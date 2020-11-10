MORGANTOWN — It may have crossed your mind this weekend, while watching West Virginia battle Texas in a defensive struggle that ended with the Longhorns escaping with a 17-13 victory over the Mountaineers in Austin, that this was not the kind of football the Big 12 used to play.
Think back. WVU came into the league in 2012 and its first game was a 70-63 victory over Baylor. That's 133 points in one game.
This weekend six of the 10 Big 12 teams failed to score more than 20 points, and those six combined for just 91 points — 42 less than was scored in that Mountaineer Big 12 debut.
True, Oklahoma scored 62, but that was against Kansas, which shouldn't count. And even though Iowa State beat Baylor 38-31, that game was 10-3 at the half.
What has happened to the wide open, high-scoring, thrill-a-minute league that was the Big 12?
Certainly, WVU is now one of the leaders of this defensive revolution.
The Mountaineers lead the league in total defense, giving up 271 yards a game, and at 19.4 points allowed per game, they're second in the conference behind only Oklahoma State, which has allowed 194 yards a game. The Mountaineers also lead the conference in pass defense, allowing 161.6 yards a game, a total that once wasn't much over a good passing quarter in the Big 12.
So, what's happened to the Big 12?
The conference coaches had some theories about the rise of defense in the league on Monday morning during their weekly conference call.
West Virginia coach Neal Brown believes that this week's opponent, TCU, always has been the one team in the conference where defense came first.
"I think Gary Patterson is the best defensive coach in the country," Brown said. "Just look at them since 2012. It's impressive."
So, if you want to know about defense in the Big 12, the best place to go is to Patterson.
"Everything goes in cycles," Patterson began. "One side or the other changes something and the other teams see it and do the same things. These guys like their jobs so they start using the through process that other coaches are using to stop people."
It took a while in the Big 12 for this to happen because it was a league blessed with so much offensive talent and so many inventive offensive minds.
"You have to be able to change," Patterson continued. "In this league we play each team every year, but that works both ways. We know what they are going to do against things, and they know what we are going to do."
And, Patterson points out, there's only so many things you can do.
"That makes it an interesting three hours each week," Patterson said.
Texas coach Tom Herman ran into WVU's defense this week, and the Mountaineers did a solid job of stopping Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger's passing game.
"The defenses are getting things done in different ways," Herman said. "Coach Patterson and Kansas State always have been teams that would beat you with fundamentals, techniques and physicality. Three years against us, Iowa State unveiled a scheme that revolutionized defense across the country."
According to Herman, you come across something different each week.
"There's little carryover from week to week," he said. "One week it's Iowa State with three down (linemen) and a rover in the middle of the field, the next week it's four down (linemen) from someone else. I always said the Big 12 got a bad rep defensively because they were so far ahead of others on offense."
Mike Gundy, who at Oklahoma State has the best defense in the conference along with WVU, agrees that it's a cyclical phenomenon.
"Offenses got way ahead with schemes, RPO concepts, going fast and stretching the field vertically," Gundy said. "Now the defenses have caught up with some of the concepts"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.