition of my annual “Best games” column, here’s a quick reminder on the criteria, outline and overall thought process tabbing a game as one of the five best from the 2019-20 high school sports season in Marion County.
• The rankings are completely subjective (there’s no point totals nor voting system), but there are various factors that are considered in evaluating a game, including a game’s stakes, crunch-time moments, memorable elements and historical context.
• Also, only games I myself covered live are eligible for the list, which creates a handful of notable omissions. Among them from this past season: Girls’ soccer: East Fairmont vs. North Marion for the sectional title. Girls’ basketball: North Marion vs. Bridgeport in the state tournament first round, Boys’ basketball: North Marion vs. Fairmont Senior for the sectional title. Wrestling: Zach Frazier’s and Blake Boyers’ state title-winning matches.
• In some instances I will deviate from a tried and true Top 5 ranking for the sake of diversity. If one team has a memorable playoff run with three or four great games during the stretch, I make condense the three games into one game and one spot. For example, in the Top 5 games of the 2017-18 season, North Marion girls’ basketball played three awesome games during the state tournament en route to the Class AA state championship, but rather than including all three games as separate entries, I lumped them into one to increase the list’s diversity in terms of team and sport.
5. Football: Fairmont Senior at Bridgeport, Sept. 19
Final: Fairmont Senior 34, Bridgeport 15
Including this game, even at No. 5, feels somewhat disingenuous (What a reassuring start to the rankings! Don’t worry, it won’t happen again). It’s not a great game in the traditional sense where the outcome went right down to the wire and was decided by a series of clutch plays. It wasn’t a high-stakes playoff battle either.
But the hype of the game going in – No. 1 at No. 2, two revered rivals, a prestigious matchup history — and the ensuing thunderclap of destruction posed by Fairmont Senior in the opening minutes made this one memorable. There was so much buzz, anticipation and pent up electricity as both sides packed into Wayne Jameson Field and the, and then in an instant, Polar Bear nation exploded as Fairmont Senior came out of the locker room like gangbusters and hit Bridgeport with the ultimate haymaker in the first quarter.
On the game’s very first play from scrimmage, Fairmont Senior quarterback Gage Michael zinged the Indians with one of his hallmark QB iso runs as he tucked the ball and burst right up the middle and into the open field for a 90-yard TD run. Following a Bridgeport punt, Michael again spurned the Indians’ defense, this time on a 54-yard TD run off left tackle on FSHS’s second play of the series and third of the game. Mere minutes into the game, Fairmont Senior had already taken a 13-0 lead that had the home crowd stunned and the Loop Park Loonies in a frenzy.
The FSHS offense, which tallied 398 total yards on just 30 plays (13.2 yards per play) – including two kneel-downs – scored touchdowns on three of its first four plays of the game, with Michael’s back-to-back TD runs followed up by a 64-yard TD pass to Kayson Nealy on a go route on the Polar Bears’ first play of its third series. Michael alone accounted for 400 yards combined on the ground and through the air as he finished with 277 rush yards, 123 pass yards and five total TDs while adding eight tackles and an interception on defense.
But, in typical Bridgeport fashion, the Indians stabilized the game after the initial delivered blow by Fairmont Senior with its grinding ground game. BHS cut the lead to 13-6 after its second series trailed 20-9 at the half.
That’s when Fairmont Senior’s second act materialized – it wasn’t about the flashy, big-time plays, but rather the punishing, workmanlike physicality of the Polar Bears’ offensive and defensive lines. The O-line of Zach Frazier, Dom Owens, Nate Kowalski, Lance Payton and Jason Howard ate up Bridgeport’s front and got to the second level of the Indians’ defense all night long, prompting BHS coach John Cole to lament his guys’ ability to get off blocks. On the other side of the ball, Frazier was dominant as he tallied a game-high 12 tackles while Fairmont Senior limited Bridgeport to 3.6 yards a carry.
4. Girls’ soccer: Region I, Section 2 semifinals: Fairmont Senior at East Fairmont, Oct. 23, 2019
Final: East Fairmont 1, Fairmont Senior 1 (EFHS 2-1 PK shootout)
All of the elements surrounding this game suggest it should be higher, and at the very least, above the next entry on the list. It was a win-or-go-home playoff game. It was East vs. West. And the ending of the game was so rare, dramatic and overly surreal that I legit didn’t know how exactly it worked or how it was scored as it was happening (I still don’t know the technical final score).
