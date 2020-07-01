Defending champion Polar Bears re-establishing strong team bond

FAIRMONT — Rising junior star Bubby Towns says his is tucked away in a glass case. Rising senior Cale Beatty donned his for what he termed as a “makeshift prom,” he said, but otherwise it’s been stashed away as well.
The 2019 Fairmont Senior boys’ soccer team’s rings may be the memento of their Class AA state championship victory in November, but the true testament of that state title — be it the joy, the pride, the fulfillment — will always exist in something deeper. It will forever be tied to the experience, to the game, and, most of all, to one another.
And in that vein, when the Polar Bears returned to the field as a team last week for the first time since hoisting the Class AA championship trophy in November, it was both a reward and a reminder. The true treasures of 2019 resurfaced, but at the same time, the ambitions of 2020 took hold.
“Our bonds are what brought us through last year,” Beatty said recalling 2019’s championship journey. “That mindset is still the same now. We work the same, we work as a team the same, and we work on our team bonds the same because if we work as a team, we can get through anything.”
“It’s like everybody just kind of picked up where they left off in November,” said Fairmont Senior head coach Darrin Paul. “The camaraderie is there and the guys have been glad to see each other.”
The circumstances of Fairmont Senior’s reuniting on the field could obviously be better as is the case for all of the state’s high school teams who have been participating in the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission’s three-phase return plan amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The first two phases of the WVSSAC plan, which began June 8 and will conclude this weekend leading into the three-week live practice period on Monday, have limited teams to strictly conditioning and agility training (no sport-specific activities) and restricted the number of athletes permitted in each session.
Paul and the Polar Bears, specifically, didn’t partake in Phase I of the plan, but started up during Phase II last week. In all, 23 FSHS players have attended a conditioning session over the past week-plus, Paul said, with the team’s player groups separated into a pod of younger players and a pod of more experienced players. Both groups’ workout sessions have been about an hour long throughout Phase II.
“It’s getting their mindset back in it, because some of them have been cooped up for three months, so that’s the biggest thing,” Paul said. “(Rising junior) Carson (Mundell) was telling me the other night how he’s just happy to be out here with the guys again. He said, ‘I’d spend another two hours running if I could just be with my friends.’
“To me, that’s the big part that most people miss is just the camaraderie of being around their friends. The attitudes have been phenomenal and guys are working hard.”
Many of the team’s veterans who were pillars, starters or rotational players on last year’s title team came into workouts already in shape, Paul said, a byproduct of their work on their own or virtually through respective club teams. Towns, for example, started his skills training with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, a USL Championship pro team, about three weeks ago, while other returning stalwarts for the Polar Bears, such as the Branch brothers, Isaac and Jonas, as well as returning starters such as Beatty and Mundell have been training with their club teams. Paul has even granted those experienced players more leeway in participating in the team’s evening workouts out of fear of overtaxing them physically with a handful of players already doing workouts and skills training in the morning or afternoon.
“I said fellas, ‘Listen, if you’re killing yourselves half of the day and you just want to come and hang out, that’s cool too.’ I’m not trying to have anybody get an injury this early into the season,” Paul said. “But I do like for them to be here from a leadership and camaraderie standpoint so we can start building that cohesiveness again.”
The upperclassmen have adhered to Paul’s wishes for the most part, especially with the firsthand experience of last season and seeing just how far unity and chemistry can push a team to a higher ceiling.
“I enjoy being here with the team even if we’re just conditioning because I like being around them rather than being by myself,” Beatty said.
“I like the conditioning part as a team rather than on my own because if I have more people around me, it motivates more. Just having that extra base support helps a lot,” Towns said. “And if you really want to take care of your body, you have to be determined and know what you want to do. Everyday, you have to develop a routine no matter how hard it is — and it gets really hard sometimes — but whether it’s eating the same thing everyday or whatever, you have to do what’s best for your body.”
The Polar Bears will wrap up Phase II at the end of this week and begin the three-week live period next week, where they’ll be permitted for sport-specific training, drills and intrasquad scrimmages as they ramp up in preparation for a 2020 title defense.
“I think we’re still seeing — at least this week and last week — the benefits of last year. We only lost five seniors, so we return a lot of guys and we have five nice freshmen coming in and they all seem to be gelling,” Paul said. “We’re going to be a really upperclassmen-laden team this year which we weren’t last year, so we’re looking forward to it. It’s going be a fun season.”
“We have a lot of talent still here, and we’re definitely going to make a run at it and have a good season,” Beatty said. “We work together and we have a friendship throughout the team, so we’ll still have that team bond that we had last year...it might even be stronger this year.”
