FAIRMONT — Last summer, Fairmont Senior — a program that had been so close to the pinnacle of a state championship on so many separate occasions — adopted a motto: Fight for every stroke.
It was the perfect ideology for a Polar Bears team with a battler’s will, a competitor’s guts, but also a second placer’s heartbreak after they fell just short with Class AA state runners-up finishes in 2016 and 2017 before missing the state tournament entirely in 2018. It also eventually emerged as the perfect plot point to a perfect story last season for the Polar Bears as they finally got over the hump and captured the program’s first ever state championship.
“We had that motto engraved on our championship rings,” said FSHS head coach Luke Corley.
Now, as the Polar Bears tee off the 2020 season in just four days on Tuesday, a befitting motto may be less about fighting for every possible stroke and more about fighting for every ounce of respect as Class AA’s defending champs after losing their top two golfers to graduation from last season in Fairmont State University commit Clark Craig and Gannon Satterfield.
“We’re definitely capable of making it back to states this year and if we make it, hopefully we could play pretty well up there,” said rising senior and reigning all-state selection Zack Morgan, who teamed with Craig and Satterfield to bring home the 2019 title as the Polar Bears’ top three golfers.
“I told the guys from the beginning,’” Corley said, “’As of right now, we are state champions, so we’ve got to put the work in to do our best to defend the title.’”
The losses of Craig and Satterfield will make that an arduous task. Craig was one of the best high school golfers in the entire state and the individual state runner-up in 2018 before finishing 6th at the state tournament last year. And Satterfield, a talented ball striker, developed into a more measured player who could go toe-to-toe with many of the state’s best by the end of his senior year, as evidenced by his performance at the state tournament where he finished 7th overall.
Morgan will be back as the Polar Bears’ indisputable ace after shooting a two-day state tournament total of 169 to finish 7th overall last year, and rising sophomore Logan Huffman firmly projects as FSHS’s No. 2 golfer after competing at last year’s state tournament as the Polar Bears’ No. 4 man. That Morgan-Huffman duo, however, is the lone similarity to last season’s state champion Polar Bears roster as the team’s other five members entering this season are all newbies, with rising senior and FSHS girls’ basketball player Bekah Jenkins making her golfing debut along with four incoming freshmen.
“Clark and Gannon really taught me a lot about how to lead a team, so I’m trying to do the same thing for these guys,” Morgan said. “Really, I’m just kind of focusing on working as a team and helping the younger guys get a feel for it. I just want to work with them all through the year.”
“Zack is ready to step up. He’s ready to lead us this year,” Corley said.
Morgan will enter the season as not only the Polar Bears’ most polished and accomplished player, but one of the state’s best overall. He’s a smooth ball striker and steady putter, capable of stitching together consecutive low rounds on a regular basis. He fared quite well in the Callaway Junior Tour high school series this summer, which Huffman and Jenkins also participated in, and he’s constantly playing practice rounds at Green Hills Country Club, Corley said. But talk to Corley and Morgan himself and they’ll both his biggest strides since last fall have been in the ever-challenging mental side of the game.
“He’s got a little better demeanor about him this year,” Corley said. “He’s grown up and matured a lot since last year.”
“Ball striking and putting, that’s never really been a huge issue for me,” Morgan said, “it’s always been the mental side and trying to get over that hump, and I think I’m starting to get there now. That just comes with maturing and a better understanding of the game.”
Morgan will be the team’s headliner, but Huffman may actually hold more sway in determining the Polar Bears’ outlook come time for regionals and possibly states. He shuffled all around the team’s lineup last season as freshmen — Nos. 4, 5, 6 — before settling in as the team’s regular fourth scorer and thus primary backup score in the postseason.
“Logan Huffman, man, he’s going to be key this year and he’s really stepped up his game from last year. He’s going to help out a lot,” Morgan said. “He’s really surprised me, he’s playing really solid. And then our freshmen that we’ve got, they’ve also honestly kind of surprised me — they’re playing way better than what I expected.”
If Huffman can prove himself as a reliable match-to-match No. 2 alongside Morgan’s already pre-existing merits in the No. 1 slot, the Polar Bears have the potential to creep closer to another postseason with legitimate aspirations and another opportunity to show their fighter’s spirit.
“Zack and Logan both know from last year that we fought for every stroke,” Corley said, “and we’d like to carry that on to this year with the younger guys and teach it to them so that when it comes to regionals and states, we don’t give anything back that we shouldn’t.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.