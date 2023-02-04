FAIRMONT — West Liberty’s Cole Laya, a former East Fairmont Bee, became the winningest wrestler in Mountain East Conference tournament history last Saturday. Laya claimed his third straight MEC title at the 125-pound weight class.
Laya, ranked the No. 1 D-II wrestler at 125 by wrestlestat.com, advanced to the championship Saturday with a 9-1 decision in the semifinals. From there, the senior finished the job with a decisive 17-0 technical fall.
Laya was also named the MEC Tournament’s most outstanding wrestler.
“It feels amazing,” Laya said. “Being able to compete here three times in a row and winning all three times, you couldn’t ask for anything better.”
“He’s been a fixture of the program,” West Liberty head coach Danny Irwin said. “What he represents on and off the mat and in the classroom, he gets it done at a high level.”
It was a record-setting day for Laya’s Hilltoppers in more than one respect. A conference-record seven West Liberty wrestlers won the championship in their respective weight classes on Saturday.
Cole Laya (125), Vincent Scollo (133), Khyvon Grace (141), Jacob Simpson (149), Jamar Williams (157), Alec Cook (165), and Ty McGeary (184) all finished first for West Liberty.
The Hilltoppers won their third straight MEC championship as a team, finishing with the second-most team points in MEC tournament history, and finishing 27 points ahead of second-place Glenville State. Fairmont State finished third with 93.5 points.
“It’s awesome,” Laya said of his team’s success. “You can see what we’ve built, the tradition we’ve been growing,” Laya said.
Feb. 25 is the next big date MEC wrestlers have circled on their calendars — the date of the NCAA D-II Super Regional 1 meet in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.