MORGANTOWN – To Neal Brown, this quarterback competition that began Tuesday morning with the first practice of spring football is neither something being used to push his quarterbacking crew nor is it simply cosmetic.
Many had assumed that since Bowling Green transfer Jarret Doege replaced Austin Kendall at the end of last season that the job would be Doege’s coming into camp, but Brown steadfastly maintains that their performance through the spring and into fall camp will determine the starter.
What do the numbers from last year show?
Hertz Table
|Player
|Games
|Rating
|Comp. – Attempts – Int.
|Percentage
|Yards
|TDs
|Austin Kendall
|9
|122.92
|187-304-10
|61.51
|1,989
|12
|Jarret Doege
|4
|137.34
|79-120-3
|65.83
|818
|7
Doege held the edge, but he faced the weaker part of the schedule, missing games with Oklahoma, Baylor and Texas.
Brown believes, however, that these are young players and that they can make big strides from one year to the next, so he prefers to turn them loose in a competitive situation and see what shakes out.
“They need to challenge each other better and push each other to be better,” Brown said Tuesday. “That was a demand I asked of both of them. We gave them things to work on in the winter. From what I’m able to see, they are more comfortable with what they are doing. They fundamentally improved.”
In the end, though, he is going to have to make a decision.
So, upon what does he base that choice? Is it the strongest arm, most accurate, smartest, best leader? How does a coach go about making his evaluation?
“There’s competition at every position, but with quarterbacks it’s a little unique,” Brown said after his first workout of the spring. “We always do a percentage and that percentage is based on effort and assignment.
“Then we look at the production rate and that’s a little bit different at each position. The quarterbacks are different because there are a lot of uncontrollables for them. We look at your normal things — completion percentage, yards per attempt — but you also have to look at decision making, how many catchable balls did they throw. That’s what they can control,” Brown said.
Think of what you hear announcers say on any play in a televised game, how the quarterback is reading the defense, reading his options — did he throw to an open receiver or try to force a ball into a tight pocket? Did he take off and run when he had someone he could throw to?
Each play develops differently and the quarterback has certain “reads” that he must make. Sometimes there may be one or more reads that are open. Sometimes there are none.
It depends how he reacts to each in practice.
But then there’s another aspect of it, the ultimate goal.
“Who is leading their unit into the end zone, whether it 1’s or 2’s,” Brown said.
Then there is the aspect of leadership, which you can’t quantify, you can’t break down into numbers.
It may be the most important part of the job, yet it is the something that you can judge only through instinct and experience, in part because it comes not from how the quarterback reacts but to how the team reacts to the quarterback.
What is leadership, Brown was asked?
“They’ve written a lot of books about that,” he answered.
In truth, it probably is a question that doesn’t fit into a 15-minute press conference format but is far more suited toward coaching clinics or even psychological seminars, but Brown offered up his best Cliffs Notes version of what leadership is.
“There’s different types of leaders,” Brown said. “People who are put into leadership roles on athletic teams are your best players, next group is your hardest workers, the next group is your best people. One of those three is going to rise to the occasion.”
“Once in a while it becomes the guy who has the biggest personality, but usually on a football team your best players and your best people are your older guys.”
With quarterbacks, however, the leadership qualities have been determined before they ever get to the college coach.
“By the time they get to us they have played the position in middle school and in high school,” Brown said. “So quarterbacks have a little edge up because verbally what they are asked to do with the offense is more.”
“When you’re in a huddle, which very few people do anymore, you are the lead voice. Even in the no huddle you are always communicating with the skill guys and the offensive line. So, due to the position they play, there’s so much communication involved, they naturally are leaders.”
“Now, you have guys who are a little bit quiet, not so outgoing, so what you have to do is train them how you want them to lead your football team.”
And so that is how Brown will look at his quarterback competition through the spring and fall to arrive at the man who will lead the 2020 Mountaineers.
Of all the decisions Brown will make, none will be more important than this one.