To refresh one’s memory of the situation in this do-or-die sectional semifinal: East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior went into overtime knotted at 1-1 after a late goal by the Lady Bees. The two rivals remained tied over two 10-minute scoreless overtime periods, sending the contest to a penalty kick shootout. The Polar Bears and Bees each got five PKs apiece and ended the first round of the shootout tied at 1-1, moving the game to an almost unprecedented second round of PKs. Here’s where things got funky for me: Was it now sudden-death or another full five-PK round? Were the original five PK takers on each team still eligible, or would each team have to select new PK takers? The rule is sudden death with new PK takers, but that’s the type of context that suggests just how incredibly bonkers the finish of this one was.
Once in the sudden-death PK shootout, it was a combination of East’s most and least expected heroes that ultimately lifted the Bees past the Polar Bears in the all-time thriller as star sophomore goalkeeper Myleena Starsick and reserve senior midfielder Autumn Wilson rose to the moment. Starsick recorded the save on Fairmont Senior’s first PK of the sudden-death second round, setting Wilson up for a potential game-winner and a surreal moment for herself and the EFHS program. Seconds later, Wilson was being mobbed by her EFHS teammates as she whizzed the PK shot past FSHS keeper Rebecca Cox to send the Lady Bees to the sectional title game.
Ok, so after all of that — two OTs, two PK shootouts, a whirlwind of drama, and a clutch shot that will forever live on in the legacy of the East-West rivalry – this game is fourth? What gives?
Well, the 100 minutes of actual soccer in this one…let’s just say it felt every bit like 100 minutes.
The game was a meatgrinder between two scrappy, defensive-minded teams without a whole lot of scoring punch. Each team’s midfield — East’s led by senior captain Stevee Brock and West’s by senior captain Avery King – battled throughout for the possession advantage, but the respective defensive units of both the Bees and Polar Bears didn’t concede an inch.
Fairmont Senior generated more shot attempts and led 1-0 for almost the game’s entirety after a goal by Emma Hedrick in the eighth minute, but East’s ironclad defense of Kaylee Kenney, Tatum Oates, Morgan Gaskill and Rylee Church along with Starsick in the net fended off all of FSHS’s other scoring chances to keep the Bees alive. And when East’s Becky Buchanan gathered and launched a shot in the 70th minute to tie it, it set up Wilson and Starsick to propel the Bees’ the miracle marathon finish.
3. Girls’ soccer: East Fairmont at North Marion, Sept. 10, 2019
Final: North Marion 3, East Fairmont 2
This East vs. North regular-season showdown was almost like the antithesis to the East vs. West sectional semifinal. It didn’t have the stakes of a win-or-go-home playoff game and the ending wasn’t like that of a Christopher Nolan film, but the sheer quality of play between the Bees and Huskies and the game’s overall aesthetics gave it a slight edge in my book.
There is a real satisfaction with a game that has the tenor of that East-West sectional game – it’s a ceaseless test of persistence and grittiness, a true gut check. But the reality is those same tenets of competition exist in more free-flowing, up-and-down games as well where the collective skills and cohesiveness of a team’s attack are also fully on display. As a result, contests such as this one between the Lady Bees and Lady Huskies produce the highest degree of captivation and engagement.
That’s what this game was – a peak display of soccer in practically every way. The game had an enthralling pace and flow to it, as the Bees and Huskies traded flipping the field and overall momentum. Each team’s offense stitched together smooth, tic-tac-toe attacks up the middle and down the flanks to produce quality scoring chances, and both team’s defenses foiled their fair share of such chances with connected movements and hard-nosed individual second and third efforts.
North Marion’s offense, which was powered by the handling and passing expertise of star Aeriss Efaw and elevated by the combination of speed, length, and shooting of Karlie Denham, Mary Elliott, Megan Higgins and Kaleigh Eddy, struck first in the 20th minute to give the Huskies a 1-0 lead. The Bees responded in the opening minutes of the second half to tie it on a goal by Becky Buchanan, but then North swiped back a 2-1 lead moments later in the 58th minute on rebound score by Higgins. Once again, East Fairmont fired right back, this time in the form of a powerful long-range shot from freshman Maddie Lott that found the back of the net to tie it at 2-2 with just under three minutes to play.
With the game in the balance, though, it was the game’s biggest star in Efaw who delivered in only a way a true superstar could. For as pure, and really just plain cool, as it is to watch a team harness the individual strengths and traits of players into a sum greater than the parts, sometimes a game boils down to a star’s combination of skill, confidence and competitive swagger. And in this game, Efaw brought it all as she let loose on a bullseye free kick from 30 yards out for the game-winning score in the final minutes.
