East Fairmont '04 softball, Fairmont Senior '19 golf earn Elite Eight spots

FAIRMONT — East Fairmont High’s Class AAA repeat softball team of 2004 and Fairmont Senior’s 2019 Class AA/A state championship golf team each trumped their opponents in the online portion of the voting to fuel narrow Sweet 16 victories and advance to the Elite Eight in the Marion County Tournament of Champions on Wednesday.
The Lady Bees’ back-to-back Class AAA state titles in ‘03 and ‘04 are the lone softball championships in county history. Similarly, Fairmont Senior’s ‘19 Class AA/A state championship squad represents the sole state golf title in county history. East Fairmont’s repeat run in ‘04 capped a dominant season in which it went 30-1 on the season. Fairmont Senior’s golf team in ‘19, meanwhile, took the Big 10 Conference and Class AA/A Region I championships before cruising to the Class AA/A state title at Oglebay Resort with a two-day collective team score of 504, 35 strokes ahead of runners-up North Marion.
In the Marion County Tournament of Champions, ‘04 East Fairmont softball defeated 1980 North Marion football in the first round and now takes out 1976 Rivesville boys’ basketball in the Sweet 16. Fairmont Senior’s ‘19 golf team got past 1990 East Fairmont baseball in the tournament’s first round and then knocked out fellow FSHS 2019 champions in the Sweet 16 by defeating the Lady Polar Bears’ girls’ basketball team.
Rivesville’s ‘76 boys’ basketball team defeated the 1979 Mannington wrestling team in the bracket’s first round, while Fairmont Senior’s ‘19 girls’ basketball team advanced past 1999 East Fairmont girls’ cross country in its first matchup.
The matchups are 2011 North Marion girls' basketball vs. 2018 North Marion girls' basketball & 2001 Fairmont Senior boys' swimming vs. 2019 Fairmont Senior boys' soccer.
Now, here’s a brief look back at the teams who exit the bracket following the results of each matchup in acknowledgement of their accomplishments and achievements.
1976 Rivesville boys’ basketball
The latter half of a legendary 1975-76 school year from Rivesville High athletics, the ‘76 boys’ basketball team followed up the Rams’ dominant and undefeated football season in the fall with its own undefeated season of 26-0 en route to winning the Class A state championship. The Rams defeated Piedmont 71-56 in the title game to complete their perfect season.
The ‘76 Rivesville boys’ hoops team was coached by Rivesville alumnus Bill Furgason, with fellow Rivesville High graduate and good friend Sonny Bartic coaching the Rams’ football team to its undefeated mark that fall.
On the court, the Rams were powered by a quartet of all-state selections, including first teamers Tim Sudor and Dick Tennant, who both averaged 20-or-more points a game in the ‘75-76 season. Suder, who averaged a team-high 23.5 points a game, was named the all-state first team captain as a senior, while Tennant’s first team nod was the capper to a brilliant career that saw him finish as the county’s second all-time leading scorer at the time with 1,660 points. Rivesville’s other two all-state selections were Tim Underwood and Rick Conrad who each earned second team spots.
“We were never about individuals,” Furgason said looking back in the book Marion County Sports History by the Times West Virginian’s John Veasey and Cliff Nichols. “They played together as kids in grade school, on Little League teams and in basketball programs. They just came up, and in everything they did, they were a success.”
In its title game win over Piedmont, the collective contributions of the Rams’ entire lineup showed through. Tim Underwood, a guard, scored a team-high 24 points for the Rams in the title game, and each of Suder and Conrad posted double-doubles as the two big men combined for 30 points and 32 rebounds. Suder turned in a monster line of 20 points and 17 rebounds, while Conrad tallied 10 points to go with 15 rebounds.
Tennant, who had a shot at the county’s all-time scoring mark entering the game, balked at hunting for his own points, scoring eight points on eight total shots while dishing a team-high eight assists. And Jim Underwood, the state’s scoring leader in the ‘75 football season, chipped in another eight points and eight rebounds for the Rams.
2019 Fairmont Senior girls’ basketball
The 2019 Lady Polar Bears are arguably the best version of Fairmont Senior girls’ basketball under the illustrious 10-year tenure of coach Corey Hines which includes a recent run in Class AA of four state championship game appearances and two state titles from 2015-19. The ‘19 FSHS team compiled a 25-3 record and came back from an early deficit in the title game to overtake Wyoming East 51-39 for the state championship.
The Lady Polar Bears, who won the Big 10 Conference as well as sectional and regional titles to go with their state championship, had four all-state selections in 2019. Senior forward and 1,000 point scorer Anysa Jordan led the quartet as the captain of the Class AA all-state first team, while senior guard Courtney Wilfong was a second team selection, and senior forward Abby Faulkner and freshman guard Marley Washenitz were third team picks. Senior wing Stephanie Vincent rounded out what was a dominant starting five for the Lady Polar Bears.
Fairmont Senior’s top reserves were Morgan Lilley and Bekah Jenkins, both of whom played steady in big minutes in the title game with the team in foul trouble.
As has long been the case in Hines’ coaching tenure, the ‘19 Lady Polar Bears were constructed on aggressive and feisty pressure defense and gritty drives and crashing the glass offensively. Jordan, who returned from a torn ACL as a junior, was the two-way focal point, and Wilfong and Washenitz hounded opponents atop the team’s pressure schemes.
On its path to the state title, Fairmont Senior defeated Weir in the sectional semifinals and rival North Marion for the sectional championship. FSHS then routed Petersburg to earn a spot at the state tournament before ticking off tournament victories over Bluefield, Frankfort and Wyoming East and holding each under 40 points.
