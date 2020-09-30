FAIRMONT — For the East Fairmont boys, Tuesday's match was a brutal reminder of their limited overall scoring options in the here and now this season. For the East Fairmont girls, however, Tuesday's tilt showed just how much offensive firepower they have waiting in the wings for years to come.
The EFHS boys got a pair of goals from senior star Lance Cerullo, but they couldn't conjure any scoring punch from its secondary weapons in what amounted to a painful 3-2 home loss to Elkins. The Lady Bees, on the other hand, got goals from three separate players in their 3-0 shutout victory over the Tigers, with each and every one of their scores delivered courtesy of freshmen.
"That says a lot about those girls," said East Fairmont girls' coach Eric Wright of the Lady Bees' freshmen class, which boasted a trio of goal scorers on Tuesday in Kierstyn Maxey, Carlie Ice and Ally Comas. "And we just didn't stop (tonight); we were sluggish at times and it wasn't the prettiest of games at times, but we fought through certain things, didn't give up and were able to get back to our game."
The Lady Bees (9-2-1) largely controlled the action overall as they sopped up a massive possession advantage and pushed the action into Elkins' half while simultaneously smoothing out their tic-tac-toe passing and better aligning their spacing. They scored just over 10 minutes in on an attack by Maxey in the 11th minute to burst out to an early lead, and then they doubled down on that advantage in the 20th minute when Ice scored on a corner kick set piece after taking a short entry and then letting loose on a long-range shot from the left flank.
"More than anything (an early goal) is a confidence boost. It's like sometimes they don't know it can go into the goal until they see it go into the goal," Wright said. "And then they feed off each other and just sense that (goals) can come.
"That's what we talk about is don't let the last play affect the next play — if you miss a shot, if it goes straight to the keeper, if it goes wide,, whatever, as long as it's a good shot, then we can work on the placement so I just tell them to keep shooting, keep the ball in the (final third) area and eventually something good is going to happen."
Comas then tacked on the third goal from a Lady Bees freshie in the 62nd minute when she launched a well-placed shot from the right flank to the net's far corner, and from there, the only suspense was whether East would complete the shutout. Goalkeeper Kayla Black answered that question with an affirmative 'Yes' in the 77th minute when she snatched a contested Elkins shot from the right wing that posed her only really challenge of the night en route to the blank slate.
In the boys' game, East Fairmont (6-5) wrangled a similar early lead, with Cerullo scoring in the 20th minute after slaloming through Elkins' backline at hyperspeed before launching from the top of the box. Cerullo added a second goal in the 45th minute to break a 1-1 tie with more fancy handling when he tracked down a through ball pass from Evan Parr, juked an Elkins defender and side-stepped Tigers goalkeeper Tobias Cooper before finishing the deal.
All night long, Cerullo had Elkins' defense on pins and needles with his combination of speed and technical skills, even pulling off a nasty spin move in the open field at one point. He nearly netted a hat trick in the 51st minute after sneaking behind the Tigers' backline yet again, but a charging Cooper forced a quick shot that ricocheted off the near post. He then threatened again in the 69th minute when an initial shot by EFHS's Travis Hardwick was deflected and Cerullo bolted to the loose ball and launched a hissing shot Cooper stopped for the save.
In the long run, however, Cerullo's near misses and the flurry of other squandered chances by the Bees added up into a devastating consequence when Elkins' Austin Elliott cracked a shot from the right flank in the 75th minute for his second score of the night and the go-ahead goal in a stunning victory for the Tigers.
"I think we did what he had to do except for not scoring goals, and that cost us," East Fairmont coach Jeff Merrifield said. "The whole game was played on their half and they only had a few chances — they had, what, like five chances and scored three goals, whereas we had how many chances and scored two. We had the ball, we had possession and we had chances, but we just didn't score goals."
For the game, East Fairmont doubled Elkins in total shot attempts 18-9, but Cooper tallied six saves, while East's defense, from backline to keeper, sprang multiple leaks.
"Today, we just had a couple of mistakes and not only from the goalie, but also from the back(line)," Merrifield said. "But I told our team at the half that I thought we were fine on the defensive side, and it was about scoring goals. You're going to give up a goal and we've been giving up goals all season, so if we want to win games we have to score goals and we didn't."