2. Girls’ basketball: Region I, Section 2 Championship, Fairmont Senior at North Marion, Feb. 28, 2020
Final: North Marion 56, Fairmont Senior 52
Ah, an annual lock to crack the list, the only question concerning the bitter North-West rivalry between two of the state’s top programs is finding the best single game of what is almost always at least three-game season series between coach Mike Parrish’s Lady Huskies and Corey Hines’ Lady Polar Bears. When I ranked the county’s best girls’ basketball games of the 2019-20 season back in March, the three North Marion-Fairmont Senior games topped the list, but this sectional championship battle took the No. 1 spot. It finishes No. 2 here in a ranking that includes all sports.
The pregame alone of this game was unforgettable. The NMHS gymnasium was jam-packed as both sides of the bleachers were completely filled and folks without a seat crammed into bunches along the wall of both of the court’s baselines. It’s by far the most people I’ve seen stuffed into a single high school gymnasium.
Once the actual action started, one-loss and top-ranked North Marion took control as the Huskies’ backcourt of Taylor Buonamici and Karlie Denham dictated the game’s pace and flow, while NMHS sophomore forward Katlyn Carson barricaded the paint, deterring Fairmont Senior’s half-court drives and transition attacks. Buonamici tallied a team-high 23 points for North, while Denham put forth an overall stat line of 20 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Carson added 14 rebounds and nine blocks for the Huskies.
North Marion took a six-point lead after the first quarter, owned a 10-point advantage at the half and went up by as many as 12 points in the third quarter. Then Fairmont Senior, spurred on by star Marley Washenitz’s 23 points, 14 rebounds and three steals, started to rally back. The Polar Bears locked up North’s offense with a fiery intensity and connected rotational help as they held the Huskies to just 7-of-20 (35 percent) shooting with 13 turnovers in the second half en route to a 19-4 run that saw them take a 49-46 lead with 2:21 left.
By as was the theme for North Marion throughout the season, the Huskies simply had too many different scoring options, too many teamwide strengths, too much firepower and too many paths to victory. All the energy Fairmont Senior expended to claw their way back was nullified by North’s specialty of winning over a game’s long haul, and after a corner 3 by Denham tied the game and sent the arena into a frenzy, the Huskies recaptured their spunk to close the game on a 10-3 run.
1. Boys’ soccer: Class AA State Championship, Fairmont Senior vs. Robert C. Byrd, Nov. 9, 2019
Final (OT): Fairmont Senior 2, Robert C. Byrd 1
The finale to an all-time postseason thrill ride for the Polar Bears, this magical Class AA state title game likely would have a case for the best game of the high school sports season across the whole darn state! The stakes were as high as possible, the drama was as fulfilling as ever, and the moment of victory was almost a surreal act of theater.
Robert C. Byrd, right on the cusp of winning a state title in both 2016 and 2017, was once again back in the Class AA/A state championship behind the work of star forward Khori Miles and the rest of a senior class that overcomes every trial and every tribulation in their quest for glory. Fairmont Senior, meanwhile, had somehow survived again and again by the thinnest of margins in a postseason that felt like a fairytale.
And when the Eagles and Polar Bears went at it on the field for the state crown, all of the storylines, all of the accomplishments, all of the grit and effort it took to get the championship stage mixed together like the ingredients of a legendary contest. The game was physical – borderline chippy at times – with lots of stoppages for fouls, injuries and the like that sapped both teams’ rhythm. It was almost as if the soccer gods knew what both teams were capable of from a skill perspective and even an effort standpoint, but wanted to craft a play style that would test the mental fortitude and physical perseverance of both clubs.
Fairmont Senior struck first to nab an early 1-0 lead when sophomore star forward Bubby Towns drew the attention of a swarm of RCB defenders with his shifty and pristine handle on the left flank before sending a money pass back to the middle where Nicky Keefover finished off the play for the goal.
But the positive vibes of the Polar Bears’ opening goal eventually dissipated, reaching a nadir when senior captain centerback Seth Stilgenbauer went down with an ugly ankle injury. Many of the Polar Bears were already playing hurt, including fellow captain centerback Isaac Branch who was especially hurting with a hip flexor injury. With Branch laboring, though still excellent, and now Stilgenbauer done for the game, Fairmont Senior’s backline seemed like a dam waiting to break, especially against the blazing speed and scoring gifts of Miles.
But with Fairmont Senior’s title hopes looking dire, the Polar Bears’ defense was given new life by way of a measured and tough performance by Cale Beatty, especially, as well as William Burns and Carson Mundell alongside Branch. The Polar Bears kept RCB at bay until Miles uncorked a spectacular shot across his body in the 71st minute to knot the game at 1-1 and send it into sudden-death overtime.
And that’s when Towns etched his place in the state’s history books as a title game hero as he gathered in a lead pass and then cracked a hissing shot to the net’s left corner for the golden goal and the Polar Bears’ second-ever state championship.
