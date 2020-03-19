PLEASANT VALLEY – Even with one of the program’s all-time greats leading the way, East Fairmont High’s climb to attain the program’s lofty standards was never going to be easy over the course of the 2019-20 season on the mat. An annual Class AA/A state title contender that seemed to churn out individual state champions by the handful, the Bees entered this season with a thinning and youthful roster.
EFHS made strides throughout the year as it was anchored by a select group of veterans and a batch of youngsters on the rise, but by season’s end, the Bees never quite captured the glory of the past five seasons. Following Top 3 team finishes in each of the past four Class AA/A state tournaments, the Bees were forced to settle for a seventh-place finish at this year’s tournament with 60 points.
“We were a pretty young team this year, but you just have to deal with that sometimes and keep working hard,” said East Fairmont junior wrestler Blake Boyers, who entered into a class with the program’s elite as he captured his third individual state championship in his first three high school seasons. “For the most part you try to keep it the same, but for the younger kids – freshmen and sophomores – we’ve tried to guide them a little more, show them how to do it right.”
That seventh-place team finish at state on the strengths of five state qualifiers and three state place finishers was by no means any sort of disappointment or underachievement by the Bees this season. It just simply wasn’t on par with the program’s historic success of the past. Consider that over the prior seven seasons, East Fairmont finished outside the Top 3 in the Class AA/A state tournament team standings just twice, and over that same seven-season stretch, East Fairmont also had just two seasons in which it didn’t have at least two individual state champs.
“We’ve had a lot of great wrestlers come through the program,” said EFHS second-year coach Adam Boyers. Over that seven-year period prior to this season, the Bees claimed 14 individual state championships, with each of Cole Laya (3), Brock Whorton (3), Boyers (2) and Dalton Michael (2) winning multiple individual state championships.
Blake Boyers shook off a couple of tough early-season losses to grind his way to the 126-pound state title and etch his name into the program’s history books alongside Laya and Whorton as the only three-time champs. Boyers, who won his opening match at the state tournament by pin before stringing together three-consecutive wins by decision on his way to the championship, now has state titles in each of the 106, 113 and 126-pound classes as he heads into next season in search of a 4-for-4 career grand slam that has been accomplished by just 20 other wrestlers in state history.
“Really, I just go out there and wrestle for the people who support me, all of my fans, my coaches, my teammates who push me, I do it for them,” said Boyers, who posted a 40-8 season record on the way to the title.
A pair of seniors joined Boyers as the only other EFHS wrestlers to reach the podium at the state tournament. Geno Casuccio put forth a valiant state tournament run and just missed a state title for the second time in his career when he fell in a tough 3-2 decision to Point Pleasant’s Parker Henderson in the 106-pound title bout. And Dom Postlewait battled back from a opening-round loss at the state tournament with a gritty effort in the consolation bracket to place sixth in the 152-pound class.
“Geno came up a little bit short, but he still had a heck of a season. He’s a two-time state runner-up,” Coach Boyers said. “And Dom Postlewait, he didn’t start wrestling until the seventh grade, but he really worked and I’m proud of him being all-state.”
East Fairmont 113-pound freshman Levi Carpenter, already a burgeoning cornerstone for the Bees, and senior heavyweight Raphaiel Bryce-Thurton also qualified for the state tournament.
Looking ahead to next year, three of East’s five state qualifiers in Casuccio, Postlewait and Bryce-Thurton, will graduate along with letterman Chance Rundle. Boyers will once again be back as the team’s rock, and, after a year of getting their feet wet, Carpenter and fellow freshmen Evan Helm and James Miller have the potential to make some serious noise as well.
But even in the here and now, that combo of senior leadership and youthful potential this season saw East Fairmont build its way up from a low point at the beginning of the season into a squad that still firmly wedged its way into the Top 10 Class AA/A standings at the state tournament, the ninth time in the past 10 seasons the Bees accomplished the feat.
“I told them that if there were any individual accolades we win at states, it all comes from your partners also. Really, there are no individual accolades because you can’t get better without good partners like Dom Postlewait, Geno Cassucio, Chance Rundle to drill with,” Coach Boyers said. “You can’t do it by yourself in this sport, you got to have that support structure.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.