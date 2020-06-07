MORGANTOWN – West Virginia University senior defensive lineman and 2019 All-Big 12 First Team selection Darius Stills was named one of 42 candidates from across the nation for the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List as announced by the Pacific Club Impact Foundation.
Named after Pro Football Hall of Fame member, Ronnie Lott, The Lott IMPACT Trophy is awarded to college football’s Defensive IMPACT Player of the Year. Founded in 2004 by The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation, The Lott Trophy is the first and only college football award to equally recognize athletic performance and the personal character attributes of the player. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.
Stills, who was recently named to Athlon Sports’ 2020 All-Big 12 Conference First Team, finished the 2019 season with 47 tackles, a team-leading 14.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, which tied for the team lead, and five quarterback hurries. He also had a forced fumble, two pass breakups and a blocked field goal. He tied for No. 2 in the Big 12 with his brother, Dante, in sacks and was No. 5 in the league in tackles for loss.
The Fairmont, West Virginia, native finished with a season-best 10 tackles and three tackles for loss at Baylor. He also recorded six tackles against James Madison and five each at Kansas State and TCU. He posted two sacks at Missouri and had three tackles for loss against Texas and two at Missouri and against NC State.
This year’s watch list consists of 16 linebackers, 15 defensive backs and 11 defensive linemen.
